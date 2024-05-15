Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

14.05.2024 | original article

Broström ankle ligament repair augmented with suture tape

Results of magnetic resonance imaging evaluation

verfasst von: Florian Wenzel-Schwarz, M.D., Ulrike Wittig, M.D., Elena Nemecek, M.D., PhD, Prof. Rudolf Ganger, M.D., P.D., Till Bader, M.D., M.Sc., P.D., Wolfgang Huf, M.D., B.Sc., M.Sc., Reinhard Schuh, M.D., P.D., PhD

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

The Broström procedure is an established procedure in cases of primary lateral ankle ligament repair (LALR). To improve postoperative stability an augmentation device, InternalBrace™ (Arthrex, Naples, FL) has been introduced. This study evaluates remodelling of the anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) in patients undergoing a tape augmented Broström technique as well as clinical outcomes.

Methods

In this study 32 patients with chronic lateral ankle instability (CLAI) receiving augmented LALR were included. Clinical outcomes were evaluated at a one-time postoperative visit between 12 and 18 months. A 3 T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was done to evaluate the morphology of the ATFL. Statistical analysis was completed with the free software and environment R version 3.6.3 (Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, NJ, USA) and P-values < 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Results

The mean follow-up time was 15.3 ± 1.8 months with a return to sport time of 4.0 ± 2.4 months. The average AOFAS (American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society Score) score was 94.4 ± 7.2, the FAOS (Foot and Ankle Outcome Score) demonstrated 87.3 ± 10.4 points and the FFI (Foot Function Index – 2 scores (pain and function score)) was 22.9 ± 20.1 and 15.4 ± 10.4, respectively.
The MRI findings demonstrated an average length of the ATFL of 18.6 ± 4.3 mm and the width was 3.6 ± 0.9 mm. A clear differentiation between the ATFL and the augmentation device could be shown in 28 cases. The Fisher’s exact test could not depict a significant correlation between the presence of a bone marrow edema and the tension of the augmentation device with a level of significance of α = 0.05.

Conclusion

An anatomical healing tendency of the ligament repair and good integrity of the augmentation device could be shown based on MRI findings. The lateral ligament repair augmented with suture tape is an effective and safe procedure regarding surgical treatment in chronic lateral ankle instability producing good clinical outcome.
Anhänge
Nur mit Berechtigung zugänglich
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
Konor MM, Morton S, Eckerson JM, Grindstaff TL. Reliability of three measures of ankle dorsiflexion range of motion. Int J Sports Phys Ther. 2012;7(3):279–87.PubMedPubMedCentral
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
Vega J, Montesinos E, Malagelada F, Baduell A, Guelfi M, Dalmau-Pastor M. Arthroscopic all-inside anterior talo-fibular ligament repair with suture augmentation gives excellent results in case of poor ligament tissue remnant quality. Knee Surg Sports Traumatol Arthrosc. 2020;28(1):100–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00167-018-5117-x.CrossRefPubMed
24.
Ventura A, Legnani C, Corradini C, Borgo E. Lateral ligament reconstruction and augmented direct anatomical repair restore ligament laxity in patients suffering from chronic ankle instability up to 15 years from surgery. Knee Surg Sports Traumatol Arthrosc. 2020;28(1):202–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00167-018-5244-4.CrossRefPubMed
25.
26.
Metadaten
Titel
Broström ankle ligament repair augmented with suture tape
Results of magnetic resonance imaging evaluation
verfasst von
Florian Wenzel-Schwarz, M.D.
Ulrike Wittig, M.D.
Elena Nemecek, M.D., PhD
Prof. Rudolf Ganger, M.D., P.D.
Till Bader, M.D., M.Sc., P.D.
Wolfgang Huf, M.D., B.Sc., M.Sc.
Reinhard Schuh, M.D., P.D., PhD
Publikationsdatum
14.05.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-024-02361-1