Broström ankle ligament repair augmented with suture tape

The Broström procedure is an established procedure in cases of primary lateral ankle ligament repair (LALR). To improve postoperative stability an augmentation device, Internal Brace™ (Arthrex, Naples, FL) has been introduced. This study evaluates remodelling of the anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) in patients undergoing a tape augmented Broström technique as well as clinical outcomes.

In this study 32 patients with chronic lateral ankle instability (CLAI) receiving augmented LALR were included. Clinical outcomes were evaluated at a one-time postoperative visit between 12 and 18 months. A 3 T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was done to evaluate the morphology of the ATFL. Statistical analysis was completed with the free software and environment R version 3.6.3 (Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, NJ, USA) and P -values < 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Results

The mean follow-up time was 15.3 ± 1.8 months with a return to sport time of 4.0 ± 2.4 months. The average AOFAS (American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society Score) score was 94.4 ± 7.2, the FAOS (Foot and Ankle Outcome Score) demonstrated 87.3 ± 10.4 points and the FFI (Foot Function Index – 2 scores (pain and function score)) was 22.9 ± 20.1 and 15.4 ± 10.4, respectively.

The MRI findings demonstrated an average length of the ATFL of 18.6 ± 4.3 mm and the width was 3.6 ± 0.9 mm. A clear differentiation between the ATFL and the augmentation device could be shown in 28 cases. The Fisher’s exact test could not depict a significant correlation between the presence of a bone marrow edema and the tension of the augmentation device with a level of significance of α = 0.05.