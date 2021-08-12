Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia—what is new and notable in 2021, with a special focus on COVID-19

Summary

In the last few years, treatment of patients exhibiting chronic lymphocytic leukaemia has changed extensively due to advances in the development of targeted therapies. The role of immunochemotherapy has been for the most part replace and the guidelines have been modified accordingly. Herein, we give an overview on updated onkopedia guidelines, studded with updates of the landmark studies of the latest American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting. In addition, since still crucial, recommendations concerning coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia patients will be covered.