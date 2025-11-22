Cerebral vasculitis as a severe complication of acute infectious meningoencephalitis—a case series of five different pathogens

In developed countries, physicians typically observe good recovery outcomes in the majority of adult patients with infectious meningoencephalitis; however, in rare cases, the clinical course is complicated by strokes caused by infectious vasculitis, irrespective of the causative agent’s nature. We present five individual cases of meningoencephalitis associated with severe central nervous system (CNS) vasculitis due to infections with Streptococcus pneumoniae, Borrelia burgdorferi , varicella zoster virus (VZV), human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6), and Cryptococcus neoformans , respectively. All five cases resulted in disseminated strokes, four of which had a lethal outcome. Since evidence is restricted to case reports only, we discuss the disease course of our patients in the context of the existing literature with regard to risk factors and treatment options.

Bacterial causes includetype b (Hib), and]. Recently, also combined infections of viral and bacterial pathogens, such as Powassan virus together with], with severe consequences have been reported. Fungal and parasitic causes are less common and affect predominantly immunocompromised individuals.

Infectious meningoencephalitis, characterized by inflammation of both the brain and adjacent meninges, is caused by a variety of infectious agents including viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. The epidemiology of this condition varies widely, with incidence rates ranging between 1–2/100,000 and up to 20/100,000 [], depending on the age group, geographic location, seasonality, vaccination rates, and the presence of certain risk factors. Viruses are the leading cause worldwide, with enteroviruses, herpes simplex virus (HSV), varicella-zoster virus (VZV), and arboviruses such as West Nile virus being significant contributors.

We report a retrospective analysis of five rare cases of fulminant infectious vasculitis accompanied by ischemic strokes treated at the neurological intensive care unit (ICU) of the Department of Neurology, Medical University of Graz, Austria, from 2017 to 2023. During this period, a total of 2255 patients (transfers and direct admissions combined) were treated at the neurological ICU. Of these, 108 patients (4.79%) were diagnosed with either meningitis, encephalitis, and/or myelitis. An associated clinically significant vasculitis as a severe complication was only seen in these five patients, further emphasizing the rarity of this complication even in a large tertiary center. The study was approved by the local ethics committee of the Medical University of Graz (EK 36-272 ex 23/24).

Despite initiation of appropriate treatment with voriconazole (initial dose 3 × 6 mg/kg BW, then reduced to 2 × 4 mg/kg BW) and dexamethasone 40 mg i.v. once daily, the patient experienced a further clinical deterioration on the next day, with somnolence followed by respiratory insufficiency requiring intubation. A new MRI scan of the brain revealed an extension of the ventricles and multiple ischemic infarcts in all vascular territories, with signs of accompanying vasculitis observed in the left hemisphere (Fig.). The patient was transferred to the university hospital’s neurological intensive care unit. An external ventricular drainage (EVD) was placed immediately. Antifungal therapy was, after consultation with the local infectious disease specialists, switched to amphotericin B 400 mg i.v. once daily in combination with fluconazole 800 mg once daily. During the course of treatment, the patient developed pancytopenia, increasing inflammation markers, and fever due to ventilator-associated pneumonia, leading to additional antibiotic therapy with cefepime 2 g i.v. 3 ×/d.

Male patient with secondary cerebral vasculitis due to infection with Cryptococcus neoformans . a Initial unremarkable cerebral MRI (DWI, ADC supra- and infratentorial; FLAIR and T1w post-contrast supratentorial). b Cerebral MRI 6 days later. Disseminated supra- and infratentorial diffusion restriction (DWI, ADC) and corresponding FLAIR-positive lesions, most likely corresponding to infarcts (white arrow heads). Notably, no contrast-enhancing lesions were present, but there was a progressive widening of the third and both lateral ventricles (white asterisk)

The 73-year-old male patient had a history of Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia and splenomegaly lasting 3 years. For his condition, the patient had received a total of six cycles of chemotherapy 3 years ago. Further relevant diagnoses included a secondary antibody deficiency and recurrent episodes of anemia requiring blood transfusions, arterial hypertension, coronary heart disease, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. He presented at a local neurology department with newly occurring left abducens palsy and dizziness; furthermore, he had subfebrile and intermittently febrile body temperatures. Antibiotic treatment with ceftriaxone 2 g i.v. 1 ×/d and piperacillin/tazobactam 4.5 g i.v. 3 ×/d was initiated. However, within 4 days he became increasingly disoriented. An initial brain MRI scan was unremarkable. Lumbar puncture was performed under the suspicion of lymphomatous meningitis but, surprisingly, revealed a Cryptococcus neoformans infection in the CSF culture and no atypical cells were found (full CSF report: 81 cells/µl, 3000 erythrocytes/µl, lactate 8.4 mmol/l, CSF glucose 42 mg/dl, total protein content 441 mg/dl, Q ALB 75.38).

Repeated MRI scans of the brain and spinal cord showed stable disease and even, temporarily, a slight regression of the intracerebral lesions. The extensive cervical spinal cord lesion progressed, resulting in progressive ataxia. In an attempt to manage the worsening condition, intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIG; 0.4 mg/kg BW) were administered for 5 days, and plasmapheresis was subsequently performed for 5 days, but without any effect. The patient’s condition further deteriorated and he developed respiratory insufficiency, necessitating intubation. At this point, the MRI finally showed the devastating picture of an extensive diffusion restriction of almost the entire cerebral cortex, and to a lesser extent also in the basal ganglia, thalamus, and hippocampus of both sides, along with a diffuse marked brain edema. The findings were consistent with fulminant CNS vasculitis (Fig.). After consultation with the family, a decision was made to change to palliative therapy. Postmortem examination revealed viral meningoencephalitis with pronounced accompanying vasculitis, with PCR detection of HHV‑6 in the brain tissue.

