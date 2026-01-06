Circulating tumor DNA in colorectal cancer: from prognostic insight to emerging clinical standard

Liquid biopsy has emerged as one of the most promising innovations in precision oncology, offering a minimally invasive means to access and analyze tumor-derived material in blood and other body fluids. By far the most widely studied analyte is circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), which provides a direct window into tumor genetics and dynamics []. By enabling real-time insights into tumor biology without the need for repeated tissue sampling, ctDNA-based liquid biopsy has the potential to transform how we diagnose, monitor, and treat cancer. Among various tumor types, colorectal cancer (CRC) has stood out as a particularly well-suited setting for the clinical application of ctDNA [], demonstrating utility in both localized and advanced disease. This review explores the current state of ctDNA analyses in CRC, examining its role as a tool for prognostic insight and its potential trajectory toward becoming an emerging clinical standard.

Beyond the perioperative setting, ctDNA is emerging as a valuable tool for long-term surveillance after curative-intent treatment. While conventional follow-up with CEA and imaging often detects relapse only at advanced stages, ctDNA offers a lead time of several months, with positive predictive values exceeding 90%, thereby enabling earlier identification of molecular relapse []. However, the critical question of whether ctDNA-based early detection of recurrence also translates into improved survival remains unanswered. This key issue will likely be clarified by several ongoing interventional clinical trials specifically designed to test whether treatment initiation at the stage of molecular recurrence can alter patient outcomes.

In locally advanced rectal cancer, ctDNA is detectable in ~75% of patients before neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy []. Detection rates typically drop to ~15–20% prior to surgery. Studies consistently show that ctDNA clearance correlates with pathological complete response and reduced recurrence risk []. Conversely, persistent ctDNA identifies patients with elevated relapse risk. These data suggest that ctDNA may guide personalized strategies in the future, such as intensifying therapy for persistent ctDNA or supporting nonoperative management (“watch and wait”) in patients achieving ctDNA clearance alongside clinical and radiologic response.

The DYNAMIC trial in stage II colon cancer provided the first randomized evidence for ctDNA-guided decision-making []. In the ctDNA-guided arm, patients received ACT only if postoperative ctDNA was detectable. This approach reduced chemotherapy use from ~28% to 15% without compromising recurrence-free survival. The recently published 5‑year follow-up confirmed non-inferiority for OS between the ctDNA-guided and standard-management groups, reinforcing that ctDNA can enable safe treatment de-escalation without compromising long-term outcomes. Importantly, in ctDNA-positive patients, clearance during or after ACT again predicted excellent long-term outcomes, whereas persistence identified patients with poor prognosis who may require alternative strategies. Building on these results, the ongoing DYNAMIC-III trial is assessing ctDNA guidance in stage III CRC, where baseline relapse risk is higher and the balance between escalation and de-escalation may differ.

Surgery remains the cornerstone of curative-intent treatment for localized CRC []. Yet, despite complete macroscopic resection, up to one third of patients will relapse due to microscopic residual disease []. Detecting this minimal residual disease (MRD) is a long-standing challenge because traditional surveillance using carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) levels and imaging lacks sensitivity until disease is clinically overt. ctDNA has provided a solution by acting as a molecular surrogate for MRD [] with the CIRCULATE-Japan GALAXY study offering the most robust dataset []. Enrolling more than 2200 patients with stage II–III colon cancer or resectable stage IV disease, the trial demonstrated that ctDNA positivity within 2–10 weeks after surgery was a powerful predictor of recurrence. Hazard ratios for disease-free survival (DFS) and overall survival (OS) approached 12 and 10, respectively. Nearly 80% of ctDNA-positive patients relapsed, compared to only 13% of ctDNA-negative patients. Equally striking were data on ctDNA clearance. Among ctDNA-positive patients treated with adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT), those achieving clearance had excellent outcomes, with 2‑year DFS over 85–90%. By contrast, persistent ctDNA portended DFS below 5%. Thus, ctDNA serves as both a prognostic biomarker and a dynamic indicator of adjuvant therapy effectiveness.

Increasingly, ctDNA is being investigated not only in the adjuvant setting but also in neoadjuvant applications, where it may help identify patients who could benefit from intensified therapy or safely avoid overtreatment. This growing body of research highlights the potential of ctDNA-guided strategies to refine personalized treatment decisions and improve long-term outcomes (Fig.; []).

