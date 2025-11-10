Turning the lens on women in surgery

Sarah Temkin, MD, Director and Producer of 1001 Cuts, brings a surgeon’s precision and a storyteller’s vision to her work. Trained as a gynecologic oncologist, she spent over two decades performing complex surgeries and standing beside women facing cancer. In 2020, after stepping away from the operating room, Dr. Temkin turned her lens toward the untold stories of women in surgery—stories shaped by inequity, resilience, and transformation. A widely published author and outspoken advocate for health and gender equity, she infuses 1001 Cuts with both the authority of lived experience and the urgency of a movement for change.

Ärzte Woche: When did you first think about making a documentary about women in surgery and how did you connect with the colleagues who were interviewed for the film? How did the film’s title come about?

Dr. Sarah Temkin: Film turned out to be a terrific medium for telling the story that I wanted to tell about the professional lives of women. I was born in 1972 and was raised in an era when women were expected to be educated and work as equals to men. But after years of working as a surgeon and hearing similar stories from women across my profession and others, I realized that there is more work to do for women to become truly equal in the workplace. There are quiet, cumulative slights we experience—dismissals, microaggressions, structural barriers. One incident gets shrugged off but as these insults accumulate, their harm also accumulates. The title 1001 Cuts reflects the metaphor of “death by a thousand cuts” that describes how a series of small, seemingly minor injuries or insults—when repeated over time—can lead to serious harm or even collapse. It’s not one dramatic event, but the accumulation of small wounds ultimately leads to demise.

I also wanted the film to reflect the possibility of a positive future. So we modified the title to incorporate the story of Scheherazade, the storyteller of One Thousand and One Nights, who saved her life through storytelling. Her tale reflects how women have long used narrative to survive, resist, and reshape power. In surgery, where women are often silenced or sidelined, storytelling becomes a way to reclaim space and visibility.

When I started making the film, I slowly asked friends and colleagues if they wanted to share their stories. Over time, they spoke and encouraged others to speak up and this turned into a sort of underground movement. I listened to dozens of women tell their stories during the years that the film was in progress. I tried to weave in as many stories as I could – so that we could reflect some of the universal experience of being a woman in a high-stakes profession such as surgery.

Ärzte Woche: The film starts with snippets from different movies where the stereotype of "the surgeon" as "an old male white man" is reproduced. This refers to intersectional discrimination. Would you go as far as to say that medicine as a system discriminates against most people working for it?

Temkin: Western medicine was founded on the philosophies of Aristotle, Galen, and Hippocrates. These men shaped centuries of medical education and practice with their ideas. These frameworks defined not only the body but also who was considered fit to study and treat it. Women were often seen as biologically inferior or emotionally unstable, and those assumptions became embedded in the structure of healthcare systems.

For millennia, the archetype of the surgeon remains narrow: white, male, authoritative. That leaves little discursive space for women, or anyone who doesn’t conform to traditional norms. The result is a system not well equipped to accommodate difference—even when that difference brings strength, innovation, and better care.

In the United States some of the culture only began to change in the 1970’s when barriers to accessing medical education were lifted through policy changes. Modifying this system to accommodate people who don’t fit that archetype takes time and effort. This is an ongoing process towards a system that works for more people. And when more physicians are welcome and supported in our system, I have no doubt that this will improve the care received by patients.

Ärzte Woche: You worked as an oncological surgeon specialized in gynecology for many years—a, as you say in the film, "magical" profession you were interested in from a very young age. Nevertheless, you decided not to continue your successful career. What would you advise female colleagues who think about changing their professional path?

Temkin: Leaving clinical practice was incredibly painful for me. I felt very strongly that I owed an explanation to my patients and colleagues that I left behind – and this was the inspiration for the film. But what I have learned through the process of making this film is that I didn’t leave behind the skills I had as a physician. The ability to listen deeply, to hold someone’s story with care, to make decisions under pressure—those are not only the tools used in medicine skills, they’re also storytelling skills. In filmmaking, I have been able to amplify voices and speak the quiet parts of being a woman in the workplace out loud. And I’m very grateful that this story has resonated with so many people.

For women considering a shift, I’d encourage them to see their skill set as portable. Empathy, precision, resilience, and communication learned in the practice medicine can translate into leadership, advocacy, education, or creative work. I also encourage women to take a pause if they are in a difficult work environment – to take time to identify workplaces and colleagues where they are going to be supported, the work will be collaborative, and they will find ways to thrive. These spaces are not always obvious and it may take some time and space to find them.

Ärzte Woche: "If female employees are not respected to the same degree as their male colleagues, it threatens the patients’ safety." Do you feel like this is common knowledge outside the hospital, given that patients and their relatives often reinforce unequal treatment?

Temkin: There’s growing evidence that women physicians—and women surgeons in particular—deliver care that is at least as good, and often better, than their male colleagues. For example, 2023 study in JAMA Surgery analyzing over one million procedures found that patients treated by female surgeons had lower rates of complications, readmissions, and mortality. Similar studies in Canada and Europe have shown comparable trends.

Despite this, many patients, families, and healthcare workers still unconsciously reinforce gender bias—questioning her authority or deferring to male colleagues even when she’s the lead surgeon. These moments may seem small, but they fracture communication, delay decisions, and undermine trust. Because women who are surgeons are dedicated to provide care, they find ways to work around the challenges in their environments. But the extra work of accommodating these obstacles day in and day out, I believe, are a huge contributor to physician burnout. Women are more likely to experience burnout and more likely to leave the profession compared to men. This is a loss for everyone – the clinician, their colleagues, and the community they were serving.

At the heart of medicine are shared values: we believe that that patients deserve high quality, empathetic care, and that clinicians should be both kind and competent. By centering the workplace culture around these principles, I believe, we can create more equitable environments for everyone working in healthcare, and ultimately improve the care delivered to patients.

Ärzte Woche: The surgical room is a closed and sacred space—for men. In the documentary you raise awareness for the fact that many surgical tools and even the operation table are built for physical proportions more commonly found in men. If you could design an operation theater—what would it look like?

Temkin: The ideal operating room would be designed for excellence, not for exclusion. That means building a space where every surgeon—regardless of gender, height or hand size—can perform at their best. Adjustable tables, ergonomic instruments, customizable lighting, and inclusive sizing for gloves and gowns aren’t luxuries—they’re necessities. But design goes beyond hardware. It’s also about culture and ensuring space where every team member’s voice is heard, where respect and safety are built into the workflow. By optimizing the environment for a broader range of surgeons we could increase the efficiency of the operating room because we would be enabling peak performance.

Ärzte Woche: The #ILookLikeASurgeon drew a lot of attention after being on the cover of The New Yorker magazine and the image is still replicated by doctors worldwide. In your own opinion: What can doctors, patients, and society as a collective do to bring more diversity and equality into the field of surgery and thus improve the quality of care—benefiting all of us?

Temkin: The #ILookLikeASurgeon movement showed us that representation matters—not just for those entering the field, but for those receiving care. A surgeon can look different and still be exceptional. In fact, they often are. We all benefit when the surgical profession becomes more inclusive, more humane, and more reflective of the world it serves.

1001 Cuts was created as a conversation starter—a way to name what’s often left unsaid and to invite reflection, dialogue, and change. It’s not just about documenting the past; it’s about shaping the future. The next generation of surgeons shouldn’t have to fit into a system that wasn’t built for them. They should be the ones to design the workplace that works for them and is the kind of healthcare system they’ll be proud to lead, serve, and grow within.

Eine ins Deutsche übersetzte Kurzfassung des Interviews ist in der Ärzte Woche 47/2025 erschienen.