Antiviral therapy with ganciclovir 500 mg i.v. twice daily along with methylprednisolone 1000 mg once daily was initiated. Five days later, the patient was transferred to the university hospital’s neurology department. The patient’s symptoms at the time of transfer included persistent psychomotor slowing; impaired memory for the past month; mild headaches; dizziness; and limited ambulation, requiring support and/or a wheelchair. Itchy, slightly reddish skin lesions were noted on both upper extremities. Clinical neurological examination revealed a fine tremor in both hands, left upper limb dysmetria, and hypoesthesia in the left upper extremity. Antiviral therapy with ganciclovir and methylprednisolone was continued for a total of 12 and 10 days, respectively, despite ongoing clinical deterioration. A urinary tract infection required antibiotic treatment. Another analysis of the CSF showed a slight lymphomonocytic pleocytosis of 10 cells/µl, lactate 3.6 mmol/l, glucose 45 mg/dl, total protein content 113 mg/dl, and Q ALB 25.39, indicating a persistent disturbance of the blood–brain barrier. On detailed protein analysis, serum IgG, IgA, and IgM were moderately reduced. Now, for the first time, three oligoclonal bands were detectable in CSF. Anti-Aquaporin-4 antibodies, anti- MOG antibodies, a screening for antineuronal antibodies and ganglioside antibodies were negative as well as another extensive screening for even rare infectious causes, except for the known HHV-6 PCR positivity. Due to the patient complaining about left-sided abdominal pain, a gastroenterologist was involved; acute diverticulitis was ruled out by abdominal CT scan and a lack of signs of systemic inflammation. A dermatological consultation confirmed the diagnosis of chronic itching xerosis cutis, probably of atopic origin. Transthoracic echocardiogram once again revealed a moderately reduced ejection fraction, most likely due to myocardial involvement as part of the systemic infection. Since the patient was asymptomatic with respect to his cardiac function, further invasive evaluation was not performed. Medication was expanded by sacubitril/valsartan 97/103 mg twice daily, bisoprolol 5 mg twice daily, and spironolactone 50 mg once daily for prevention of cardiac insufficiency.

The patient was discharged home after 7 days of acyclovir treatment with the medication of levetiracetam 500 mg twice daily, sertraline 50 mg once daily, and ramipril 2.5 mg once daily, along with vitamin D and folate supplementation. After 6 days he presented again with urinary retention, and another 2 days later he was readmitted into the same local hospital department in a somnolent state, unable to walk, afebrile, but with minimal intake of food and fluids since many days. An intermittent singultus was noted, which, according to the patient, had already been obviously present for 2 months. Muscle tone was elevated in both upper extremities, with increased tendon reflexes. Blood screening was negative for systemic infection signs. Another CSF analysis revealed 49 cells/µl, lactate 3.64 mmol/l, glucose 41 mg/dl, protein content 159 mg/dl, Q26.25. Another infection screening of CSF once again showed HHV‑6 PCR positivity only. Another MRI of the brain and cervical spinal cord revealed a massive progression of the extensive cervical spinal cord lesions, now almost involving the complete cervical spinal cord. The pre-existing multiple periventricular lesions and those in the corpus callosum had also slightly expanded with an intensified contrast enhancement (Fig.).

Acyclovir treatment improved symptoms after just 1 day; clinically, the patient showed only a slight left-sided peroneal weakness, which had already been present for several months, a slight action tremor of both upper extremities accentuated to the left, and ataxia of both upper and lower extremities accentuated to the right. The patient, however, continued to complain of headache and a marked slowing of thoughts. This was confirmed in neuropsychological tests, which revealed marked abnormalities in learning, attention, and memory. Routine cardiac ultrasound showed a slight to moderately reduced left ventricular function and a slight pericardial effusion along with a slightly elevated B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) in serum; a subsequently performed MRI of the heart did not, however, find any obvious signs of myocarditis. As the patient did not have any heart-related complaints and telemetry did not show any signs of atrial fibrillations, this was not further investigated. Due to repeated urinary retention, an urologist was involved, but there were no anatomical abnormalities found nor any urinary infection.

Extended medical history revealed alopecia areata universalis, which had been under treatment with methylprednisolone by an university hospital’s dermatology department for 3 years. Any reduction of methylprednisolone dose led to recurrence of hair loss; therefore, this therapy was continued over 3 years in variable dosages between 4 and 40 mg/day. Further treatment with methotrexate had already been planned by the treating dermatology department but had not yet been initiated. Furthermore, the patient had had sigmoid colon resection 1 month before symptom onset due to perforated diverticulitis. Other diagnoses included a not further specified dermatitis/xerosis cutis on the trunk and extremities occurring around the time or slightly after the sigmoid resection, folate deficiency, and arterial hypertension.

