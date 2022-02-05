 Skip to main content
04.02.2022 | Case report

Chondrosarcoma of the spine—a case report

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Sebastian Simon, Heinrich Resch, Friedrich Lomoschitz, Bernhard J. H. Frank, MD Assoc. Prof. PD Roland Kocijan
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Case

A 73-year-old male patient presented with a 3-month history of back pain. In bone scintigraphy and the FDG PET-CT scan (fluorodeoxyglucose positron-emission computed tomography), highly suspect uptake levels were found in TH12-L1. Accordingly, an osteodestructive process was found on MRI (magnetic resonance imaging). Following a successfully performed biopsy of TH12, histologic analysis of the bone material revealed a chondrosarcoma (G1; T4N2M0). Complete resection of the tumor was successfully performed, since chondrosarcoma are resistant to radiation and chemotherapy.

Conclusion

As chondrosarcoma is a rare bone neoplasm, it must be considered in the differential diagnosis of lower back pain to initiate adequate treatment.

