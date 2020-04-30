 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

29.04.2020 | original article

Burnout in Swiss and Australian surgeons in training—a cross-sectional study

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
S. Leu, M.D., Ph.D. R. N. Vuille-dit-Bille, MSc L. Fink, M.D. C. Soll, M.D. R. F. Staerkle
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise
The authors S. Leu and R.N. Vuille-dit-Bille contributed equally to the manuscript.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Burnout in physicians affects personal life, health, commitment to work, and finally patient care. Surgeons in training have been shown to be prone to burnout. The aim of the present study is to characterize the prevalence of burnout among Swiss and Australian surgery residents, as well as to identify individual and system-related predispositions for burnout.

Methods

All Swiss and Australian surgery residents were contacted to complete an online questionnaire between April and December 2017. Personal and system-related issues were assessed, and the abbreviated version of the Maslach Burnout Inventory, the Brief Resilience Scale, and a shortened version of the Interpersonal Support Evaluation List were included.

Results

In Switzerland 237 of 700 (34%) and in Australia 175 of 428 (41%) general surgery residents completed the online questionnaire. Australian residents were older, more experienced, and rather had family. While documented training programs are fewer, regulated weekly work hours are more common in Switzerland. Factors mostly associated with risk of burnout were “barely” or no free time activities and increased working hours per week. Factors inversely correlated with burnout were having children, salary satisfaction, and regulated weekly working hours. Factors not associated with burnout were country, age, gender, work experience, relationship, religion, hospital type, and a documented training program.

Conclusion

Reduced free time activities and augmented working hours increase the risk of burnout, whereas having children, salary satisfaction, and regulated weekly working hours decrease the risk of burnout.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.746.0