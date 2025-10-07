Zum Inhalt
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Calcified ears due to relapsing polychondritis

  • 06.10.2025
  • images in clinical medicine
Verfasst von
Dr. Mustafa Yeşilyurt, MD
Gökhan Polat, MD
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Auszug

A 30-year-old woman with a history of rheumatoid arthritis presented to the rheumatology clinic with persistent attacks of painful, swollen ears and progressive hearing loss. She also reported intermittent shortness of breath and arthralgia. On physical examination, both ears were markedly indurated, swollen, and hypersensitive to palpation. The ears appeared deformed and firm, and the overlying skin was tense but without ulceration or erythema. Radiographs and temporal computed tomography (CT) scans revealed calcifications in the bilateral ear cartilage and external auditory canals (Fig. 1). A thoracic CT scan performed for dyspnea revealed narrowing of the left main bronchus, tracheal wall thickening and segmental calcifications (Fig. 2). No lung parenchymal abnormalities were observed. Based on the clinical features and imaging findings, the patient was diagnosed with relapsing polychondritis (RP).
Fig. 1
a Anteroposterior skull radiography, b coronal and c axial temporal bone computed tomography (CT) and d three-dimensional volume rendering CT showing widespread calcifications in the auricles (arrows) and external auditory canals (arrowheads)
Fig. 2
a Coronal thoracic CT image showing tracheal wall thickening and calcifications (thin arrows), along with diffuse narrowing of the left main bronchus (thick arrows). The right main bronchus measured 1.13 cm in diameter, whereas the left main bronchus measured 0.57 cm. b Air-specific coronal view 3D CT image demonstrate diffuse stenosis of the left main bronchus (arrows). CT computed tomography
