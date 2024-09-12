Anzeige
11.09.2024 | original article
Can cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers tell us something about financial capacity in Alzheimer’s disease patients? A preliminary study
Erschienen in: neuropsychiatrie
Summary
Background
Although diagnostic markers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) have become a rapidly growing research field, they have not as yet been investigated in relation to capacities that are of interest to geriatric psychiatry and neuropsychology, such as financial capacity. The aim of this study was to assess whether CSF biomarkers can predict financial capacity in patients with a diagnosis of major neurocognitive disorder due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Methods
Participants were examined with a number of neuropsychological tests, with an emphasis on the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), the Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS-15), and the Legal Capacity for Property Law Transactions Assessment Scale (LCPLTAS) and CSF tests.
Results
Amyloid β peptide 1–42 (Aβ42), total tau, and phosphorylated tau were not found to predict financial capacity performance in AD, but MMSE shows a strong positive correlation with LCPLTAS.
Conclusions
These preliminary findings indicate that complex cognitive functions, such as financial capacity, may not be directly linked to CSF concentrations of the abovementioned biomarkers. Further studies with larger numbers of patients will be required to assess the reproducibility of these findings and to determine whether this approach can assist not only in diagnosis but also in neuropsychological assessment.