Bridging the gap: targeted treatment strategies for cancer of unknown primary

Platinum-based doublet chemotherapy remains the standard first-line treatment for patients with unfavorable CUP []. However, no established second- or later-line chemotherapy options exist, highlighting a critical need for new therapeutic strategies in this patient group. A non-randomized prospective trial published in 2013 using a GEP-based assay for ToO identification reported a median OS of 12.5 months in 194 CUP patients treated with tumor site-specific therapy, outperforming previous empirical chemotherapy results []. Similarly, the EPICUP trial showed improved OS with tumor site-specific treatment []. These findings led to the launch of the phase III GEFCAPI-04 trial in Europe and a phase II study in Japan, both utilizing GEP-based assays for ToO identification []. However, both trials yielded negative results for OS and PFS, most likely due to a high proportion of chemotherapy-resistant tumors (such as pancreaticobiliary cancers) and cancers for which the tumor site-specific therapy closely resembled the platinum-based regimen used in the control arms []. With the rise of molecularly targeted therapies, it was hypothesized that integrating GEP-based ToO identification with CGP to detect actionable genomic alterations could improve treatment outcomes. Therefore, a phase II trial published in 2020 evaluated tumor site-specific treatment, including molecularly targeted therapy such as afatinib in four patients with predicted NSCLC harboring activatingmutations detected by NGS []. The median PFS and OS for the total cohort were 5.2 months and 13.7 months, respectively []. Based on the promising results, the Chinese phase III trial Fudan CUP-001 compared tumor site-specific treatment (based on GEP) with standard platinum-based combination chemotherapy []. There was a significant PFS advantage with tumor site-specific treatment (9.6 vs. 6.6 months, HR: 0.68, 95% CI: 0.50–0.934,= 0.017), while OS was prolonged but did not reach statistical significance (median 28.2 vs. 19.0 months, HR: 0.75, 95% CI: 0.53–1.08,= 0.098; []). Although this was the first randomized trial showing a survival benefit with tumor site-specific treatment including molecularly targeted therapy, it is important to note that this study population differed from those in the European phase III GEFCAPI-04 trial and the Japanese phase II trial, with a particularly high prevalence of gastroesophageal cancer and a lower prevalence of pancreatobiliary cancer and cholangiocarcinoma []. In several retrospective studies involving patients with CUP, molecularly targeted therapies also outperformed conventional chemotherapy []. Therefore, the randomized phase II CUPISCO trial tested molecularly targeted therapy versus standard platinum-based induction chemotherapy []. All included patients with unfavorable CUP were first treated with three cycles of platinum-based induction chemotherapy and those with a clinical response were randomly assigned to receive either molecularly targeted therapy or at least three further cycles of chemotherapy []. Molecularly guided therapies evaluated in the CUPISCO trial included alectinib forandfusions or rearrangements; ivosidenib foralterations; olaparib for, andalterations; pemigatinib foralterations; erlotinib plus bevacizumab foralterations; ipatasertib plus paclitaxel for, andalterations; vemurafenib plus cobimetinib forandmutations; trastuzumab plus pertuzumab forandalterations; atezolizumab for tumors with TMB-high or MSI-high status; and atezolizumab plus chemotherapy for tumors with TMB-low or unknown TMB []. The majority of patients (73%) in the arm randomized to molecularly guided therapy had no actionable targets and were treated with chemotherapy plus atezolizumab after randomization []. The molecularly guided therapy arm showed superior median PFS from randomization compared to the chemotherapy-only arm (6.1 vs. 4.4 months, HR: 0.72, 95% CI: 0.56–0.92,= 0.0079; []). Among patients with tumors harboring actionable targets, the median PFS was 8.1 months in the molecularly guided therapy arm versus 4.7 months in the chemotherapy arm (HR: 0.65, 95% CI: 0.42–0.99; []). Consistently improved PFS and OS were observed in patients with MSI-high and/or TMB-high tumors treated with atezolizumab, in those with-mutant tumors treated with vemurafenib plus cobimetinib, and in patients with-altered tumors treated with pemigatinib []. These findings support performing CGP for all patients with unfavorable CUP at the time of diagnosis, and some of these findings are now part of the ESMO Precision Medicine Working Group’s recommendations for the use of NGS for patients with advanced cancer []. By using liquid biopsy in addition to tissue samples, the CUPISCO investigators adopted a more practical strategy for clinical application. Furthermore, CUPISCO trial data support implementing molecularly guided therapy as first-line treatment for previously untreated unfavorable CUP [].