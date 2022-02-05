Chondrosarcoma of the spine—a case report

Case

A 73-year-old male patient presented with a 3-month history of back pain. In bone scintigraphy and the FDG PET-CT scan (fluorodeoxyglucose positron-emission computed tomography), highly suspect uptake levels were found in TH12-L1. Accordingly, an osteodestructive process was found on MRI (magnetic resonance imaging). Following a successfully performed biopsy of TH12, histologic analysis of the bone material revealed a chondrosarcoma (G1; T4N2M0). Complete resection of the tumor was successfully performed, since chondrosarcoma are resistant to radiation and chemotherapy.