 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

11.08.2021 | review

Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia—what is new and notable in 2021, with a special focus on COVID-19

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Katharina T. Prochazka, Peter Neumeister
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

In the last few years, treatment of patients exhibiting chronic lymphocytic leukaemia has changed extensively due to advances in the development of targeted therapies. The role of immunochemotherapy has been for the most part replace and the guidelines have been modified accordingly. Herein, we give an overview on updated onkopedia guidelines, studded with updates of the landmark studies of the latest American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting. In addition, since still crucial, recommendations concerning coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia patients will be covered.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1545.0