The male 49-year-old patient presented at a local neurology department with transient motor aphasia. The initial clinical suspicion of the treating physicians was complex focal seizure activity. Due to a subfebrile body temperature, lumbar puncture was performed, and the result was consistent with meningoencephalitis (27 cells/µl, lactate 3.44 mmol/l, total CSF protein 108.3 mg/dl, and Q25.19, indicating a blood–brain barrier disturbance; normal immunoglobulin indices; negative oligoclonal bands). Broad polymerase chain reaction (PCR) infection screening of typical viral and bacterial agents including even rarer causes such as toxoplasmosis, JC virus, HIV, and syphilis, showed only human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6) PCR positivity in a qualitative assay. The significance of this finding was, however, questioned at the time. Serological screening for vasculitis and thrombophilia was negative as well. Still, antiviral treatment with acyclovir 10 mg/kg bodyweight 3 ×/d was introduced for 7 days, along with the antiepileptic medication levetiracetam, as repeated EEGs showed a generalized slowing in the theta/delta spectrum with occasional spikes. Initial MRI of the brain (Fig.) showed unremarkable DWI and SWI images; however, there was a dot-like gadolinium enhancement of the subcortical white matter and corresponding FLAIR-positive lesions.

MRI images of the brain and cervical spinal cord of a male patient with extensive secondary CNS vasculitis associated with HHV‑6 infection. a Initial cerebral MRI showing unremarkable DWI and SWI images. Dot-like gadolinium enhancement of the subcortical white matter and corresponding FLAIR positive lesions (white arrowheads). b Extensive cortical and basal ganglia diffusion restriction (DWI, ADC) and cortical FLAIR positivity. Progressive dot-like gadolinium enhancement of the subcortical white matter. The SWI remained unremarkable. c Sagittal images of the cervical spine showing dot-like enhancing lesions in the cervical spinal cord (upper row: T1w + Gd) and corresponding edema (upper row: T2w). Disease progression after 1 month (lower row: T1w + Gd and T2w)

Despite declining CRP and procalcitonin (PCT) levels, attempts to discontinue analgosedation in the following days were unsuccessful. The patient remained in a comatose state and developed diabetes insipidus. The brain MRI showed extensive abnormalities in the right cerebellum, pons, temporal and frontal lobes, and the midbrain (Fig.). Additionally, massive microbleeds were observed. A lumbar puncture was performed and revealed a cell count of 1174 cells/μl of lymphocytes and monocytes as well as blasts/VZV-transformed lymphocytes, 200 red blood cells/µl, lactate levels of 4.3 mmol/L, glucose 100 mg/dl, and total protein levels of 790 mg/dl, with a macroscopically xanthochromic appearance. Multiplex PCR was positive for varicella zoster virus (VZV). Fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) analysis excluded malignant cells and suggested the presence of virus-induced cells. Antiviral therapy with acyclovir i.v. was initiated 3 ×/d at a dosage of 10 mg/kg bodyweight, with adjuvant glucocorticoids (dexamethasone 10 mg 4 ×/d). Another cerebrospinal fluid analysis 3 days later revealed a cell count of 347/μl, 7680 red blood cells/μl, lactate levels of 2.3 mmol/L, and total protein level of 663 mg/dl. The patient was extubated after 1 week of treatment. However, he remained in a persistently soporous state, with recurrent aspiration, which led, considering the pre-existing frail health state, to a palliative care setting, ultimately resulting in a lethal outcome on day 14 after symptom onset.

Cranial MRI scan of a male patient with severe varicella zoster virus-associated secondary cerebral vasculitis. a Initial native CT scan showing basal frontal lobe hypodensities, corresponding to posttraumatic defects after a head trauma years ago (white asterisk). Additional dot-like hyperintensities predominantly at the left frontal base. b Cerebral MRI showing corresponding bleeds at the basal frontal lobes ( SWI ; white arrow), diffusion restriction ( DWI , ADC ; white arrow), and FLAIR alterations of the temporal lobes but also cerebellum (white arrows). Similar alterations are partially visible at the mesencephalon and right cerebellar hemisphere (small arrows)

The 67-year-old patient had a history of traumatic brain injury in 2008, resulting in symptomatic epilepsy. His further medical history revealed prostate cancer, current radiation therapy, and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) after 60 packyears of smoking. He was admitted to the hospital after a generalized seizure, complicated by aspiration pneumonia and ensuing respiratory failure and sepsis, resulting in the need for intubation and admission to the ICU of the internal medicine department. A CT scan on the day of admittance showed non-recent frontal and temporal posttraumatic changes without distinct signs of acute intracranial pathology. Antibiotic treatment with piperacillin/tazobactam 4.5 g i.v. 3 ×/d was initiated.

One year later, the patient presented again for neurological follow-up. She was awake and able to communicate through gestures. She exhibited severe dysarthria, although speaking single words was possible. She also displayed nystagmus in her gaze direction and had tetraparesis graded as 2–3 out of 5 on the MRC scale. Thereafter, the patient was unfortunately lost to follow-up.

