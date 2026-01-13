Bridging the gap: targeted treatment strategies for cancer of unknown primary
- 12.01.2026
- short review
Summary
The advent of comprehensive genomic profiling has revolutionized not only the identification of the tissue of origin in cancer of unknown primary (CUP) but also enabled the detection of potentially actionable molecular alterations. Recent evidence demonstrates that molecularly targeted therapies improve outcomes in patients with unfavorable CUP harboring such alterations. This review summarizes current methods for determining the tissue of origin and discusses recent clinical trials evaluating molecularly guided therapies in unfavorable CUP.
Introduction
Cancer of unknown primary (CUP) refers to a heterogenous clinical syndrome that accounts for 1–3% of all malignancies [1]. It is characterized by histologically or cytologically confirmed metastatic cancer in which the primary tumor site remains unknown despite a comprehensive diagnostic workup. Based on prognostic factors, patients are clinically categorized into favorable (15–20% of cases, including single-site or oligometastatic CUP, head-and-neck-like CUP, breast-like CUP, ovary-like CUP, colon-like CUP, renal-like CUP) and unfavorable subgroups (80–85% of cases, all other CUP cases not classified as part of the favorable group), with the latter showing a median overall survival (OS) of 1–12 months in real-world settings [2]. Single-site or oligometastatic CUP may be treated with curative local ablative therapy, while management of all other favorable CUP subtypes should follow the guidelines for metastatic disease of their presumed primary tumor [2]. Comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) may help identify additional treatment options in cases of disease relapse or tumor progression within favorable subgroups, although supporting evidence for these subgroups remains limited [1]. Conversely, CGP should be performed at the time of initial diagnosis of CUP with unfavorable prognosis, as outlined in the following sections [1, 2].
Pathological workup
Although histopathology and immunohistochemistry (IHC) remain the foundation for identifying the tissue of origin (ToO) in diagnostic workups, the immunohistochemical assessment of oncogenic drivers (such as TRK, HER2, ALK, and ROS1)—with required confirmation by DNA or RNA sequencing—alongside the evaluation of PD-L1 expression is also used to predict a tumor’s sensitivity to targeted therapies [1]. In addition, next-generation sequencing (NGS) of tumor tissue is employed not only to detect specific genomic alterations characteristic of certain tumor entities, but also to uncover therapeutically actionable genetic aberrations. Furthermore, with the advent of liquid biopsies, NGS of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) offers a powerful complementary tool for the highly sensitive detection of potentially targetable alterations. Approximately 32% of patients with unfavorable CUP harbor potentially therapeutical targets, such as KRASG12C, PIK3CA, FGFR2/3, BAP1, ERBB2, BRAF, IDH1/2, PTEN, GNAS, EGFR, MET, CDK4/6, NTRK1, BRCA 1/2, PALB2, ROS1, RET, ALK, JAK 2, ATM, CHEK2, NRAS, HRAS, PTCH1, and AKT1 aberrations [3, 4]. Moreover, high microsatellite instability (MSI) and high tumor mutational burden (TMB) are found in 0–3% and 10–20% of CUP cases, respectively [3, 5‐7].
