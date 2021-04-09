08.04.2021 | review Open Access
CAR T cell therapy in solid tumors: a short review
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has been established in the treatment of hematological malignancies. However, in solid tumors its efficacy remains limited. The aim of this article is to give an overview of the field of cell therapy itself, to introduce the underlying concepts of CAR T cell-based treatment approaches and to address its limitations in advancing the treatment for solid malignancies.