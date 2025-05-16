Characteristics of NRAS-mutated patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia in a national (ABCMML) and an international cohort (cBioPortal)

Big data containing a huge number of datasets from international large consortium efforts are now available for many cancer entities, including CMML. The cBioPortal platform is such a collection of big data aimed at building a platform in order to support clinical decisions for personalized cancer treatment []. Moreover, due to the large number of well-characterized patients, it is a perfect source of data for validation of findings in traditional, sometimes much smaller patient cohorts. In this study, we used data from CMML patients documented in cBioPortal to validate the features of-mutated CMML patients that have been analyzed in the ABCMML.

Due to the molecular heterogeneity of CMML, it is important to know the meaning of molecular characteristics in order to offer the patient the best possible management of their individual situation. Some studies have analyzed the impact of molecular aberrations on the clinical outcome and phenotype of disease, although findings in most studies were not validated by independent cohorts. However, a prognostic parameter should not enter clinical practice unless it has been demonstrated that it performs a useful role. External validation denotes evaluation of the performance of a prognostic parameter in a sample independent from that used to develop the model [].

Recently, we reported on the Austrian biodatabase for CMML (ABCMML). In the ABCMML, epidemiologic, hematologic, biochemical, clinical, immunophenotypic, cytogenetic, molecular and biologic data of patients with CMML have been collected from different Austrian centers for 40 years []. It has been shown to be a representative and useful real-life data source for biomedical research.

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a rare, genotypically and phenotypically heterogenous hematologic malignancy of elderly people with an intrinsic risk of progression and transformation into secondary acute myeloid leukemia (AML). With regard to the presence of myeloproliferation, CMML was originally subdivided into myeloproliferative disorder (MP-CMML; WBC count > 13 × 10/L) versus myelodysplastic syndrome (MD-CMML; WBC count ≥ 13 × 10/L) by the French-American-British (FAB) criteria []. Since CMML is characterized by features of both myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN), the World Health Organization (WHO) classification of 2002 assigned CMML to the mixed category (MDS/MPN) []. After the 2016 revision of the World Health Organization classification of myeloid neoplasms and acute leukemia [], updated diagnostic criteria for CMML were reported recently by two groups []. CMML patients may have highly variable outcomes, suggesting that several factors can determine the course of disease and the causes of death in these patients [].

The log-rank test was used to determine whether individual parameters were associated with OS. OS was defined as the time from sampling to death (uncensored) or last follow-up (censored). AML-free survival was defined as the time from sampling to transformation into AML or death (uncensored) or last follow-up (censored). Dichotomous variables were compared between different groups using the chi-square test. The Mann–Whitney U test was used to compare two unmatched groups when continuous variables were not normally distributed. Results were considered significant at p < 0.05. Statistical analyses were performed with SPSS v. 27 (SPSS Inc., Armonk, NY, USA); the reported p -values were two sided. In the ABCMML database, mutations with a variant allele frequency (VAF) of at least 5% and in the cBioPortal platform with a VAF of at least 2% are considered positive.

In the ABCMML database [] we retrospectively collected epidemiologic, hematologic, biochemical, clinical, immunophenotypic, cytogenetic, molecular and biologic data of patients with CMML from different centers. The diagnosis of CMML and leukemic transformation were according to the WHO criteria []. Clinical and laboratory routine parameters were obtained from patient records. A detailed central manual retrospective chart review was carried out to ensure data quality before the analysis of data from institutions. CMML patients in transformation were not included in this study. In 327 patients, mutational data were available to analyze overall survival (OS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML)-free survival, and differences in phenotypic parameters between mutated and wildtype patients. This research was approved by the ethics committee of the City of Vienna on 10 June 2015 (ethic code: 15-059-VK).

Tablesandshow the phenotypic parameters in the ABCMML and cBioPortal patients, respectively. In both cohorts,-mutated patients had a significantly higher proportion of patients with leukocytosis > 13 G/L and patients with circulating blasts. Moreover, in both cohorts,-mutated patients had a significantly higher proportion of patients with thrombocytopenia, whereas the proportion of patients with anemia did not differ. In Figs.and, metric values are visualized by boxplot diagrams. In the ABCMML cohort, the median values of-mutated and nonmutated patients were for WBC 23.0 vs. 11.4 G/L, for Hb 11.1 vs. 11.2 g/dL, and for platelets 88 vs. 126 G/L, respectively. In the cBioPortal cohort, the median values of-mutated and nonmutated patients were for WBC 20.3 vs. 8.8 G/L, for Hb 10.5 vs. 10.8 g/dL, and for platelets 94 vs. 125 G/L, respectively.

Figuresandshow the Kaplan–Meier curves of OS in-mutated (variants and variant allele frequencies are shown in supplementary tables 3 and 4) and-nonmutated patients in both cohorts. In both cohorts,-mutated patients had significantly inferior survival. The median survival of-mutated patients was 15.0 vs. 30.0 months (= 0.030) in the ABCMML patients and 18.5 vs. 36.3 (= 0.002) months in the cBioPortal patients. Regarding AML-free survival, there was also a significant difference between-mutated and-nonmutated patients in both cohorts. The median AML-free survival was 52.0 vs. 134.0 (= 0.002) months in the ABCMML cohort and 16.6 vs. 29.7 (= 0.001) months, respectively, in the cBioPortal cohort.

