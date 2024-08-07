07.08.2024 | editorial
Cardiovascular (side) effects of cannabis
verfasst von:
Julia Mascherbauer, MD
Erschienen in:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Excerpt
Within most of the European Union cannabis remains illegal; however, recently many countries have begun to legalize cannabis for limited (therapeutic) purposes [1
]. With continuing cannabis decriminalization and legalization, the association between cannabis exposure and incident side effects has emerged as an important safety issue. In particular, the relationship between cannabis use and cardiovascular (CV) side effects is an area of growing interest. …