The extended anamnesis revealed that the patient already felt a general malaise including occipital headaches, recurrent fever attacks, and unintentional weight loss of 3 kg during the past 2 months. She also reported having had transient exanthema in her left-sided abdominal region. C‑reactive protein (CRP) repeatedly tested negative, as did serological parameters of vasculitis. Lumbar puncture revealed moderate lymphomonocytic pleocytosis with plasma cells of 73 cells/µl, glucose 37 mg/dl, and lactate 2.6 mmol/l, along with a disturbance of the blood–brain barrier and elevated IgG and IgM indices. Oligoclonal bands in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) were positive. Fluorescence-activated cell sorting analysis (FACS) excluded lymphoma cells in the CSF. The patient did not recall a tick bite; however, both the-specific antibody index (AI; 45.38; normal range 0.6–1.4) as well as the C-X-C motive chemokine ligand 13 (CXCL13) enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) in CSF were highly positive (> 500 pg/ml), leading to the diagnosis of vasculitis associated withinfection of the brain. Antibiotic therapy with ceftriaxone 2 × 2 g i.v. was initiated for a total of 21 days, along with prednisolone 1 mg/kg bodyweight. Despite this, the clinical condition of the patient deteriorated further on day 26, and she developed spastic tetraplegia accentuated on the left; her eye movement was restricted to vertical gaze sequence and blinking, which was used for communication. Due to diminished brainstem reflexes and constant aspiration, intubation was necessary. Another control MRI revealed further ischemic infarctions of the pons and left thalamus region (Fig.). A control lumbar puncture still showed a slight pleocytosis of 36 cells/µl and a persistently elevated-specific antibody index of 67.03. Three courses of cyclophosphamide 750 mg/kg bodyweight (total dose 1100 mg each) were administered (on d51, d65, and d95 after symptom onset, respectively); the clinical state of the patient, however, remained unchanged. Subsequent MRI scans showed further infarcts in the pons region (Fig.). Clinically, the patient displayed a locked-in syndrome with spastic tetraplegia, skew deviation (r < l), the left ocular bulb remaining fixed in the middle position, and the right ocular bulb deviating to the right and downwards. Breathing was spontaneous and sufficient through a tracheal cannula. On day 105 after first symptom onset, the patient was transferred to a specialized apallic care facility.

Initial and follow-up cranial MRIs of secondary cerebral vasculitis due to Borrelia burgdorferi infection over the course of 18 months. a Initial cerebral MRI showing bilateral pontine infarcts ( DWI , ADC ; white arrowhead). TOF-MRA is unremarkable. b One month later, fresh infarcts in the left pons ( DWI , ADC ; white arrowhead). c A follow-up MRI several days later shows subacute pontine infarcts (white arrowheads). TOF-MRA now shows irregularities and stenoses of the basilar artery and intracranial vertebral arteries (black arrowhead). d Over 1 year after the initial imaging, post-ischemic defects in the pons but also the left thalamus are visible (white arrowheads). TOF-MRA shows an unremarkable circle of Willis.

The 58-year-old, previously healthy female patient was admitted to a peripheral neurological hospital department with a small infarction of the left-sided pons with symptoms of slurred speech and ataxia of the right upper extremity. Intravenous thrombolysis was administered, which led to a full recovery. Her vascular risk factors included hypercholesterolemia and arterial hypertension. The patient was discharged home with secondary prophylaxis of antiplatelet medication (aspirin 100 mg 1 ×/d) along with a statin and amlodipine. However, 2 days later, she once again experienced speech disturbance, an unsteady gait, and ataxia; furthermore, she complained of occipital headache. MRI revealed a symmetric diffusion restriction in the lateral pons region. The patient’s medication was switched to clopidogrel 75 mg once daily. Another 7 days later, while still in the hospital, her neurological symptoms further deteriorated and she developed left-sided hemiparesis, grade 2–3 on the MRC (Medical Research Council) scale, along with severe dysarthria, left-sided VII paresis, and nystagmus in her gaze direction (predominantly to the left). MRI showed further ischemic lesions in the paramedian right pons region. Neurosonography showed a marked flow acceleration indicative of a possible vasospasm in the P2 segment of the posterior cerebral arteries; otherwise, no abnormalities were found. Telemetry did not show any signs of atrial fibrillation. The patient was transferred to the university hospital for further evaluation and treatment on day 18 after first symptom onset.

The 57-year-old female patient initially experienced symptoms of headaches, vomiting, fever, and one episode of diarrhea. Due to the COVID-19 crisis at that time, she unfortunately did not seek medical help right away and stayed at home. Three days later, her condition worsened, leading to increased generalized weakness. She was admitted to a peripheral hospital with signs of sepsis. Lumbar puncture revealed bacterial meningoencephalitis (44 cells/µl, lactate 18.13 mmol/l, glucose 2 mg/dl, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) protein 101 mg/dl) with detection of. The patient received appropriate antibiotic treatment with cefotaxime 4 g 3 ×/d and standacillin 4 g 3 ×/d along with dexamethasone 10 mg 4 ×/d right after the diagnosis; however, the patient deteriorated further and showed marked disorientation. The antibiotic regimen was switched to vancomycin 1.5 g 2 ×/d and meropenem 2 g 3 ×/d after 4 and 6 days, respectively. However, the patient’s condition further deteriorated into a comatose state, necessitating intubation. An initial cranial computed tomography (CT) scan revealed a parenchymal hemorrhage of the frontal lobe. In a consecutive cranial magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), disseminated acute and subacute infarcts were present. A time-of-flight-magnetic resonance angiography (TOF-MRA) showed irregularities and stenosis of both middle cerebral arteries (Fig.). There were no inflammatory changes in the ear or nose region, but chest X‑ray showed an inflammatory infiltrate in the right lung. Four days after admittance to the local hospital (and 7 days after the start of the symptoms), the patient was transferred to the university hospital’s intensive care unit for further management. Antibiotic treatment was once more changed to cefepime 2 g 3 ×/d and levofloxacin 500 mg 2 ×/d. In an extended anamnesis taken with the patient’s husband, she had a relevant medical history of splenectomy following a car accident 29 years prior and had not received pneumococcal vaccination. Other than the accident, she had been healthy and did not take any prescription medication. While her breathing was sufficient after extubation, the patient remained persistently comatose, necessitating re-intubation. Imaging studies on day 10 of illness including CT scan and CT angiography showed a 1.3 cm basal frontal parenchymal hemorrhage on the left side and extensive bilateral subcortical hypodensities. Additionally, there was a marked diminishment in the caliber of the middle cerebral arteries bilaterally. Neurosonography revealed a significant acceleration of blood flow in both middle cerebral arteries, primarily attributed to vasculitis secondary to pneumococcal meningoencephalitis. Despite withdrawal of the analgosedation, the patient stayed in a comatose state; however, her breathing was stable in ASB (assisted spontaneous breathing) mode. Finally, another brain MRI was performed under anesthesia on day 22 of illness to assess the prognosis, which showed extensive diffusion-positive areas in both cerebral hemispheres, indicating multiple infarcts due to vasculitis (Fig.).

