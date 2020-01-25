CAR T-cell therapy in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Summary

Diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma (DLBCL) comprises 30–40% of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Clinical factors such as a high International Prognostic Index (IPI) or molecular factors as cell of origin (COO) have an influence on the clinical outcome after conventional immunochemotherapy. Patients with resistant or relapsed (r/r) DLBCL have a poor prognosis with a median overall survival of 6,3 months and low complete response rates (CR 7%) to salvage chemoimmunotherapy. Currently, therapy with autologous chimeric antigen receptor T‑cells (CAR T‑cells) provide encouraging complete responses (CR) of up to 50%. However, high costs for approved products and elaborate logistics have to be encountered.