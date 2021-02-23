 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

22.02.2021 | main topic

Bone properties in osteogenesis imperfecta: what can we learn from a bone biopsy beyond histology?

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Matthias Mähr, Dr. Stéphane Blouin, Dr. Barbara M. Misof, Dr. Eleftherios P. Paschalis, PD Dr. Markus A. Hartmann, Prim. PD Dr. Jochen Zwerina, PD Dr. Nadja Fratzl-Zelman
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Transiliac bone biopsy samples are used to evaluate histology and bone cell activity in unclear pathological conditions. However, much additional information can be obtained from such bone samples. Using the example of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), the current article describes how biopsy samples can be further used to study bone material characteristics including the degree of matrix mineralization, organic matrix properties, mineral particle size and bone nanoporosity. OI is a heritable collagen-related disorder that is phenotypically and genetically extremely heterogeneous. One essential finding was that OI bone is hypermineralized independently of clinical severity. Moreover, mineral particles in OI bone are of normal size or even smaller, but more densely packed than normally. Another recent finding was that in some forms of OI, collagen orientation is highly disorganized, indicating that the collagen–mineral particle network is profoundly altered in OI. These findings have contributed to the understanding of impaired bone strength in OI.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1346.0