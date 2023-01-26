 Skip to main content
Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift 1-2/2023

01.02.2023 | editorial

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML)

verfasst von: Univ. Prof. Dr. Klaus Geissler

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift | Ausgabe 1-2/2023

Excerpt

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a rare, clinically, phenotypically, and genotypically heterogenous hematologic malignancy of elderly people with an intrinsic risk to progress and transform into secondary acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Outcomes vary substantially depending on risk, ranging from observation for a number of years to rapidly progressive disease and AML transformation. Due to the advanced age of many patients, a significant subgroup will not die from leukemia-associated death but rather from comorbidities. Therefore, it is important to know the actual risk of transformation into AML in these patients. Recently, we were able to provide a simple score based on age, peripheral blood blasts, and platelet counts that allowed us to define subgroups of CMML patients with a different cumulative transformation risk, including a low-risk group with a transformation risk of only 5%. …
Metadaten
Titel
Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML)
verfasst von
Univ. Prof. Dr. Klaus Geissler
Publikationsdatum
01.02.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift / Ausgabe 1-2/2023
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-023-01003-x

