Climate change and its impact on mental health

Introduction

Although internationally climate change and its impact on human survival is increasingly being talked about with endless summits and agreements between politicians representing various countries but actions to deal with it seem to keep getting delayed or postponed on the flimsiest of excuses. There have been discussions about the impact of climate change on survival of humanity and also its effect on health, but as always mental health largely gets ignored although it appears that in the past few years this is beginning to change. In these circumstances, development of a new discipline within psychiatry—that of geopsychiatry—is particularly welcome. Geopsychiatry aims to look at geographical, political and commercial determinants and in turn their impact on social determinants which affect mental health and wellbeing. Furthermore, the field looks at wars, conflicts, natural and manmade disasters and their impact on mental health of individuals and communities. These disasters include climate change and its ongoing impact on mental health. These factors are international as often they occur across nations, whereas social determinants are more likely to be intranational.

Climate change is indeed a major health challenge across international and geographical borders but perhaps more importantly the speed of change is worrying to say the least. The impact of climate change occurs and is seen at different levels with varying consequences as illustrated later in this paper with profound implications for the future of psychiatric disorders. Research evidence indicates that extreme weather events, rising temperatures, and environmental degradation contribute very strongly to various psychiatric disorders. These include newer ones such as eco-anxiety, climate anxiety, solastalgia, etc. and older established ones such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, and suicide risk. Many vulnerable groups such as women, older adults, children and those with intellectual disability are further prone to developing climate change related psychiatric disorders. Climate change is not a homogenous phenomenon and includes various components such as air pollution, droughts, famines, flooding, etc., leading to increased migration within the country and across international borders. Climate change is leading to more frequent and extreme weather events which can have a traumatic impact on populations. It is worth noting that not everyone will be affected in the same way. People are affected in multiple ways and with specific support systems may respond in different ways so the healthcare professionals must be sensitive to that.

Anzeige

There is an urgent pressing need to look at the impact of climate change on different levels but before we do that it would be helpful to be clear about certain definitions.