Clinical integration of ctDNA testing in resectable colorectal cancer (CRC) . a In localized stage II–III or resectable stage IV CRC, surgery is the standard of care. Postoperative ctDNA testing within 2–10 weeks can detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and stratify patients by recurrence risk (e.g., CIRCULATE-Japan GALAXY). ctDNA-negative patients may undergo treatment de-escalation (e.g., VEGA, DYNAMIC/DYNAMIC-III trials), whereas ctDNA-positive patients may receive adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT) with possible escalation (e.g., ALTAIR, DYNAMIC-III). Serial ctDNA testing during and after ACT can monitor treatment response and inform prognosis. After treatment completion, regular ctDNA surveillance (e.g., every 4 months for 2 years) may enable earlier detection of recurrence. b In stage II–III rectal cancer, neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (nCRT) is recommended before surgery to reduce tumor burden and recurrence risk. ctDNA testing during or at the end of treatment (EOT) can assess response and identify patients at elevated relapse risk, supporting decisions on intensified adjuvant therapy or closer surveillance. After completion of therapy, recurrence surveillance with serial ctDNA testing at regular intervals (e.g., every 4 months during the first 2 years) enables early detection of molecular relapse. Rising ctDNA levels during surveillance may prompt earlier imaging and clinical intervention

Independent of molecular profiling, resistance monitoring, or dynamic response assessment, absolute ctDNA levels carry prognostic value in mCRC []. High baseline ctDNA concentrations are consistently associated with greater tumor burden, more aggressive biology, and worse survival []. Importantly, however, there are currently no universally established cut-offs to define “high” or “low” ctDNA, as values vary depending on assay platform, patient characteristics, and disease context. Despite this lack of standardization, across multiple studies, the relationship is consistent: Higher ctDNA levels invariably predict poorer outcomes.

A major strength of ctDNA is its ability to detect emerging resistance mechanisms during therapy. Under selective pressure from targeted agents, resistant clones may expand, often before radiologic progression is apparent. ctDNA can identify alterations such as acquiredormutations [],amplification, or rare but actionable gene fusions. These insights allow clinicians to anticipate therapeutic failure and adjust strategies accordingly. For example, in patients who developmutations under anti-EGFR therapy, subsequent ctDNA testing can reveal reversion to wild-type status after treatment withdrawal. This enables the use of anti-rechallenge, a strategy supported by multiple studies showing median PFS of 3–4 months OS of around 10 months [].

One of the unique strengths of ctDNA is its ability to provide early efficacy readouts []. Quantitative declines within 2–4 weeks of treatment initiation often correlate with radiographic response and prolonged survival []. Conversely, a lack of decline may indicate primary resistance, allowing for earlier reassessment of the treatment strategy and minimizing exposure to ineffective therapy. Ongoing monitoring every 1–3 months enables the detection of molecular progression before radiologic confirmation, prompting proactive imaging and timely therapy adjustments. Thus, rising ctDNA levels can act as an early warning signal, offering an opportunity to intervene sooner than traditional modalities.

Management of mCRC typically begins with baseline ctDNA profiling to establish the molecular landscape of the tumor. Key alterations of interest include, and other actionable variants that determine eligibility for targeted therapies such as anti-EGFR antibodies inwild-type disease. Unlike tissue biopsy, ctDNA reflects contributions from all metastatic sites, thereby capturing intra-patient heterogeneity that may influence treatment sensitivity []. This comprehensive molecular view not only guides initial treatment selection but also provides a reference baseline for subsequent monitoring.

While ctDNA in localized CRC often serves as a binary marker of MRD, in metastatic CRC (mCRC) it is best understood as a dynamic monitoring tool that informs therapeutic choices throughout the disease course []. Its value lies in enabling identification of actionable targets, monitoring of emerging resistance, and assessment of treatment response in real time. Together, these applications create an iterative framework where ctDNA continuously guides therapy adaptation. A conceptual framework can be envisioned as a circular loop including baseline profiling, early monitoring, serial surveillance, detection of resistance, and therapy adaptation until the next cycle (Fig.).

ctDNA-guided therapy adaptation in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) . Schematic of the ctDNA analysis loop for continuous monitoring and treatment adaptation. At baseline, ctDNA profiling identifies actionable tumor mutations (e.g., RAS, BRAF ). After systemic therapy initiation (chemotherapy ± targeted agents), early ctDNA testing at 2–4 weeks can distinguish rapid declines (treatment response) from minimal or no decline (potential treatment failure). Ongoing monitoring every 1–3 months enables early detection of rising ctDNA, prompting imaging or therapy adjustments before radiologic progression. ctDNA can also reveal emergent resistance mutations (e.g., RAS/BRAF ), guiding therapy adaptation through alternative agents, clinical trials, or anti-EGFR rechallenge if wild-type status re-emerges. The cycle then repeats with new baseline profiling for subsequent therapy lines. Green indicates treatment response (low ctDNA), and red indicates progression risk

Discussion

The integration of ctDNA into CRC management brings both significant opportunities and notable challenges. One of the major strengths of ctDNA in this disease setting is the relatively high shedding rate of tumor-derived DNA, which makes assays more sensitive in CRC than in many other solid tumors. This facilitates reliable detection even at earlier disease stages. Moreover, ctDNA reflects contributions from all metastatic sites, thereby capturing tumor heterogeneity more comprehensively than a single-site tissue biopsy. The minimally invasive nature of blood sampling further enables serial testing, providing real-time insights into tumor dynamics without the need for repeated invasive procedures. Importantly, ctDNA is versatile: In localized disease, it serves as a marker of MRD, while in metastatic settings it functions as a tool for detecting evolving resistance and guiding therapy adaptation.