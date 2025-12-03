Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
Nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Bone metabolism in primary hyperparathyroidism

  • Open Access
  • 02.12.2025
  • review article
Verfasst von
Katharina Kerschan-Schindl
Katharina Gelles
Maria Butylina
Richard Crevenna
Peter Pietschmann
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
insite
INHALT
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
insite
SUCHEN

Summary

Primary hyperparathyroidism is a frequent endocrine disorder that affects various organ systems. In this review we present and discuss alterations of bone metabolism in primary hyperparathyroidism. Excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone results in increased bone remodelling with an excess of bone resorption. Consequently, bone mineral density declines, bone quality is compromised and fracture risk increases.
Successful surgery for hyperparathyroidism results in a normalization of bone turnover and a decrease of fracture risk. Osteitis fibrosa cystica, a severe bone manifestation of hyperparathyroidism, is observed rarely today.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Introduction

Under physiological conditions parathyroid hormone (PTH) consisting of 84 amino acids, ensures maintenance of normocalcemia sustaining the ionized calcium levels (Ca2+) within a narrow range. If the calcium sensing receptor located in the parathyroid cells detects hypocalcemia, the parathyroid gland releases PTH. Bone, kidneys and gut are the target organs of this polypeptide. As approximately 99% of the total calcium is located in bone, bone is the major reservoir for repletion of serum calcium deficits. The calciotropic action of PTH under physiological conditions is a self-limiting feedback process, whereas autonomous production of PTH caused by primary hyperparathyroidism (PHPT) is associated with an ongoing impact of bone turnover.
The aim of this manuscript is to describe changes in bone metabolism and bone strength accompanying PHPT. Additionally, it addresses the positive effects on regeneration of bone metabolism treating the disease.

Molecular pathways of parathyroid hormone

The PTH activates different molecular pathways based on the activation of the PTH 1 receptor (PTH1R), a G protein-coupled receptor, which is expressed on various bone cells. Intermittent PTH binding induces anabolic effects. Continuously elevated PTH levels produce a higher number of PTH1R, thus leading to a preponderance of catabolic actions. Continuous stimulation of osteoclasts by the PTH1R induces an increase in the resorption activity [1, 2]. The binding of PTH on the PTH1R of the osteoblasts starts a complex cascade of intracellular signalling, an increase in cyclic adenosine monophosphate (CAMP) production, followed by activation of protein kinase A (PKA), which besides others phosphorylates CAMP response element binding protein (CREB), a transcription factor increasing receptor activator nuclear factor-кB ligand (RANKL) and decreasing osteoprotegerin (OPG) production (for review see [3]). The RANKL/OPG system plays an important role in bone metabolism. In PHPT, RANKL is assumed to be elevated [46] and OPG seems to be not affected or decreased [4, 6, 7]. The binding of PTH to PTH1R on osteocytes induces the inhibition of salt-inducible kinase 2 (SIK2) by activated PKA. As a result, sclerostin (SOST) expression is suppressed [8].
The Wnt pathway influences the bone formation through effects on osteoblast function and these actions are opposed by SOST and dickkopf‑1 (DKK1).
In PHPT patients serum SOST levels seem to be reduced [912]. Besides the decreased SOST levels Viapiana et al. [12] also detected elevated levels of the protein DKK1 in PHPT patients compared with a control group. No further studies investigating DKK 1 in PHPT patients exist. Elevated PTH levels are also associated with proinflammatory markers [13]. Besides bone cells, T lymphocytes also express PTH1R. In a study by Tawfeek et al. [14] it was demonstrated that continuous PTH elevation stimulates T lymphocytic tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha production, which leads to synthetization of interleukin (IL)17‑A. In PHPT patients IL17‑A is upregulated and IL17‑A inhibitors are able to prevent bone loss [15]. The resorptive enzyme cathepsin K was investigated only once and was not elevated in patients with PHPT [32]; however, a cross-sectional study investigating 25 fractured and 25 nonfractured postmenopausal women with PHPT detected higher serum levels of k‑periostin, a degradation product of cathepsin K, in fractured patients [16]. Fibroblast growth factor (FGF) 23, a regulator of the calcium-phosphate metabolism, was evaluated in PHPT patients and shown to be either normal or elevated [1720] with positive correlations between PTH and FGF23 [18].
To sum up, PTH binds to its receptor, which is expressed on the surface of several bone cells, and thus initiates different molecular pathways influencing bone metabolism.