The baseline characteristics of both CMML cohorts are shown in supplementary tables 1 and 2. A total of 327 patients in the ABCMML cohort and 399 patients in the cBioPortal cohort were analyzed. As seen in other CMML series, in both cohorts, there was a male predominance among CMML patients and more than half of the patients were aged 70 years or older []. All characteristics except leukocytes were comparable between the cohorts. The proportion of patients with leukocytes > 13 G/L was significantly higher in the ABCMML cohort as compared to the cBioPortal cohort (57% vs. 32%,< 0.001). The median leukocyte counts were 14.1 vs. 9.2 G/L in these cohorts, respectively. Regarding clinical outcome, the median survival was 29.0 months in the ABCMML cohort as compared to 31.6 months in the cBioPortal cohort. The prevalences ofmutations were 14.6% (46/316) in the ABCMML group and 15.7% (60/383) in the BIOPOPRTAL group, respectively.

Discussion

In this study we analyzed a national CMML cohort from Austria (ABCMML) and an international cohort of CMML patients (cBioPortal) regarding clinical, epidemiologic, and hematologic features of NRAS- mutated patients in order to obtain information on the consistency and general validity of findings.

NRAS -mutated patients has been reported in a number of different cohorts. In a retrospective analysis of 213 CMML patients seen at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, 65 patients were analyzed with respect to the presence or absence of RAS point mutations ( NRAS or KRAS ). The presence of these mutations was not associated with differences in survival times in that study [ 8 ]. In a well-characterized cohort of 72 CMML patients from Cleveland, mutations in NRAS had no impact on OS [ 9 ]. A German CMML cohort of 81 patients was thoroughly molecularly analyzed by NGS [ 10 ]. Whereas TET2 -mutated patients had better overall survival as compared to patients without this mutation, no other molecular parameter, including NRAS mutation, revealed any association with survival. In a French cohort of 312 CMML patients, the adverse impact of the NRAS mutation was borderline for OS ( p = 0.06) and significant for AML-free survival ( p = 0.02) [ 11 ]. Finally, in an Italian and Spanish CMML cohort of 214 patients, mutations in ASXL1, EZH2, NRAS, RUNX1, and SETBP1 significantly affected OS [ 12 ]. In multivariable COX regression analysis, all these mutations, except EZH2 mutations, retained an independent prognostic value for OS. Based on these findings, the authors developed a risk score including clinical features and genetic lesions which was validated in an independent cohort consisting of 260 patients diagnosed at the MLL Munich Leukemia Laboratory in Germany. Thus, looking at these data and findings in our study, it seems that the likelihood that NRAS mutations will become a significant prognostic factor is dependent on the size of the cohort, since in all four cohorts consisting of more than 200 patients, including the ABCMML, NRAS mutations had a significant adverse impact on OS in three of them and borderline significance ( p = 0.06) in one cohort.

19 ]. Molecular aberrancies in the RAS/MAPK signaling pathway have been shown to be associated with leukocytosis, myeloproliferation, and increased blast cells [ 20 ‐ 22 ]. In both cohorts in our study, it was consistently shown that NRAS mutations are associated with an increased white blood cell count and the presence of blast cells in peripheral blood, thus validating previous findings. A new finding is the fact that in both our cohorts, NRAS -mutated patients had lower platelet values, a feature that has been reported in CMML patients with mutations in RUNX1, TET2, and SRSF2 [ 19 ].

Limitations of this study include the fact that the proportion of patients with leukocytes > 13 G/L was significantly higher in the ABCMML cohort as compared to the cBioPortal cohort. The reason for this imbalance is not completely clear. Increased laboratory screening in recent years among asymptomatic persons may detect some diseases, including CMML, in an earlier phase than in the past. Therefore, older patient series may be enriched in patients with more advanced disease as compared to more recent series. In fact, we have seen a significant drop in the proportion of patients with MP-CMML from 66% to 48% since 2010 in the ABCMML cohort (unpublished data).

23 ]. Moreover, somatic mutations associated with CMML were not only detected in CMML patients confirmed by BM biopsy but also in 57% of patients with nondiagnostic BM features. Interestingly, the OS of mutated patients with non-diagnostic BM was indistinguishable from mutated patients with diagnostic BM suggesting that that the mutational spectrum is a much more sensitive parameter for the detection of myeloid malignancies than BM morphology [ 24 ]. Another limitation are changes in the diagnostic criteria of CMML over time since its first description in 1982 of the ABCMML database, suggesting that this patient group is more heterogenous as compared to the cBioPortal group which contains patients who were included over a shorter period of time. Furthermore, it needs to be considered that a proportion of patients in ABCMML, in particular older patients, did not consent to BM puncture. However, we do not believe that this greatly affected diagnostic accuracy, since persistent peripheral blood monocytosis is the most important diagnostic feature, and a genoclinical model has recently been described that uses mutational data, peripheral blood values, and clinical variables to predict the MDS vs. CMML diagnosis with high accuracy in the absence of a BM biopsy result []. Moreover, somatic mutations associated with CMML were not only detected in CMML patients confirmed by BM biopsy but also in 57% of patients with nondiagnostic BM features. Interestingly, the OS of mutated patients with non-diagnostic BM was indistinguishable from mutated patients with diagnostic BM suggesting that that the mutational spectrum is a much more sensitive parameter for the detection of myeloid malignancies than BM morphology [].