Approaches for tissue of origin identification
Standard diagnostic procedures including IHC—by definition—fail to identify the primary tumor site in patients with unfavorable CUP. Based on the premise that site-specific therapies may enhance patient outcomes, several novel approaches (such as gene-expression profiling [GEP], DNA methylation analysis, NGS, artificial intelligence-based histopathology) for ToO prediction have been developed; however, only a limited number have undergone clinical evaluation [1]. Using GEP for ToO prediction, the phase III GEFCAPI-04 and a phase II study showed negative results, while the phase III Fudan CUP-001 trial demonstrated a significant progression-free survival (PFS) benefit with site-specific therapy [8‐10]. Recently, machine learning classifiers using whole-transcriptome RNA data for ToO prediction are enhancing accuracy, achieving 86–97% in retrospective analyses of patients with known primary cancers [1]. Another approach for ToO prediction is DNA methylation analysis, which identifies characteristic DNA methylation patterns specific to different tissues. A retrospective analysis published in 2016 using the microarray-based DNA methylation classifier EPICUP achieved high accuracy in identifying tumor origin, with a specificity of 99.6% and sensitivity of 97.7%, predicting the ToO in 87% of patients with CUP [11]. Furthermore, patients with EPICUP diagnoses who received tumor type-specific therapy showed improved overall survival (OS) compared with those treated with empiric therapy (HR: 3.24, 95% CI: 1.42–7.38, P = 0.0051; [11]). An alternative method requiring less DNA is reduced representation bisulfite sequencing (RRBS), allowing for effective ToO prediction through targeted DNA methylation profiling with a ToO prediction accuracy of 81% (using the RRBS-based and machine learning-based classifier BELIVE; [12]). The ToO can also be predicted by NGS through the detection of genetic alterations characteristic of specific cancer types, reaching approximately 74% accuracy across 22 cancer types (using the deep neural network-based Genome-Derived Diagnosis Ensemble Classifier, GDD-ENS; [13]). Furthermore, deep learning-based algorithms such as TORCH and TOAD examining routine hematoxylin–eosin-stained histology slides and cytological smears will provide further advances in ToO prediction [14, 15].
Molecularly targeted therapy of unfavorable CUP
Platinum-based doublet chemotherapy remains the standard first-line treatment for patients with unfavorable CUP [2]. However, no established second- or later-line chemotherapy options exist, highlighting a critical need for new therapeutic strategies in this patient group. A non-randomized prospective trial published in 2013 using a GEP-based assay for ToO identification reported a median OS of 12.5 months in 194 CUP patients treated with tumor site-specific therapy, outperforming previous empirical chemotherapy results [16]. Similarly, the EPICUP trial showed improved OS with tumor site-specific treatment [11]. These findings led to the launch of the phase III GEFCAPI-04 trial in Europe and a phase II study in Japan, both utilizing GEP-based assays for ToO identification [8, 9]. However, both trials yielded negative results for OS and PFS, most likely due to a high proportion of chemotherapy-resistant tumors (such as pancreaticobiliary cancers) and cancers for which the tumor site-specific therapy closely resembled the platinum-based regimen used in the control arms [8, 9]. With the rise of molecularly targeted therapies, it was hypothesized that integrating GEP-based ToO identification with CGP to detect actionable genomic alterations could improve treatment outcomes. Therefore, a phase II trial published in 2020 evaluated tumor site-specific treatment, including molecularly targeted therapy such as afatinib in four patients with predicted NSCLC harboring activating EGFR mutations detected by NGS [17]. The median PFS and OS for the total cohort were 5.2 months and 13.7 months, respectively [17]. Based on the promising results, the Chinese phase III trial Fudan CUP-001 compared tumor site-specific treatment (based on GEP) with standard platinum-based combination chemotherapy [10]. There was a significant PFS advantage with tumor site-specific treatment (9.6 vs. 6.6 months, HR: 0.68, 95% CI: 0.50–0.934, P = 0.017), while OS was prolonged but did not reach statistical significance (median 28.2 vs. 19.0 months, HR: 0.75, 95% CI: 0.53–1.08, P = 0.098; [10]). Although this was the first randomized trial showing a survival benefit with tumor site-specific treatment including molecularly targeted therapy, it is important to note that this study population differed from those in the