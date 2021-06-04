 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

03.06.2021 | original article

Clinical and radiological characteristics of COVID‑19 patients without comorbidities

A single-center study

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Saffet Ozturk, MD Esin Kurtulus Ozturk, MD Sibel Yildiz Kaya
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Objective

To evaluate the clinical characteristics and detailed imaging features in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients without comorbidities.

Material and methods

This retrospective study included laboratory-confirmed and symptomatic COVID-19 patients without comorbid diseases who were admitted to our second level hospital between March 2020 and September 2020. We assessed the clinical, biochemical and imaging diagnostic parameters on admission. The patients were classified as non-severe and progress to severe group and then the initial parameters were compared.

Results

We enrolled 135 adult COVID-19 patients, 12 progressed to severe disease during hospitalization. Compared to the non-severe group, patients who progressed to severe were older (p < 0.001) and were more likely to manifest coughing (p = 0.011) and have higher lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels (p = 0.011). On chest computed tomography (CT) images, multilobar (p = 0.016), peripherally (p = 0.001) distributed mixed ground glass opacities and consolidation (p < 0.001), crazy paving (p = 0.007) and higher total CT severity score (p < 0.001) were significantly associated with severe disease.

Conclusion

Knowledge of the clinical and radiological parameters associated with disease severity might be useful to guide clinical decision-making for COVID-19 patients without comorbidities.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1474.0