Bone turnover in PHPT

Bone turnover markers (BTM) reflect the effect of PHPT on bone. Only a few investigations showed BTMs in the (upper) normal range [2123]. Most studies detected elevations of bone resorption markers, including C‑terminal telopeptide of type I collagen (CTX), N‑terminal telopeptide of type I collagen (NTX), NTX/creatinine, urinary NTX/creatinine, urinary pyridinoline, urinary pyridinoline/creatinine, urinary hydroxyproline/creatine, urinary deoxypyridinoline/creatinine, urinary cross-linked N‑telopeptides of type I collagen/creatinine urinary galactosyl hydroxylysine/creatinine [4, 2432] and bone formation markers, which included osteocalcin (Fig. 1), alkaline phosphatase, bone-specific alkaline phosphatase, procollagen type I C‑terminal propeptide (PICP) and procollagen type I N‑terminal propeptide (PINP) [2638]. The general bone turnover marker osteocalcin (a bone protein produced by osteoblasts regulating mineralization) but especially bone resorption markers (measuring the rate of bone breakdown by tracking collagen degradation products released by osteoclasts) are assumed to be elevated in PHPT patients with skeletal involvement [39]; however, as the value of BTM to predict the extent of skeletal involvement or amelioration of bone metabolism after surgery is uncertain, their evaluation is not generally recommended [40].
Fig. 1
Serum osteocalcin levels in patients with primary hyperparathyroidism (PHPT) and 24 controls. Data are means ± SEM and were obtained from Pietschmann et al. [34]
Bild vergrößern

Quantitative aspects of bone in PHPT—Bone mineral density

The inability of osteoblasts to compensate the action of osteoclasts leads to a net increase of bone resorption. A prospective study evaluating BMD of 140 patients with PHPT, detected osteoporosis in 63% of the patients [41] and it is more often present in women than in men [42]. Even in a mild form of PHPT, BMD was reduced [43]. An observational study (up to 15 years) showed that BMD of the lumbar spine remained relatively stable whereas BMD at cortical sites decreased (10% at the femoral neck and 35% at the distal radius) [44]; however, in postmenopausal women, postmenopausal osteoporosis may potentially mask typical PHPT-associated predominance of cortical bone loss. A reduced BMD can be present at several measured regions, those with a high percentage of cortical bone (distal radius), those with a more mixed bone composition (hip), and those with a high amount of cancellous bone (lumbar spine) [45]. Thus, BMD should not only be measured at the lumbar spine and hip region but at the distal 1/3 radius as well; a reduction of BMD to a T score ≤ 2.5 at any site is one of the criteria for recommending surgery [40].

Qualitative aspects of bone in PHPT—Bone quality

The trabecular bone score (TBS) is a standard parameter of the lumbar spine. Measurement of BMD using dual energy absorption gives information on the microarchitecture and, thus, provides an indirect measure of bone strength. Mean TBS values have been shown to be significantly reduced in PHPT compared to controls [4648]. According to a retrospective analysis [49] TBS is reduced in PHPT patients; however, after adjusting for the BMD of the lumbar spine, which was also decreased in patients compared with matched controls, the difference in the TBS score was no longer significant [49]. High-resolution peripheral quantitative computer tomography (HR-pQCT) had been used a few times to assess bone geometry in PHPT patients. In contrast to one study, which only detected microarchitectural deteriorations in the radius [50], Stein et al. [51] found microstructural abnormalities (decreased cortical and trabecular volumetric densities, reduced cortical thickness and a larger trabecular distribution) in the tibia as well. A Chinese investigation confirmed the deficits of the trabecular and cortical bone compartments in female and male PHPT patients [52]. Histological data from iliac crest biopsies revealed a higher osteoid surface and osteoid seam thickness (because of high bone turnover) of 11 PHPT patients compared to controls [53]. Quantitative backscattered electron imaging of iliac crest bone biopsies showed a reduction of the degree of mineralization accompanied with an increase in the heterogeneity of the amount of mineralization [54]. The accelerated bone turnover may lead to these histological changes.

Risk of fragility fractures

Reduction of BMD and degradation of bone microarchitecture indicate a reduced bone quality leading to susceptibility to fragility fractures. Indeed, two meta-analyses including 12 and 17 studies, respectively, confirmed an increased risk of fractures [55, 56]. Narayanan et al. [56] found an increased risk of total fractures (relative risk, RR 1.71) and vertebral fractures (RR 2.57) but no significant difference concerning nonvertebral fractures (RR 1.37). Ejlsmark-Svensson et al. [55] detected an increased risk of any fracture (odds ratio, OR 2.01); their analyses of different fracture sites revealed a significantly increased risk at the spine (OR 3.00) and forearm (OR 2.36) as well as a nonsignificant increase in the risk at the hip region (OR 1.27). According to a more recent Swedish nationwide cohort study [57] PHPT patients have an increased incidence rate of any fracture (IRR 1.27).

