Characteristics of CBL-mutated patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia in a national (ABCMML) and an international cohort (cBIOPORTAL)

Big data containing a huge number of datasets from international large consortium efforts are now available for many cancer entities, including CMML. The cBioPortal platform is such a collection of big data that aims to build a platform to support clinical decisions for personalized cancer treatment []. Moreover, due to the large number of well-characterized patients, it is a perfect source of data for validation of findings in traditional, sometimes much smaller patient cohorts. In this study we used data from CMML patients documented in cBioPortal to validate the features of-mutated CMML patients who have been analyzed in the ABCMML.

Because of the molecular heterogeneity of CMML, it is critical to understand the meaning of molecular characteristics so that the patient can be provided with the best possible care for their unique circumstances. The effects of molecular aberrations on the clinical outcome and phenotype of disease have been examined in a few studies, but the majority of these studies’ conclusions were not confirmed by separate cohorts. However, until a prognostic parameter’s usefulness has been established, it should not be used in clinical settings. Evaluation of a prognostic parameter’s performance in a sample different from the one used to build the model is known as external validation [].

We recently reported the Austrian biodatabase for CMML (ABCMML). Patients with CMML have had their epidemiologic, hematologic, biochemical, clinical, immunophenotypic, cytogenetic, molecular, and biologic data gathered from various Austrian centers for 40 years []. It has been demonstrated to be a representative and practical source of real-world data for biomedical research.

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a rare hematologic disease in elderly people with a variety of phenotypes and genetic variations that can progress to secondary acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In accordance with the FAB criteria, CMML was first divided into two groups based on myeloproliferation: myelodysplastic syndrome (MD-CMML; WBC count < 13 × G/L) and myeloproliferative disease (MP-CMML; WBC count > 13 × G/L) []. Because CMML exhibits traits of both MDS and MPN, the World Health Organization (WHO) categorized it as being in the hybrid category (MDS/MPN) in 2002 []. Two groups recently reported updated diagnostic criteria for CMML following the 2016 revision to the WHO’s classification of myeloid neoplasms and acute leukemia []. The outcomes of CMML patients can vary greatly, indicating that a number of factors influence how the disease progresses and what causes these patients to die [].

To investigate whether particular factors were connected to OS, the log-rank test was employed. Overall survival was defined as either until the final follow-up (censored) or as the period from sampling to death (uncensored). The duration between sampling and either transformation into AML or death (uncensored) or last follow-up (censored) was referred to as the AML-free survival. The chi-squared test was used to compare dichotomous variables between groups. When continuous variables were not normally distributed, two unmatched groups were compared using the Mann–Whitney U test. Results were considered significant at p < 0.05. Statistical analyses were performed with SPSS v. 27 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA); the reported p -values were two sided. In the ABCMML database, mutations with a variant allele frequency (VAF) of at least 5% are considered positive and in the cBioPortal platform with a VAF of at least 2%.

The ABCMML can serve as a representative and practical real-world data source for biological research, as we have demonstrated recently []. Epidemiologic, hematologic, biochemical, clinical, immunophenotypic, cytogenetic, molecular, and biologic data of CMML patients from various sites are gathered retrospectively and included in this database. Leukemic transformation and CMML were diagnosed based on WHO criteria []. Patient records were used to gather laboratory and clinical information. Prior to analyzing data from institutions, a thorough central manual retrospective chart review was conducted to guarantee data quality. This study did not include CMML patients who were undergoing transition. In 327 patients, mutation data were available to analyze overall survival (OS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML)-free survival, and differences in phenotypic parameters between mutated and wildtype patients. This research was approved by the ethics committee of the City of Vienna on 10 June 2015 (ethic code: 15-059-VK).

