Clinical-Pathological Conference Series from the Medical University of Graz

Dr. A. Reisinger: The patient complained of sciatica sensations affecting the dermatomes of L4/5 bilaterally and partly of S1 on the right leg. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the spine showed a massive disc prolapse at the level of L3/4 on the right. Flavectomy and disc extraction were performed without complications at Graz University Medical Center. After surgery, the patient developed severe constipation for which he received laxatives and colonic lavage. Furthermore, blood work showed hyponatremia (123 mmol/L, normal: 135–145 mmol/L), which was thought to result from dilution effects. Since the postoperative course was otherwise unremarkable, the patient was discharged 5 days after surgery; however, 3 days later, the patient was admitted to a regional hospital because the recommended serum electrolyte measurement ordered by his family physician had shown marked hyponatremia (118 mmol/L). At that time, the patient was tired and not alert. His wife reported that he had been disoriented and confused in the morning prior to admission. Later that day, the patient developed acute delirium with visual hallucinations and was transferred to the intensive care unit for careful sodium replacement.

Differential diagnosis

Dr. W. Ribitsch: This is a challenging case of a musician who underwent flavectomy and disc extraction because of symptomatic disc prolapse. After surgery, he developed severe constipation for which he received laxatives and colonic lavage, and hyponatremia (114 mmol/L) which was initially thought to result from dilution effects. Clinical deterioration with fatigue, mental confusion and acute delirium with visual hallucinations finally led to admission to the intensive care unit for careful sodium replacement. His past medical history was unremarkable except for chronic constipation and a urinary tract infection with suspected macrohematuria and pain in the lower abdomen 6 months prior to admission. The patient drinks hardly any alcohol because it gives him a prolonged hangover with symptoms such as abdominal pain and headache. Laboratory data showed marked hyponatremia (114 mmol/L) but also slightly decreased serum levels of potassium and magnesium, and decreased serum osmolality (241 mosmol/kg). Serum glucose, renal function parameters, liver parameters and pituitary hormones were all within normal limits. Analysis of urine revealed elevated levels of sodium (128 mmol/L) and potassium, and increased urine osmolality (471 mosmol/kg).

