Can cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers tell us something about financial capacity in Alzheimer’s disease patients? A preliminary study

Summary

Background Although diagnostic markers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) have become a rapidly growing research field, they have not as yet been investigated in relation to capacities that are of interest to geriatric psychiatry and neuropsychology, such as financial capacity. The aim of this study was to assess whether CSF biomarkers can predict financial capacity in patients with a diagnosis of major neurocognitive disorder due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Methods Participants were examined with a number of neuropsychological tests, with an emphasis on the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), the Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS-15), and the Legal Capacity for Property Law Transactions Assessment Scale (LCPLTAS) and CSF tests.

Results Amyloid β peptide 1–42 (Aβ42), total tau, and phosphorylated tau were not found to predict financial capacity performance in AD, but MMSE shows a strong positive correlation with LCPLTAS.