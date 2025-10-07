Calcified ears due to relapsing polychondritis
- images in clinical medicine
A 30-year-old woman with a history of rheumatoid arthritis presented to the rheumatology clinic with persistent attacks of painful, swollen ears and progressive hearing loss. She also reported intermittent shortness of breath and arthralgia. On physical examination, both ears were markedly indurated, swollen, and hypersensitive to palpation. The ears appeared deformed and firm, and the overlying skin was tense but without ulceration or erythema. Radiographs and temporal computed tomography (CT) scans revealed calcifications in the bilateral ear cartilage and external auditory canals (Fig. 1). A thoracic CT scan performed for dyspnea revealed narrowing of the left main bronchus, tracheal wall thickening and segmental calcifications (Fig. 2). No lung parenchymal abnormalities were observed. Based on the clinical features and imaging findings, the patient was diagnosed with relapsing polychondritis (RP). …
