24.01.2020 | short review Open Access

CAR T-cell therapy in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
PD Dr. Georg Hopfinger, Univ. Prof. Dr. Nina Worel
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma (DLBCL) comprises 30–40% of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Clinical factors such as a high International Prognostic Index (IPI) or molecular factors as cell of origin (COO) have an influence on the clinical outcome after conventional immunochemotherapy. Patients with resistant or relapsed (r/r) DLBCL have a poor prognosis with a median overall survival of 6,3 months and low complete response rates (CR 7%) to salvage chemoimmunotherapy. Currently, therapy with autologous chimeric antigen receptor T‑cells (CAR T‑cells) provide encouraging complete responses (CR) of up to 50%. However, high costs for approved products and elaborate logistics have to be encountered.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

