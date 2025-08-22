Circumscribed plantar hyperpigmentation due to Halyomorpha halys Stål (stink bug) contact

Halyomorpha halys

Fig. 1 Adult brown marmorated stink bug— Halyomorpha halys (C. F. Phelps Wildlife Management Area, Sumerduck, Virginia. Photo by Judy Gallagher—Public domain) Bild vergrößern

The brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB;Stål, 1855; Hemiptera: Pentatomidae) is a globally important invasive pest. The adult BMSB is characterized by its shield shape and dark, mottled brown color. White-banded antennae and dark banding on the edge of the wings are further distinguishing characteristics. These bugs have piercing-sucking-type mouthparts, with the beak (proboscis) projecting backward ventrally (opistognathus) between the coxae. The segmented beak is composed of four stylets (two mandibular and two maxillary) and is kept in a groove in the labium when at rest. The hemipterans have long four-segmented antennae ([]; Fig.).