Tablesandshow the phenotypic parameters in the ABCMML and the cBioPortal patients, respectively. There was a significantly higher proportion of patients with circulating blasts in the ABCMML cohort, whereas this was not the case in the cBioPortal cohort. Regarding the proportion of patients with leukocytosis > 13 G/L, anemia with Hb < 10 g/dl, and thrombocytopenia with platelet values < 100 G/L, there was no significant difference between-mutated and nonmutated patients in either cohort. In Figs., and, metric values are visualized by boxplot diagrams. In the ABCMML cohort, the median values of-mutated and nonmutated patients were 18.3 vs. 12.2 G/L for WBC, 11.2 vs. 10.8 g/dL for Hb, and 85 vs. 118 G/L for platelets, respectively. In the cBioPortal cohort, the median values of-mutated and nonmutated patients were 11.7 vs. 9.0 G/L for WBC, 11.1 vs. 10.7 g/dL for Hb, and 130 vs. 118 G/L for platelets, respectively.

Figuresandshow the Kaplan–Meier curves of OS in-mutated (variants and variant allele frequencies are shown in supplementary Tables 3 and 4) and-nonmutated patients in both cohorts. Whereas in the ABCMML cohort the median survival of the-mutated patients was significantly shorter than in-nonmutated patients, there was no difference in survival in the cBioPortal cohort. The median survival of-mutated patients was 17.0 vs. 31.0 months (= 0.002) in the ABCMML patients and 29.7 vs. 31.7 months (= 0.625) in the cBioPortal patients. Regarding AML-free survival, there was no significant difference between-mutated and-nonmutated patients in either cohort. The median AML-free survival was not reached vs. 134.0 months (= 0.608) in the ABCMML cohort and 29.7 vs. 28.1 months (= 0.976) in the cBioPortal cohort.

The baseline characteristics of both CMML cohorts are shown in supplementary Tables 1 and 2. In the ABCMML cohort 327 patients were analyzed and in the cBioPortal cohort 399 patients. As seen in other CMML series, there was a male predominance among CMML patients in both cohorts, and more than half of patients were aged 70 years or older []. All characteristics except leukocytes were comparable between cohorts. The proportion of patients with leukocytes > 13 G/L was significantly higher in the ABCMML cohort compared to the cBioPortal cohort (57% vs. 32%,< 0.001). The median leukocyte counts were 14.1 vs. 9.2 G/L in these cohorts, respectively. Regarding clinical outcome, the median survival was 29.0 months in the ABCMML cohort as compared to 31.6 months in the cBioPortal cohort. The prevalences ofmutations were 15.2% (50/327) in the ABCMML group and 10.2% (41/399) in the BIOPOPRTAL group.

Discussion

In this study we analyzed a national CMML cohort from Austria (ABCMML) and an international cohort of CMML patients (cBioPortal) regarding clinical, epidemiologic, and hematologic features of CBL -mutated patients in order to get information on the consistency and general validity of findings.

CBL mutations had significantly shorter survival than wildtype patients, but in the cBioPortal cohort there was no difference. Looking at published series, CBL was an adverse risk factor in a CMML cohort published by Itzykson in 2013 [ 11 ] and also in an international dataset published by Padron in 2015 [ 17 ]. CBL , however, was not an adverse risk factor in an Italian–Spanish cohort reported in 2016 by Elena [ 12 ], nor in a Chinese cohort reported by Nie in 2022 [ 13 ]. Due to the fact that patients had been included in the ABCMML database since 1980, whereas the CMML patients captured in the cBioPortal cohort were included in recent years, it seems that the prognostic impact of the CBL mutation becomes lost in later series. Since one can assume that the proportion of patients with no access to hypomethylating agent (HMA) treatment was higher in earlier CMML series, one could speculate that HMA may overcome the negative impact of this mutation on survival. Of course, this speculation needs to be analyzed in future studies. A major finding of this study is the fact that in the ABCMML cohort, patients withmutations had significantly shorter survival than wildtype patients, but in the cBioPortal cohort there was no difference. Looking at published series,was an adverse risk factor in a CMML cohort published by Itzykson in 2013 [] and also in an international dataset published by Padron in 2015 []., however, was not an adverse risk factor in an Italian–Spanish cohort reported in 2016 by Elena [], nor in a Chinese cohort reported by Nie in 2022 []. Due to the fact that patients had been included in the ABCMML database since 1980, whereas the CMML patients captured in the cBioPortal cohort were included in recent years, it seems that the prognostic impact of themutation becomes lost in later series. Since one can assume that the proportion of patients with no access to hypomethylating agent (HMA) treatment was higher in earlier CMML series, one could speculate that HMA may overcome the negative impact of this mutation on survival. Of course, this speculation needs to be analyzed in future studies.