Cranial MRI images of a female patient with Streptococcus pneumonia -associated severe secondary cerebral vasculitis with associated hemorrhage and disseminated ischemia. a Native T1w image displaying focal parenchymal bleeding in the left basal frontal lobe (white arrow). Gadolinium-enhanced T1w image ( T1w + Gd ) showing cortical and subcortical contrast enhancement predominantly of the left hemisphere. Corresponding cortical and subcortical fluid attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR) alterations as well as diffusion restriction ( DWI , ADC ). Microbleeds of the right frontal lobe ( SWI ; white arrowheads). b TOF-MRA showing irregular middle cerebral arteries with partial stenoses.

Discussion

6 , 7 ]. Most available literature comprises care reports or case series. One retrospective study reports infectious vasculopathy in 0.5% of stroke patients. The main causes were bacterial meningitis, varicella zoster virus (VZV), and neuroborreliosis [ 8 ]. Ischemic or hemorrhagic strokes can be caused by a wide range of infectious agents (viral, bacteria, parasite, and fungi); however, the prevalence and incidence of secondary infection-induced cerebral vasculitis is unknown []. Most available literature comprises care reports or case series. One retrospective study reports infectious vasculopathy in 0.5% of stroke patients. The main causes were bacterial meningitis, varicella zoster virus (VZV), and neuroborreliosis [].

9 ]. Interestingly, infarcts may even occur in the weeks following the meningitis [ 8 , 10 ]. Overall, the prognosis of cerebral infectious vasculopathy is poor, with a mortality of 32% in patients with acute bacterial meningitis and cerebral infarcts []. Interestingly, infarcts may even occur in the weeks following the meningitis [].

Streptococcus pneumoniae , immunocompromised states, and an otogenic or rhinogenic inflammatory focus [ 6 ]. Risk factors predisposing for meningitis in adults are an immunocompromised state, either due to chronic immunosuppressant medication, diabetes mellitus, asplenia, alcoholism, or HIV infection. Risk factors for associated ischemic strokes are older age and age-related atherosclerosis, infections with, immunocompromised states, and an otogenic or rhinogenic inflammatory focus [].

Streptococcus pneumoniae meningitis (Case 1), the most important risk factor predisposing this patient to the fatal course was clearly the splenectomy decades prior and the lack of a vaccination against Streptococcus pneumoniae strains. However, it should be noted that Streptococcus pneumoniae has been described to cause severe infection-related coagulopathy even in immunocompetent individuals [ 11 ]. Another unfortunate contributor to the fatal outcome was the delay in hospital treatment due to the COVID-19 restrictions at that time. After 3 days of deteriorating health at home, a severe septic state had already developed, necessitating intensive care treatment. The inflammatory focus in this case was presumably pulmonary, as thoracic X‑ray demonstrated an inflammatory infiltrate on the right lung and none of the scans detected any inflammatory changes in the ear or nose region. This case clearly shows the importance of vaccination against Streptococcus pneumoniae as a preventative measure as well as of timely diagnosis and treatment. An earlier transfer to the hospital with antibiotic treatment and corticosteroids might have prevented this fatal disease course. Dexamethasone decreases mortality in pneumococcal meningitis in adults [ 4 , 12 ] through ameliorating the inflammatory cascade following lysis of the pathogen with antibiotics [ 13 ]. However, even without splenectomy as a predisposing health factor, delayed cerebral vasculopathy has been described in 10% of pneumococcus meningoencephalitis [ 14 ]. In our described case withmeningitis (Case 1), the most important risk factor predisposing this patient to the fatal course was clearly the splenectomy decades prior and the lack of a vaccination againststrains. However, it should be noted thathas been described to cause severe infection-related coagulopathy even in immunocompetent individuals []. Another unfortunate contributor to the fatal outcome was the delay in hospital treatment due to the COVID-19 restrictions at that time. After 3 days of deteriorating health at home, a severe septic state had already developed, necessitating intensive care treatment. The inflammatory focus in this case was presumably pulmonary, as thoracic X‑ray demonstrated an inflammatory infiltrate on the right lung and none of the scans detected any inflammatory changes in the ear or nose region. This case clearly shows the importance of vaccination againstas a preventative measure as well as of timely diagnosis and treatment. An earlier transfer to the hospital with antibiotic treatment and corticosteroids might have prevented this fatal disease course. Dexamethasone decreases mortality in pneumococcal meningitis in adults [] through ameliorating the inflammatory cascade following lysis of the pathogen with antibiotics []. However, even without splenectomy as a predisposing health factor, delayed cerebral vasculopathy has been described in 10% of pneumococcus meningoencephalitis [].

