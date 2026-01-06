Circulating tumor DNA in colorectal cancer: from prognostic insight to emerging clinical standard
- Open Access
- 06.01.2026
- short review
DOWNLOAD
SUCHEN
Summary
Liquid biopsy using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) has become one of the most promising approaches in precision oncology, offering a minimally invasive means to track tumor burden, detect minimal residual disease, and monitor treatment response in real time. In colorectal cancer (CRC), ctDNA has been investigated extensively across both localized and advanced disease. In localized CRC, ctDNA testing after surgery provides strong prognostic value, with positivity indicating a high risk of recurrence and negativity correlating with favorable long-term outcomes. ctDNA dynamics during adjuvant therapy can further refine risk stratification, as clearance is associated with improved survival, while persistence signals poor prognosis. Moreover, ctDNA-guided strategies in the adjuvant setting have demonstrated potential to enable safe treatment de-escalation or intensification, tailoring therapy to individual patient risk. In the neoadjuvant setting, particularly in rectal cancer, ctDNA has shown promise as a predictor of pathological response and long-term outcomes, raising the possibility of guiding organ-preserving or intensified treatment strategies. In metastatic CRC, ctDNA serves as a dynamic biomarker for baseline profiling, real-time monitoring of treatment response, and detection of emerging resistance mechanisms, supporting adaptive therapeutic decision-making throughout the disease course. Despite its promise, challenges remain, including variability across assay platforms, risk of false negatives in low-volume disease, lack of standardized thresholds for intervention, and questions of cost-effectiveness. Collectively, ctDNA represents a transformative biomarker in CRC, with ongoing research and harmonization efforts expected to establish its role as a clinical standard for guiding precision treatment.
Introduction
Liquid biopsy has emerged as one of the most promising innovations in precision oncology, offering a minimally invasive means to access and analyze tumor-derived material in blood and other body fluids. By far the most widely studied analyte is circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), which provides a direct window into tumor genetics and dynamics [1]. By enabling real-time insights into tumor biology without the need for repeated tissue sampling, ctDNA-based liquid biopsy has the potential to transform how we diagnose, monitor, and treat cancer. Among various tumor types, colorectal cancer (CRC) has stood out as a particularly well-suited setting for the clinical application of ctDNA [2], demonstrating utility in both localized and advanced disease. This review explores the current state of ctDNA analyses in CRC, examining its role as a tool for prognostic insight and its potential trajectory toward becoming an emerging clinical standard.
Localized CRC applications of ctDNA
Increasingly, ctDNA is being investigated not only in the adjuvant setting but also in neoadjuvant applications, where it may help identify patients who could benefit from intensified therapy or safely avoid overtreatment. This growing body of research highlights the potential of ctDNA-guided strategies to refine personalized treatment decisions and improve long-term outcomes (Fig. 1; [3]).
Anzeige
Postoperative MRD detection
Surgery remains the cornerstone of curative-intent treatment for localized CRC [4]. Yet, despite complete macroscopic resection, up to one third of patients will relapse due to microscopic residual disease [5]. Detecting this minimal residual disease (MRD) is a long-standing challenge because traditional surveillance using carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) levels and imaging lacks sensitivity until disease is clinically overt. ctDNA has provided a solution by acting as a molecular surrogate for MRD [3, 6‐9] with the CIRCULATE-Japan GALAXY study offering the most robust dataset [8]. Enrolling more than 2200 patients with stage II–III colon cancer or resectable stage IV disease, the trial demonstrated that ctDNA positivity within 2–10 weeks after surgery was a powerful predictor of recurrence. Hazard ratios for disease-free survival (DFS) and overall survival (OS) approached 12 and 10, respectively. Nearly 80% of ctDNA-positive patients relapsed, compared to only 13% of ctDNA-negative patients. Equally striking were data on ctDNA clearance. Among ctDNA-positive patients treated with adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT), those achieving clearance had excellent outcomes, with 2‑year DFS over 85–90%. By contrast, persistent ctDNA portended DFS below 5%. Thus, ctDNA serves as both a prognostic biomarker and a dynamic indicator of adjuvant therapy effectiveness.
Adjuvant therapy guidance
The DYNAMIC trial in stage II colon cancer provided the first randomized evidence for ctDNA-guided decision-making [10, 11]. In the ctDNA-guided arm, patients received ACT only if postoperative ctDNA was detectable. This approach reduced chemotherapy use from ~28% to 15% without compromising recurrence-free survival. The recently published 5‑year follow-up confirmed non-inferiority for OS between the ctDNA-guided and standard-management groups, reinforcing that ctDNA can enable safe treatment de-escalation without compromising long-term outcomes. Importantly, in ctDNA-positive patients, clearance during or after ACT again predicted excellent long-term outcomes, whereas persistence identified patients with poor prognosis who may require alternative strategies. Building on these results, the ongoing DYNAMIC-III trial is assessing ctDNA guidance in stage III CRC, where baseline relapse risk is higher and the balance between escalation and de-escalation may differ.
Neoadjuvant setting
In locally advanced rectal cancer, ctDNA is detectable in ~75% of patients before neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy [12]. Detection rates typically drop to ~15–20% prior to surgery. Studies consistently show that ctDNA clearance correlates with pathological complete response and reduced recurrence risk [13‐15]. Conversely, persistent ctDNA identifies patients with elevated relapse risk. These data suggest that ctDNA may guide personalized strategies in the future, such as intensifying therapy for persistent ctDNA or supporting nonoperative management (“watch and wait”) in patients achieving ctDNA clearance alongside clinical and radiologic response.
