Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
neuropsychiatrie

11.09.2024 | original article

Can cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers tell us something about financial capacity in Alzheimer’s disease patients? A preliminary study

verfasst von: Vaitsa Giannouli, Magda Tsolaki

Erschienen in: neuropsychiatrie

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Although diagnostic markers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) have become a rapidly growing research field, they have not as yet been investigated in relation to capacities that are of interest to geriatric psychiatry and neuropsychology, such as financial capacity. The aim of this study was to assess whether CSF biomarkers can predict financial capacity in patients with a diagnosis of major neurocognitive disorder due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Methods

Participants were examined with a number of neuropsychological tests, with an emphasis on the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), the Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS-15), and the Legal Capacity for Property Law Transactions Assessment Scale (LCPLTAS) and CSF tests.

Results

Amyloid β peptide 1–42 (Aβ42), total tau, and phosphorylated tau were not found to predict financial capacity performance in AD, but MMSE shows a strong positive correlation with LCPLTAS.

Conclusions

These preliminary findings indicate that complex cognitive functions, such as financial capacity, may not be directly linked to CSF concentrations of the abovementioned biomarkers. Further studies with larger numbers of patients will be required to assess the reproducibility of these findings and to determine whether this approach can assist not only in diagnosis but also in neuropsychological assessment.
Literatur
1.
Polanco JC, Li C, Bodea LG, Martinez-Marmol R, et al. Amyloid‑β and tau complexity—towards improved biomarkers and targeted therapies. Nat Rev Neurol. 2018;14(1):22–39.CrossRefPubMed
2.
Giannouli V, Stamovlasis D, Tsolaki M. Exploring the role of cognitive factors in a new instrument for elders’ financial capacity assessment. J Alzheimers Dis. 2018;62:1579–94.CrossRefPubMed
3.
Giannouli V, Tsolaki M. Depression and financial capacity assessment in parkinson’s disease with dementia: overlooking an important factor? Psychiatriki. 2019;30(1):66–70.CrossRefPubMed
4.
Giannouli V, Tsolaki M. Vascular dementia, depression and financial capacity assessment. Alzheimer Dis Assocdisord. 2021;35(1):84–7.CrossRef
5.
Giannouli V, Tsolaki M. Mild alzheimer disease, financial capacity, and the role of depression: eyes wide shut? Alzheimer Dis Assoc Disord. 2021;35(4):360–362.
6.
Giannouli V, Tsolaki M. Unraveling Ariadne’s thread into the labyrinth of aMCI: Depression and financial capacity. Alzheimer Dis Assoc Disord. 2021;35(4):363–5.CrossRefPubMed
7.
Giannouli V. Elder abuse and consent capacity: our collective nemesis? In: Gopalan RT, editor. Social, psychological, and forensic perspectives on sexual abuse IGI Global; 2018. pp. 207–21.CrossRef
8.
Fountoulakis KN, Tsolaki M, Iacovides A, et al. The validation of the short form of the geriatric depression scale (GDS) in Greece. Aging Clin Exp Res. 1999;11:367–72.CrossRef
9.
Giannouli V, Tsolaki M. Legal capacity of the elderly in Greece. Hell J Nucl Med. 2014;17:2–6.PubMed
10.
Giannouli V, Tsolaki M. APOE ɛ4 allele and financial capacity performance in mild alzheimer’s disease: a pilot study. J Alzheimers Dis Rep. 2021;5(1):93–7.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
11.
Haldenwanger A, Eling P, Kastrup A, Hildebrandt H. Correlation between cognitive impairment and CSF biomarkers in amnesic MCI, non-amnesic MCI, and alzheimer’s disease. J Alzheimers Dis. 2010;22(3):971–80.CrossRefPubMed
Metadaten
Titel
Can cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers tell us something about financial capacity in Alzheimer’s disease patients? A preliminary study
verfasst von
Vaitsa Giannouli
Magda Tsolaki
Publikationsdatum
11.09.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie
Print ISSN: 0948-6259
Elektronische ISSN: 2194-1327
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s40211-024-00509-z