18 ]. Molecular aberrancies in the RAS/MAPK signaling pathway have been shown to be associated with leukocytosis, myeloproliferation, and increased blast cells [ 19 ‐ 21 ]. For both cohorts in our study, it is consistently shown that CBL mutations are associated with an increased white blood cell count. This observation is in line with the fact that CBL is considered to be a component using the RAS signaling pathway. There was no impact of the CBL mutation on other phenotypic parameters such as hemoglobin and platelet values. The correlation of phenotypic features with mutational status in CMML patients has been described previously []. Molecular aberrancies in the RAS/MAPK signaling pathway have been shown to be associated with leukocytosis, myeloproliferation, and increased blast cells []. For both cohorts in our study, it is consistently shown thatmutations are associated with an increased white blood cell count. This observation is in line with the fact thatis considered to be a component using the RAS signaling pathway. There was no impact of themutation on other phenotypic parameters such as hemoglobin and platelet values.

Another finding in this study was the fact that the proportion of patients with leukocytes > 13 G/L was significantly higher in the ABCMML cohort as compared to the cBioPortal cohort. The reason for this imbalance is not completely clear. Increased laboratory screening in recent years among asymptomatic persons may detect some diseases, including CMML, in an earlier phase than in the past. Therefore, older patient series may be enriched in patients with more advanced disease as compared to more recent series. In fact, we have seen a significant drop in the proportion of patients with MP-CMML from 66% to 48% since 2010 in the ABCMML database (unpublished data).

22 ]. Moreover, somatic mutations associated with CMML were not only detected in CMML patients confirmed by BM biopsy but also in 57% of patients with nondiagnostic BM features. Interestingly, the OS in mutated patients without BM diagnosis of CMML was indistinguishable from mutated patients with this BM diagnosis, suggesting that that the mutational spectrum is a much more sensitive parameter for detection of myeloid malignancies than BM morphology [ 23 ]. Limitations to this study are the retrospective nature of the data collection with missing data and the fact that in the ABCMML cohort, changes to the diagnostic criteria of CMML have occurred over time since its first description in 1982, suggesting that the ABCMML database is more heterogenous compared to the cBioPortal group, which contains patients who were included over a shorter period of time. Furthermore, it needs to be considered that a proportion of patients in ABCMML, in particular older patients, did not consent to BM puncture. However, we do not think that this greatly affected diagnostic accuracy, since persistent peripheral blood monocytosis is the most important diagnostic feature, and a genoclinical model has been recently described that uses mutational data, peripheral blood values, and clinical variables to predict the MDS vs. CMML diagnosis with high accuracy in the absence of a BM biopsy result []. Moreover, somatic mutations associated with CMML were not only detected in CMML patients confirmed by BM biopsy but also in 57% of patients with nondiagnostic BM features. Interestingly, the OS in mutated patients without BM diagnosis of CMML was indistinguishable from mutated patients with this BM diagnosis, suggesting that that the mutational spectrum is a much more sensitive parameter for detection of myeloid malignancies than BM morphology [].

24 ]. The implementation of precise and personalized medicine based on individualized information will be made possible by the adoption of big data, which is defined by a vast volume of digital data that is continuously generated by people in clinical treatment and daily life. Furthermore, as we have demonstrated in this work, these data can be utilized to validate results from national cohorts, which helps to improve patient care. Recently, the disease-centered approach to health care administration has given way to a patient-centered approach []. The implementation of precise and personalized medicine based on individualized information will be made possible by the adoption of big data, which is defined by a vast volume of digital data that is continuously generated by people in clinical treatment and daily life. Furthermore, as we have demonstrated in this work, these data can be utilized to validate results from national cohorts, which helps to improve patient care.