Streptococcus pneumoniae meningitis is rare; globally, resistant strains have become more prevalent in recent years [ 15 , 16 ]. The incidence of ceftriaxone-resistant pneumococcus strains in France has been reported as > 1%, leading to a recommendation to add vancomycin to the standard ceftriaxone treatment [ 15 , 17 ]. Therefore, even in Europe, clinicians should be aware of this possibility in patients with a history of travelling and in patients whose condition does not improve within a few days after initiating antibiotic treatment. In Central Europe, resistance to the standard antibiotics used in treatment ofmeningitis is rare; globally, resistant strains have become more prevalent in recent years []. The incidence of ceftriaxone-resistant pneumococcus strains in France has been reported as > 1%, leading to a recommendation to add vancomycin to the standard ceftriaxone treatment []. Therefore, even in Europe, clinicians should be aware of this possibility in patients with a history of travelling and in patients whose condition does not improve within a few days after initiating antibiotic treatment.

Borrelia burgdorferi species. Neuroborreliosis, presenting as cranial neuritis, progressive meningoencephalitis, meningoradiculitis, and even transverse myelitis [ 18 ], can affect up to 15% of patients with Lyme disease. The incidence of cerebral vasculitis in patients with Lyme’s disease may be underdiagnosed; it is estimated that 0.3–1% of patients with Lyme’s disease are affected by cerebral vasculitis [ 19 ]. Many case reports report cerebral vasculitis as a cause of stroke in children with neuroborreliosis [ 20 , 21 ]. It could be speculated that in older patients with strokes and age-related typical vascular risk factors, a thorough examination for additional infectious causes is not routinely carried out as is standard in juvenile stroke patients, so the incidence of an association with Lyme’s disease could be much larger than currently anticipated in endemic regions. Lyme disease is a bacterial infection with spirochetes of thespecies. Neuroborreliosis, presenting as cranial neuritis, progressive meningoencephalitis, meningoradiculitis, and even transverse myelitis [], can affect up to 15% of patients with Lyme disease. The incidence of cerebral vasculitis in patients with Lyme’s disease may be underdiagnosed; it is estimated that 0.3–1% of patients with Lyme’s disease are affected by cerebral vasculitis []. Many case reports report cerebral vasculitis as a cause of stroke in children with neuroborreliosis []. It could be speculated that in older patients with strokes and age-related typical vascular risk factors, a thorough examination for additional infectious causes is not routinely carried out as is standard in juvenile stroke patients, so the incidence of an association with Lyme’s disease could be much larger than currently anticipated in endemic regions.

22 ], and only 50% of patients may even recall a tick bite [ 23 ], as in our case of neuroborreliosis (Case 2). The extended anamnesis gave us the information of past exanthema in the left abdominal region some unspecified time prior to symptom begin. A key factor of the development of CNS vasculitis in neuroborreliosis is the invasion of the CNS by the spirochetes, leading to CSF lymphocytic pleocytosis and the positive CSF/serum anti- Borrelia -specific IgG antibody ratio. Cerebral vasculitis in neuroborreliosis has been described in all vascular territories and vessel sizes. Pathological findings in autopsy include obliterative vasculopathy with thickening of the arterial intima and adventitia and perivascular lymphocytic infiltration [ 19 ]. In many neuroborreliosis cases there is no previous history of erythema migrans [], and only 50% of patients may even recall a tick bite [], as in our case of neuroborreliosis (Case 2). The extended anamnesis gave us the information of past exanthema in the left abdominal region some unspecified time prior to symptom begin. A key factor of the development of CNS vasculitis in neuroborreliosis is the invasion of the CNS by the spirochetes, leading to CSF lymphocytic pleocytosis and the positive CSF/serum anti--specific IgG antibody ratio. Cerebral vasculitis in neuroborreliosis has been described in all vascular territories and vessel sizes. Pathological findings in autopsy include obliterative vasculopathy with thickening of the arterial intima and adventitia and perivascular lymphocytic infiltration [].

Borrelia burgdorferi infections, especially in endemic regions or in patients with a respective travel history. Early antibiotic treatment, and probably earlier initiation of cyclophosphamide treatment, which has been shown to be effective in case reports of similar rare cases [ 24 ], may have prevented the severe disability. Especially recurrent infarcts in different cerebral vascular territories should raise clinical suspicion. Our tragic near-fatal Case 2, ending in a locked-in state due to repeated infarcts in the pons in rapid succession, emphasizes the importance of awareness ofinfections, especially in endemic regions or in patients with a respective travel history. Early antibiotic treatment, and probably earlier initiation of cyclophosphamide treatment, which has been shown to be effective in case reports of similar rare cases [], may have prevented the severe disability. Especially recurrent infarcts in different cerebral vascular territories should raise clinical suspicion.

