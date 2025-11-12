CAR T-cell therapies—a road trip with CAR-Ts into the “near” future

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T‑cell therapies have transformed the treatment landscape of hematologic malignancies, particularly in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL or r/r LBCL), mantle cell lymphoma (r/r MCL), follicular lymphoma (r/r FL), and multiple myeloma (RRMM). Recent data from the most leading hematologic meeting like American Society of Hematology 2024 in San Diego, USA (ASH 2024), the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma 2025 in Lugano, Switzerland (ICML 2025), and finally the European Hematology Association meeting 2025 in Madrid, Spain (EHA 2025) highlighted the recent approaches in cellular based T cell therapies. Topics like the durability of responses, improvements in safety, and innovations in manufacturing, including point-of-care approaches, were discussed and provided insights into future developments in the field of CAR‑T treatment. This brief review summarizes a selection of the most clinically [] relevant advances, focusing on therapeutic efficacy, safety outcomes, predictive biomarkers, and envisions possible practical integration of trial outcomes into clinical practice, while also keeping a close eye on future perspectives.