08.04.2021 | review Open Access

CAR T cell therapy in solid tumors: a short review

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
M.D. Öykü Umut, M.D. Adrian Gottschlich, M.D. Stefan Endres, M.D. Sebastian Kobold
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has been established in the treatment of hematological malignancies. However, in solid tumors its efficacy remains limited. The aim of this article is to give an overview of the field of cell therapy itself, to introduce the underlying concepts of CAR T cell-based treatment approaches and to address its limitations in advancing the treatment for solid malignancies.