25 ‐ 28 ]; most often, the anterior circulation and the middle cerebral artery are affected. Upon aging or in immunocompromised states, reactivation of these latent viruses causes herpes zoster manifestations. In the older population, VZV reactivation, especially when manifesting as ophthalmic zoster, is known to increase the risk of stroke within the first year [ 29 ‐ 31 ]. Varicella zoster virus vasculopathy can also affect both large- and small-caliber cerebral vessels, although in immunocompromised individuals, small-vessel vasculopathy is more common [ 32 , 33 ]. Varicella zoster virus has also been linked to rapid development of multiple cerebral aneurysms [ 34 , 35 ], cerebellar hemorrhage [ 36 ], and triggering giant cell arteritis (GCA) in adults [ 33 ]. Varicella zoster virus (VZV) is a double-stranded DNA neurotrophic alpha herpesvirus. After primary infection in childhood (chickenpox), the virus remains latent in the neurons of the cranial nerves, dorsal roots, and autonomic ganglia. In many case reports of ischemic strokes and transient ischemic attacks in childhood, an association with VZV has been found []; most often, the anterior circulation and the middle cerebral artery are affected. Upon aging or in immunocompromised states, reactivation of these latent viruses causes herpes zoster manifestations. In the older population, VZV reactivation, especially when manifesting as ophthalmic zoster, is known to increase the risk of stroke within the first year []. Varicella zoster virus vasculopathy can also affect both large- and small-caliber cerebral vessels, although in immunocompromised individuals, small-vessel vasculopathy is more common []. Varicella zoster virus has also been linked to rapid development of multiple cerebral aneurysms [], cerebellar hemorrhage [], and triggering giant cell arteritis (GCA) in adults [].

Our patient in Case 3, was, although only 67 years old, already in a multimorbid state. Due to his history of posttraumatic epilepsy, the epileptic seizure which led to his hospital admittance was initially not further investigated, and aspiration pneumonia and sepsis offered a more obvious reason for his poor general condition and acute respiratory failure. In retrospect, the bilateral hyperdensities observed in the initial CT scan in the frontobasal/temporopolar region were wrongly interpreted as subtle hemorrhages due to a presumed but unconfirmed seizure-related trauma. Only upon cessation of analgosedation, the newly developed neurological deficits became obvious, and consecutive brain MRI and CSF analysis confirmed VZV meningitis and vasculitis. Although a tragic case, we assume that even an earlier diagnosis and initiation of antiviral treatment would not have greatly altered the outcome due to the severe comorbidities of the patient. We still wanted to include this case in our case series to raise awareness of unexpected VZV meningoencephalitis in immunocompromised individuals and, of course, to emphasize the relevance of VZV vaccination in at-risk patient groups. Of note, there was no indication of a recent shingles manifestation in this particular patient.

Herpesviridae family, is usually encountered as the harmless and self-limiting early childhood rash roseola, leading to an adult prevalence of more than 90% [ 37 ]. Human herpesvirus 6 is capable of establishing latency in the host, and an immunocompromised state in later life can cause reactivation of the virus, potentially leading to life-threatening infections such as pneumonitis, encephalitis, myelitis, hepatitis, and gastrointestinal disease [ 38 ]. So far, HHV‑6 encephalitis has been mainly observed in patients after bone marrow transplantation [ 39 ]; allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation [ 40 ]; cord blood transplantations [ 41 , 42 ]; solid organ transplantation [ 43 ]; and, more recently, in patients treated with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T‑cell therapy [ 44 , 45 ]. Early symptoms of developing myelitis in these patients usually comprise dysesthesia; lancinating pain; pruritus [ 39 ]; and, although less common, vesicorectal disturbances such as dysuria, dyschezia, and even paralytic ileus [ 40 ] as a sign of involvement of the autonomous nervous system. Case reports from stem cell transplant recipients report a favorable outcome with early antiviral treatment with ganciclovir, cidofovir, or foscarnet [ 39 , 46 ]. Otherwise, HHV‑6 encephalitis can develop, predominantly presenting with anterograde amnesia; temporal lobe seizure activity; and enhancement in the uncus, amygdala, or hippocampal areas on MRI scans [ 47 ‐ 50 ]. Human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6), a double-stranded DNA virus of thefamily, is usually encountered as the harmless and self-limiting early childhood rash roseola, leading to an adult prevalence of more than 90% []. Human herpesvirus 6 is capable of establishing latency in the host, and an immunocompromised state in later life can cause reactivation of the virus, potentially leading to life-threatening infections such as pneumonitis, encephalitis, myelitis, hepatitis, and gastrointestinal disease []. So far, HHV‑6 encephalitis has been mainly observed in patients after bone marrow transplantation []; allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation []; cord blood transplantations []; solid organ transplantation []; and, more recently, in patients treated with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T‑cell therapy []. Early symptoms of developing myelitis in these patients usually comprise dysesthesia; lancinating pain; pruritus []; and, although less common, vesicorectal disturbances such as dysuria, dyschezia, and even paralytic ileus [] as a sign of involvement of the autonomous nervous system. Case reports from stem cell transplant recipients report a favorable outcome with early antiviral treatment with ganciclovir, cidofovir, or foscarnet []. Otherwise, HHV‑6 encephalitis can develop, predominantly presenting with anterograde amnesia; temporal lobe seizure activity; and enhancement in the uncus, amygdala, or hippocampal areas on MRI scans [].

In our Case 4, extended anamnesis revealed the pre-existing diagnosis of a not further specified dermatitis or xerosis cutis on the trunk and extremities and a recent sigmoid colon resection after perforated sigma diverticulitis just weeks before the onset of HHV‑6 encephalitis, along with repeated episodes of urinary retention without obvious urological abnormalities. In retrospect, it appears clear these earlier, seemingly unrelated symptoms were actually all early signs of developing HHV‑6 myelitis, which then further progressed to HHV‑6 encephalitis with all consequences. The appropriate antiviral treatment, when finally initiated, came too late and was only able to slightly delay the clinical deterioration. Given that the patient had no history of transplantation or hematological malignancy—but was an essentially healthy 49-year-old man—the diagnosis of HHV‑6 myelitis and encephalomyelitis just appeared too unlikely to the initially treating physicians.

