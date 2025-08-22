Zum Inhalt
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Circumscribed plantar hyperpigmentation due to Halyomorpha halys Stål (stink bug) contact

  • 21.08.2025
  • brief report
Anca Chiriac
Edoardo Cammarata
Oana-Diana Gageanu-Dumitrescu
Mihaela Ivaniciuc
Raluca Miulescu
Uwe Wollina
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

The brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB; Halyomorpha halys Stål, 1855; Hemiptera: Pentatomidae) is a globally important invasive pest. The adult BMSB is characterized by its shield shape and dark, mottled brown color. White-banded antennae and dark banding on the edge of the wings are further distinguishing characteristics. These bugs have piercing-sucking-type mouthparts, with the beak (proboscis) projecting backward ventrally (opistognathus) between the coxae. The segmented beak is composed of four stylets (two mandibular and two maxillary) and is kept in a groove in the labium when at rest. The hemipterans have long four-segmented antennae ([1]; Fig. 1).
Fig. 1
Adult brown marmorated stink bug—Halyomorpha halys (C. F. Phelps Wildlife Management Area, Sumerduck, Virginia. Photo by Judy Gallagher—Public domain)