Surveillance
Beyond the perioperative setting, ctDNA is emerging as a valuable tool for long-term surveillance after curative-intent treatment. While conventional follow-up with CEA and imaging often detects relapse only at advanced stages, ctDNA offers a lead time of several months, with positive predictive values exceeding 90%, thereby enabling earlier identification of molecular relapse [16, 17]. However, the critical question of whether ctDNA-based early detection of recurrence also translates into improved survival remains unanswered. This key issue will likely be clarified by several ongoing interventional clinical trials specifically designed to test whether treatment initiation at the stage of molecular recurrence can alter patient outcomes.
Anzeige
Metastatic CRC applications of ctDNA
While ctDNA in localized CRC often serves as a binary marker of MRD, in metastatic CRC (mCRC) it is best understood as a dynamic monitoring tool that informs therapeutic choices throughout the disease course [18]. Its value lies in enabling identification of actionable targets, monitoring of emerging resistance, and assessment of treatment response in real time. Together, these applications create an iterative framework where ctDNA continuously guides therapy adaptation. A conceptual framework can be envisioned as a circular loop including baseline profiling, early monitoring, serial surveillance, detection of resistance, and therapy adaptation until the next cycle (Fig. 2).
Identification of actionable targets and baseline profiling
Management of mCRC typically begins with baseline ctDNA profiling to establish the molecular landscape of the tumor. Key alterations of interest include RAS, BRAF, HER2, and other actionable variants that determine eligibility for targeted therapies such as anti-EGFR antibodies in RAS/BRAF wild-type disease. Unlike tissue biopsy, ctDNA reflects contributions from all metastatic sites, thereby capturing intra-patient heterogeneity that may influence treatment sensitivity [19‐21]. This comprehensive molecular view not only guides initial treatment selection but also provides a reference baseline for subsequent monitoring.
Response monitoring
One of the unique strengths of ctDNA is its ability to provide early efficacy readouts [18]. Quantitative declines within 2–4 weeks of treatment initiation often correlate with radiographic response and prolonged survival [22, 23]. Conversely, a lack of decline may indicate primary resistance, allowing for earlier reassessment of the treatment strategy and minimizing exposure to ineffective therapy. Ongoing monitoring every 1–3 months enables the detection of molecular progression before radiologic confirmation, prompting proactive imaging and timely therapy adjustments. Thus, rising ctDNA levels can act as an early warning signal, offering an opportunity to intervene sooner than traditional modalities.
Identification of actionable targets and resistance
A major strength of ctDNA is its ability to detect emerging resistance mechanisms during therapy. Under selective pressure from targeted agents, resistant clones may expand, often before radiologic progression is apparent. ctDNA can identify alterations such as acquired RAS or EGFR mutations [24‐26], HER2 amplification, or rare but actionable gene fusions. These insights allow clinicians to anticipate therapeutic failure and adjust strategies accordingly. For example, in patients who develop RAS mutations under anti-EGFR therapy, subsequent ctDNA testing can reveal reversion to wild-type status after treatment withdrawal. This enables the use of anti-EGFR rechallenge, a strategy supported by multiple studies showing median PFS of 3–4 months OS of around 10 months [27].
Prognostic assessment
Independent of molecular profiling, resistance monitoring, or dynamic response assessment, absolute ctDNA levels carry prognostic value in mCRC [28]. High baseline ctDNA concentrations are consistently associated with greater tumor burden, more aggressive biology, and worse survival [29, 30]. Importantly, however, there are currently no universally established cut-offs to define “high” or “low” ctDNA, as values vary depending on assay platform, patient characteristics, and disease context. Despite this lack of standardization, across multiple studies, the relationship is consistent: Higher ctDNA levels invariably predict poorer outcomes.
Discussion
The integration of ctDNA into CRC management brings both significant opportunities and notable challenges. One of the major strengths of ctDNA in this disease setting is the relatively high shedding rate of tumor-derived DNA, which makes assays more sensitive in CRC than in many other solid tumors. This facilitates reliable detection even at earlier disease stages. Moreover, ctDNA reflects contributions from all metastatic sites, thereby capturing tumor heterogeneity more comprehensively than a single-site tissue biopsy. The minimally invasive nature of blood sampling further enables serial testing, providing real-time insights into tumor dynamics without the need for repeated invasive procedures. Importantly, ctDNA is versatile: In localized disease, it serves as a marker of MRD, while in metastatic settings it functions as a tool for detecting evolving resistance and guiding therapy adaptation.
Despite these advantages, important challenges remain. Even in CRC, false negatives are possible, particularly in patients with very low-volume disease or in sanctuary sites where DNA shedding is minimal. Standardization is another critical hurdle: Variability in pre-analytical handling, sequencing platforms [31], and data interpretation and reporting [32] limits comparability across studies and complicates the establishment of universal clinical guidelines. Furthermore, while the potential of serial monitoring is clear, the optimal frequency of testing and the precise thresholds that should trigger therapeutic changes have not yet been universally defined. Finally, questions of cost-effectiveness and reimbursement persist, and until robust health-economic data are available, routine clinical adoption may be constrained in many healthcare systems. Taken together, ctDNA in CRC exemplifies both the promise and the complexity of translating liquid biopsy into clinical practice.
Conclusion
Circulating tumor (ctDNA) is a powerful biomarker in colorectal cancer, enabling sensitive detection of minimal residual disease and real-time monitoring of treatment response. Ongoing prospective trials, technological advances, and harmonization efforts will be essential to fully establish ctDNA as a clinical standard, ensuring that its considerable strengths can be realized while its current limitations are systematically addressed.
Anzeige
Conflict of interest
K. Jonas, S. Andaloro and E. Heitzer declare that they have no competing interests.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.