51 ]. In order to confirm or refute the ciHHv‑6 status, either whole-blood quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) or PCR testing of somatic cells, such as hair or nail follicles, would have been necessary [ 52 ]. However, this was not conducted due to the fast clinical deterioration of the patient after transfer to our hospital department, even under antiviral treatment with ganciclovir. The final diagnosis of HHV‑6 encephalitis leading to vasculitis came tragically only in autopsy, when HHV‑6 was found in PCR of brain tissue. In this case, the CSF HHV‑6 PCR positivity of the patient was evident from the beginning. Unfortunately, treatment was not initiated because of the relatively common chromosomal integration of HHV‑6 (ciHHV-6), occurring in 1% of the population, leading to “false-”positive PCR results. []. In order to confirm or refute the ciHHv‑6 status, either whole-blood quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) or PCR testing of somatic cells, such as hair or nail follicles, would have been necessary []. However, this was not conducted due to the fast clinical deterioration of the patient after transfer to our hospital department, even under antiviral treatment with ganciclovir. The final diagnosis of HHV‑6 encephalitis leading to vasculitis came tragically only in autopsy, when HHV‑6 was found in PCR of brain tissue.

38 ] or on a combination of rituximab, azathioprine, and prednisolone for dermatomyositis [ 53 ] as well as reactivation of HHV‑6 in a subset of MS patients on natalizumab [ 54 ]. Upon retrospective study of Case 4, it appears most likely that the immunosuppressant medication with prednisolone for alopecia areata, which the patient had received for 3 years, mostly at a daily dose of 40 mg, predisposed this otherwise healthy 49-year-old to this fatal HHV‑6 reactivation. A review of the sparse literature on cases of HHV‑6 in non-transplant patients reveals a rare occurrence of HHV‑6 encephalitis in patients under immunosuppressant therapy with leflunomide and methotrexate for rheumatoid arthritis [] or on a combination of rituximab, azathioprine, and prednisolone for dermatomyositis [] as well as reactivation of HHV‑6 in a subset of MS patients on natalizumab []. Upon retrospective study of Case 4, it appears most likely that the immunosuppressant medication with prednisolone for alopecia areata, which the patient had received for 3 years, mostly at a daily dose of 40 mg, predisposed this otherwise healthy 49-year-old to this fatal HHV‑6 reactivation.

Aspergillus, Zygomycetes , or Candida species; other fungi, such as Cryptococcus neoformans, Coccidoides immitis, Blastomyces dermatitidis, Histoplasma capsulatum , and Scedosporium prolificans may also affect the CNS of immunocompetent individuals [ 7 ]. Fungal infections of the CNS present as either chronic meningitis or focal brain lesions; initial symptoms are often headaches and encephalopathy. Infection of the CNS usually occurs by hematogenous dissemination from lungs, skin, or mycotic endocarditis and can lead to mycotic abscess formation, subarachnoid hemorrhages due to mycotic aneurysms, or as disseminated mycotic vasculopathy manifesting as ischemic infarctions of the gray–white matter junction and can also affect perforating arteries [ 55 ]. Cryptococcus neoformans , as in our Case 5, is an important cause of meningitis in AIDS patients, while our patient had an underlying hematological disease and was of advanced age. The high protein content of the CSF most likely caused the impaired CSF flow necessitating ventricular drainage; however, the patient still suffered multiple ischemic infarcts in all vascular territories due to mycotic vasculopathy and vasculitis. Intensive care treatment in this patient was further complicated by his underlying hematological condition, leading to pancytopenia and sepsis. Fungal infections of the CNS are comparatively rare and most often affect immunocompromised patients, such as those with HIV infection, hematological malignancies, or recipients of organ transplants. Typical opportunistic fungi able to infect the CNS are, orspecies; other fungi, such as, andmay also affect the CNS of immunocompetent individuals []. Fungal infections of the CNS present as either chronic meningitis or focal brain lesions; initial symptoms are often headaches and encephalopathy. Infection of the CNS usually occurs by hematogenous dissemination from lungs, skin, or mycotic endocarditis and can lead to mycotic abscess formation, subarachnoid hemorrhages due to mycotic aneurysms, or as disseminated mycotic vasculopathy manifesting as ischemic infarctions of the gray–white matter junction and can also affect perforating arteries []., as in our Case 5, is an important cause of meningitis in AIDS patients, while our patient had an underlying hematological disease and was of advanced age. The high protein content of the CSF most likely caused the impaired CSF flow necessitating ventricular drainage; however, the patient still suffered multiple ischemic infarcts in all vascular territories due to mycotic vasculopathy and vasculitis. Intensive care treatment in this patient was further complicated by his underlying hematological condition, leading to pancytopenia and sepsis.

Here we describe rare but unfortunately often catastrophic complications of infectious diseases of the CNS collected between 2017 and 2023 at our neurological ICU. Due to our center being a large tertiary center, selection bias for this rare complication cannot be avoided, although it enables us to present a case series of five different cases. We cannot, however, fully exclude subclinical manifestations of concomitant cerebral vasculitis even in those meningitis or encephalitis patients who were discharged with a—from a medical viewpoint—favorable outcome due to a lack of follow-up visits of these patients.