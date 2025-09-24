Clinical-Pathological Conference Series from the Medical University of Graz

Presentation of case

Dr. M. Gornicec: The patient presented to the outpatient clinic of another hospital with fever (39.7 °C) and cough one week prior to admission to our facility. He had a 1-year history of bicytopenia (leukocytes 2.5 109/L [normal: 4.4–11.3 109/L], red cells 3.5 1012/L [normal: 4.5–5.9 1012/L]) with follow-up tests carried out every four weeks. A bone marrow biopsy performed nine months earlier, including cytogenetics and molecular genetic testing for the presence of recurrent mutations associated with myeloid neoplasms was unremarkable. Genetic testing for monoclonal rearrangement of the T‑cell receptor genes was also unremarkable. Due to migratory polyarthralgia affecting large and small joints, the patient was seen by a rheumatologist. There was no evidence of joint swelling, therefore the cause of the complaints was eventually narrowed down to neuropathic arthropathy. This was confirmed by a nerve conduction study on the lower legs (sensory axonal neuropathy). With the recent suspicion of Lyme disease (IgG antibodies to Borrelia burgdorferi positive, IgM antibodies negative), the patient was on antibiotics (clindamycin, metronidazole and clarithromycin) prescribed by his general practitioner. A comprehensive search for an infectious cause of his fever and cough was carried out on an outpatient basis. While the PCR test for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) was negative, it was positive for influenza A. The chest radiograph showed peribronchial wall thickening but was otherwise unremarkable; a computed tomography (CT) of the chest was also unremarkable apart from revealing an enlarged axillary lymph node (short axis diameter: 1.5 cm). The patient was prescribed Tamiflu® (oseltamivir, 75 mg b.i.d. for five days) and paracetamol as needed for use at home.

In view of persistent fever and cough, and the new onset of an accentuated confluent maculopapular rash, the patient was admitted to the University Medical Center Graz. An influenza PCR test was now negative. There were no abnormalities on physical examination apart from the rash. The ECG showed sinus rhythm and was unremarkable. Laboratory tests: C‑reactive protein (CRP) 158 mg/L (normal: <5.0 mg/L, in further course up to 350 mg/L), procalcitonin 0.15 ng/mL (normal: <0.5 ng/mL, in further course up to 4.5 ng/mL), soluble interleukin (IL)-2 receptor 7924.3 pg/mL (normal: 458.0–1997.0 pg/mL), ferritin 1276 ng/mL (normal: 18–360 ng/mL), red cells 3.5 1012/L (normal: 4.1–6.8 1012/L), hemoglobin 10.8 g/dL (normal: 13.0–17.5 g/dL), hematocrit 31.2% (normal: 39.5–50.0%), mean corpuscular volume (MCV) 88.9 fL (normal: 80.0–98.0 fL), platelets 313 109/L (normal: 140–440 109/L), differential blood count: lymphocytes 13% (normal: 20–44%), otherwise unremarkable, gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT) 128 U/L (normal: <55 U/L), aspartate aminotransferase (AST) 58 U/L (normal: <50 U/L), alanine aminotransferase (ALT) 68 U/L (normal: <50 U/L), lactate dehydrogenase 258 U/L (normal: 120–240 U/L), fasting glucose 116 mg/dL, lactate 0.8 mmol/L (normal: 0.5–2.2 mmol/L), prothrombin time 57% (normal: 70–100%). Antinuclear antibodies (ANA) and antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA) screened negative.

Anzeige

Antibiotic therapy with ceftriaxone and doxycycline had no clinical or laboratory effect. The rash was assessed by dermatologists three times and was considered to be either of viral (measles PCR negative) or drug-induced etiology (most likely due to clindamycin or oseltamivir), or a dermatosis akin to Sweet syndrome; however, histologic examination of a punch biopsy skin sample did not show changes typical for Sweet syndrome. A follow-up chest radiograph again showed peribronchial wall thickening and the follow-up CT of the chest was again unremarkable except for the previously noted axillary lymph node enlargement (1.5 cm). Abdominal sonography showed splenomegaly (15.5 cm) and a double-barrel shotgun sign in the left lobe of the liver. Abdominal CT was unremarkable except for splenomegaly; magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography was also unremarkable. An 18F-FDG PET-CT revealed diffuse tracer uptake in the posterior basal lung segments consistent with gravity-induced fluid accumulation with questionable additional inflammatory signs. Furthermore, the scan showed reactive lymph nodes in the left axilla, right hilar and parahilar, and parailiac and parainguinal, bilaterally and symmetrically. Further, there was a homogeneously increased tracer uptake in the enlarged spleen, corresponding to reactive changes of the spleen and signs of central bone marrow activation. A cranial CT showed an inconspicuous neurocranium and regularly aerated paranasal sinuses. A surgical biopsy of an axillary lymph node revealed only fatty tissue. Transthoracic echocardiography was unremarkable. In view of lacrimation and pain in the left eye, the ophthalmologist diagnosed iridocyclitis.

A further comprehensive work-up for underlying infectious diseases revealed negative results for blood and urine cultures, as well as negative serology and/or PCR tests for HIV, parvovirus B‑19, HSV, CMV, EBV, viral hepatitis, Coxsackie virus, Brucella spp., Coxiella burnetii, Rickettsia conorii, Bartonella henselae, Treponema pallidum, Leptospira spp. and Mycoplasma spp.; urinary antigen tests for legionella and pneumococcus as well as QuantiFERON® TB (QIAGEN, Hilden, Germany) tests were also negative. A positive toxoplasma serology was not considered causative in this case. The follow-up ANA and ANCA screening was again negative.

A therapeutic trial with corticosteroids resulted in a rapid improvement of symptoms, a marked reduction of the rash and a very rapid regression of parameters of inflammation.

A diagnostic test was performed.