1 ]. To differentiate reliably between hypovolemic and euvolemic hypoosmolar hyponatremia, urinary sodium excretion has to be assessed as well. Under physiological conditions, hypovolemia leads to increased release of antidiuretic hormone from the pituitary gland and activation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, which subsequently causes an increase of urine osmolality and a reduction of urinary excretion of sodium (< 30 mmol/L). In contrast, patients with euvolemic hypoosmolar hyponatremia show urinary sodium levels > 40 mmol/L [ 2 ]. Clinically, they present without edema and with a normal blood pressure. Hypoosmolar hyponatremia (serum osmolality < 280 mosmol/kg) and euvolemia suggests cortisol deficiency, hypothyroidism or syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion (SIADH) as potential underlying causes of our patient’s condition [ 2 ]. Clinical features of cortisol deficiency include psychiatric symptoms (delirium) and gastrointestinal complaints such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation that were also seen in the discussed patient; however, a negative history of glucocorticoid intake, a lack of clinical signs of an Addisonian crisis and normal blood levels of pituitary hormones make cortisol deficiency an unlikely diagnosis in this case. Hypothyroidism is associated with a wide range of clinical symptoms and implications. It affects all aspects of metabolism (e.g. weight gain, cold intolerance, fatigue) and the gastrointestinal tract (e.g. constipation), and may lead to neuropsychiatric symptoms and electrolyte disturbances (e.g. hyponatremia). In addition, hypothyroidism exerts unfavorable effects on the cardiovascular system but also on the neurosensory, musculoskeletal, endocrine and hematologic systems in the human body [ 3 ]. Patients with latent hypothyroidism are prone to hypothyroid crises, especially in stressful situations such as surgery, trauma or infections. Although some of the mentioned complications of hypothyroidism could be identified in the discussed patient, it should actually be excluded as a differential diagnosis, because in this condition hyponatremia occurs only rarely, is usually mild and does not cause an acute delirium with hallucinations as seen in this case. Finally, a normal serum level of TSH as found in the discussed patient de facto rules out hypothyroidism. This leaves SIADH as the most likely differential diagnosis for euvolemic hypoosmolar hyponatremia. Indeed, the patient fulfills all essential criteria defined for this diagnosis, i.e. effective serum osmolality < 275 mosmol/kg, urine osmolality > 100 mosmol/kg, euvolemia, urine sodium concentration > 30 mmol/L with normal dietary salt and water intake, absence of adrenal, thyroid, pituitary or renal insufficiency, and no intake of diuretics [ 1 ]; however, the findings of hypokalemia, hypomagnesemia, acute delirium and constipation in our patient do not fit this diagnosis. There are multiple causes of SIADH including various malignancies and infections, but also disorders of the nervous system such as multiple sclerosis and Guillain-Barré syndrome, acute intermittent porphyria and a wide range of drugs including antidepressants, anticonvulsants, antipsychotics and anticancer drugs. According to the literature, proton pump inhibitors are also among the drugs that may induce SIADH [ 1 ]. Although the discussed patient had taken such medication, it seems unlikely that this was the reason for his condition because he had been on the said treatment for a longer period of time without experiencing any adverse effects. Given that preoperative blood tests showed normal serum electrolytes, the development of hyponatremia within 48 hrs after surgery constitutes acute hyponatremia in this case. In contrast, chronic hyponatremia, which is more frequently seen in clinical practice than acute hyponatremia, evolves over a period longer than 48 hrs. Additional consideration of the reduced serum osmolality finally defines acute hypoosmolar hyponatremia in the presented case. In order to narrow down the differential diagnosis in patients with hypoosmolar hyponatremia, the volume status has to be assessed. In our patient it was normal. In hypervolemic patients, hypoosmolar hyponatremia may be due to heart failure, liver failure, acute renal failure or nephrotic syndrome. 4 ]. Moreover, the patient presented with a “highly elevated bilirubin” in urine, but a normal serum bilirubin level, which may be a false positive result of the urinary test stick due to excretion of porphyrins. In addition, the history of suspected macrohematuria hints to an earlier episode of acute intermittent porphyria as urine of these patients can appear red or brown after exposure to oxygen, light or heat due to conversion of porphobilinogen into porphobilin [ 5 , 6 ]. Porphyrias are clinical syndromes that arise due to deficiency or defect in a particular enzyme involved in a specific step of the heme synthesis pathway. The clinical presentation, severity and prognosis of individual porphyrias depend on which enzyme is deficient and the corresponding heme precursor or porphyrin accumulation [ 7 ]. Porphyrias can be classified as hepatic or erythropoietic depending on the primary location of overproduction or accumulation of the porphyrin precursors (delta-aminolevulinic acid, porphobilinogen) or porphyrin (uroporphyrin, coproporphyrin, protoporphyrin) [ 8 ]. Acute porphyrias are due to hepatic overproduction of the porphyrin precursors delta-aminolevulinic acid and porphobilinogen, and primarily manifest with systemic symptoms of neurovisceral pain (pseudoacute abdomen), neuropathy and mental disturbances. In contrast, erythropoietic porphyrias are characterized by cutaneous photosensitivity due to overproduction of photosensitizing porphyrins by the liver and bone marrow [ 5 ]. Two of these, variegate porphyria and hereditary coproporphyria, have both neurovisceral and cutaneous features [ 8 ]. Acute intermittent porphyria is the acute type most often encountered in clinical practice [ 9 ]. It results from heterozygous mutations in the hydroxymethylbilane synthase (HMBS) gene, leading to deficiency of porphobilinogen deaminase (PBGD, also known as hydroxymethylbilane synthase), which is an enzyme that plays an integral role in heme synthesis. Today, about 390 HMBS gene mutations are known [ 10 ]. Exposure to certain triggers such as alcohol, infections, caloric restriction, change in reproductive hormones or certain medication will amplify the activity of delta-aminolevulinic acid synthase as an attempt to increase heme synthesis. This leads to accumulation of delta-aminolevulinic acid and porphobilinogen, and causes acute attacks with the typical manifestations of pseudoacute abdomen, constipation, psychiatric disturbances and neuropathy [ 8 ]. The attacks have a recurring character. Hyponatremia is a common but nonspecific laboratory finding associated with the onset of an attack of acute intermittent porphyria. In view of the entire constellation of findings in this case, acute intermittent porphyria seems to be the most likely diagnosis. This should be confirmed by the analysis of porphobilinogen and delta-aminolevulinic acid in urine. In addition, genetic testing should be performed to identify the specific mutation and form of porphyria.