European phase III GEFCAPI-04 trial and the Japanese phase II trial, with a particularly high prevalence of gastroesophageal cancer and a lower prevalence of pancreatobiliary cancer and cholangiocarcinoma [8‐10]. In several retrospective studies involving patients with CUP, molecularly targeted therapies also outperformed conventional chemotherapy [18‐20]. Therefore, the randomized phase II CUPISCO trial tested molecularly targeted therapy versus standard platinum-based induction chemotherapy [5]. All included patients with unfavorable CUP were first treated with three cycles of platinum-based induction chemotherapy and those with a clinical response were randomly assigned to receive either molecularly targeted therapy or at least three further cycles of chemotherapy [5]. Molecularly guided therapies evaluated in the CUPISCO trial included alectinib for ALK and RET fusions or rearrangements; ivosidenib for IDH1 alterations; olaparib for BRCA 1/2, PALB2, and RAD51B/C/D alterations; pemigatinib for FGFR1/2/3 alterations; erlotinib plus bevacizumab for EGFR alterations; ipatasertib plus paclitaxel for AKT1, PIK3CA, and PTEN alterations; vemurafenib plus cobimetinib for BRAFV600E and BRAFK601E mutations; trastuzumab plus pertuzumab for ERBB2 and ERBB3 alterations; atezolizumab for tumors with TMB-high or MSI-high status; and atezolizumab plus chemotherapy for tumors with TMB-low or unknown TMB [5]. The majority of patients (73%) in the arm randomized to molecularly guided therapy had no actionable targets and were treated with chemotherapy plus atezolizumab after randomization [5]. The molecularly guided therapy arm showed superior median PFS from randomization compared to the chemotherapy-only arm (6.1 vs. 4.4 months, HR: 0.72, 95% CI: 0.56–0.92, P = 0.0079; [5]). Among patients with tumors harboring actionable targets, the median PFS was 8.1 months in the molecularly guided therapy arm versus 4.7 months in the chemotherapy arm (HR: 0.65, 95% CI: 0.42–0.99; [5]). Consistently improved PFS and OS were observed in patients with MSI-high and/or TMB-high tumors treated with atezolizumab, in those with BRAF-mutant tumors treated with vemurafenib plus cobimetinib, and in patients with FGFR-altered tumors treated with pemigatinib [5]. These findings support performing CGP for all patients with unfavorable CUP at the time of diagnosis, and some of these findings are now part of the ESMO Precision Medicine Working Group’s recommendations for the use of NGS for patients with advanced cancer [21]. By using liquid biopsy in addition to tissue samples, the CUPISCO investigators adopted a more practical strategy for clinical application. Furthermore, CUPISCO trial data support implementing molecularly guided therapy as first-line treatment for previously untreated unfavorable CUP [5].
Summary and conclusion
Early data suggested that predicting the tissue of origin (ToO) using gene-expression profiling (GEP) or DNA methylation profiling followed by tumor type-specific treatment may improve outcomes [11, 16]. However, two prospective randomized trials conducted before the advent of immunotherapy and molecularly guided therapy found no benefit of ToO-guided therapy over standard platinum-based chemotherapy [8, 9]. More recently, the phase III Fudan CUP-001 and the randomized phase II CUPISCO trials demonstrated that molecularly targeted therapy improves progression-free survival in patients with unfavorable cancer of unknown primary (CUP; [5, 10]). Consequently, comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) should be performed at the time of initial diagnosis of unfavorable CUP, and any actionable alterations should be addressed with targeted therapy in the second-line setting, if not already implemented in the first-line treatment [1, 2]. The necessity of integrating molecular testing into the diagnostic evaluation of CUP—facilitating the identification of actionable therapeutic targets and improving ToO prediction—is beyond question. Consequently, the increasing complexity of molecular data underscores the essential role of expert multidisciplinary teams (molecular tumor boards) in ensuring accurate interpretation and optimal clinical decision-making.
Conflict of interest
L. Edlinger received travel grants and congress support unrelated to the submitted work from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, PharmaMar, Daiichi Sankyo, Servier, Pierre Fabre, MSD, and Bayer. V. Egger received travel grants and congress support unrelated to the submitted work from Servier and BeiGene Austria GmbH. J.M. Riedl reports grants, personal fees and travel support unrelated to the submitted work from Amgen, BMS, MSD, Merck, Eli Lilly, Roche, Servier, and Pierre Fabre.
