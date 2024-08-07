Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

07.08.2024 | editorial

Cardiovascular (side) effects of cannabis

verfasst von: Julia Mascherbauer, MD

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

Within most of the European Union cannabis remains illegal; however, recently many countries have begun to legalize cannabis for limited (therapeutic) purposes [1]. With continuing cannabis decriminalization and legalization, the association between cannabis exposure and incident side effects has emerged as an important safety issue. In particular, the relationship between cannabis use and cardiovascular (CV) side effects is an area of growing interest. …
Page RL 2nd, Allen LA, Kloner RA, Carriker CR, Martel C, Morris AA, Piano MR, Rana JS, Saucedo JF, American Heart Association Clinical Pharmacology Committee, Heart Failure and Transplantation Committee of the Council on Clinical Cardiology, Council on Basic Cardiovascular Sciences, Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing, Council on Epidemiology and Prevention, Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health, Council on Quality of Care and Outcomes Research. Medical Marijuana, recreational Cannabis, and cardiovascular health: a scientific statement from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2020;142(10):e131–e52. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1161/​CIR.​0000000000000883​.CrossRefPubMed
Holt A, Nouhravesh N, Strange JE, Kinnberg Nielsen S, Schjerning AM, Rasmussen VP, Torp-Pedersen C, Gislason GH, Schou M, McGettigan P, Lamberts M. Cannabis for chronic pain: cardiovascular safety in a nationwide Danish study. Eur Heart J. 2024;45(6):475–84. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1093/​eurheartj/​ehad834.CrossRefPubMed