Osteitis fibrosa cystica

Osteitis fibrosa cystica (OFC) documents a severe bone manifestation and is characteristic for hyperparathyroidism [58]. It was first described in 1891 by Recklinghausen in a Festschrift dedicated to Virchow [59]. The OFC is not specific for PHPT as it is also observed in the secondary and tertiary variants of the disease [60] and results from the osteolytic overactivity of PTH [61]. The lesions can be unifocal or multifocal. Histologically the lesions contain multinucleated giant cells, fibrous tissue, hemorrhages and hemosiderin deposition; the latter results in a brownish coloration of the tissue [60, 62]. Therefore, the lesions are also referred to as “brown tumors” (although they are not to be considered as neoblastic). Brown tumors can be present at many skeletal sites including the jaws, pelvis and long bones; X‑ray findings include lytic or cystic lesions [62] (after successful surgery for PHPT OFC usually regresses, nevertheless, in some lesions additional orthopedic surgery may be necessary [60]).
In the first half of the twentieth century OFC was a typical presentation of PHPT. Due to the availability of automated methods for blood calcium determinations, diagnosis of PHPT is made earlier, thus OFC is seen less frequently [63]. In 2021, Arya et al. [64] reported that 28% of premenopausal Indian women with PHPT presented with OFC (in postmenopausal women the incidence was 13%). A study from Brazil reported a prevalence of 6% [65] whereas in a case series from Italy OFC was present only in 0.5% of patients who had surgery for PHPT [66]. In clinical practice, OFC can be misdiagnosed as bone malignancy or bone metastases [60, 62]. Therefore, the knowledge of this now rare disease manifestation is still important to avoid misdiagnosis.

Treatment

According to the European expert consensus on the management of PHPT, patients with PHPT usually do not need to restrict their calcium intake but should not exceed the recommended daily calcium intake [67]. In PHPT patients with vitamin D deficiency, vitamin D supplementation was proven to reduce PTH levels without causing hypercalciuria or elevated serum calcium levels [68].

Effect of surgery on bone disease

Parathyroid surgery (PTX) is the treatment option, which definitively cures the disease. An intraoperative reduction of PTH levels by half within 10 minutes after adenoma resection indicates removement of all hyperfunctioning parathyroid tissue [69]. The day after surgery, normal total and ionized as well as PTH levels predict cure [32]. According to a meta-analysis including 6 trials (441 patients), surgery achieves long-term biochemical cure in 96.1% [70]. Bone resorption markers decrease within a few hours after surgery; however, the reduction of the bone formation markers lags behind [29]. Serial analyses of the BTM of PHPT patients (classically symptomatic, minimal symptomatic or asymptomatic) revealed a steady decrease of osteocalcin and bone-specific alkaline phosphatase the first year after surgery, whereas the bone resorption marker C‑terminal telopeptide of type I collagen (CTX) showed a different pattern. A transient drop within the first 24 h after surgery was followed by a slight increase and thereafter by a slow and steady decrease within the year after PTX [32]. A retrospective investigation of BTM 6–12 months after PTX also showed significantly lower serum levels of bone formation (procollagen type 1 N‑terminal propeptide and bone-specific alkaline phosphatase) and bone resorption marker CTX (C-terminal telopeptide of type 1 collagen or C‑telopeptide cross-linked type I collagen) compared with presurgery values [71]. Greater declines of BTM after PTX are assumed to be associated with higher increases of BMD after surgery [22]. A prospective study showed that BMD of the lumbar spine increased significantly within 1 year whereas BMD of the femoral neck did not change significantly [32]. Guo et al. [26] detected significant bone gains at total body, lumbar spine and femoral neck 2 years after surgery. A meta-analysis of 4 trials investigating BMD changes up to 5 years after surgery revealed an increase of lumbar spine BMD (MD 4.82), total hip BMD (MD 4.41) and femoral neck BMD (MD 3.18), although the latter was not significant [70]. Compared to not surgically treated patients, PTX patients have higher annual percentage BMD gains at the lumbar spine, femoral neck, total hip and radius [72]. Additionally, early surgical intervention seems to be associated with higher BMD increases than a larger intervention time window [73].
The increased fracture rate in PHPT patients, which is highest the last year before surgery, normalizes thereafter [57]. A retrospective study of 60 PHPT patients showed that the 10-year risk of major osteoporotic (MOF) fractures and hip fractures determined by the FRAX tool (https://​frax.​shef.​ac.​uk/​frax/​) remains stable after PTX, whereas it increases in PHPT patients without surgery [74]. Compared to observation, PTX significantly reduces fracture risk (RR 0.80); looking at the different regions, fracture risk reduction was not significant for the forearm and vertebral bodies but significant for the hip region (RR 0.63) [72].
A Swedish study group showed that calcium plus vitamin D supplementation following parathyroidectomy led to a lower serum level of PTH besides the increased serum levels of 25-OH-vitamin D compared to a group only receiving calcium supplementation [75]; however, BTM and BMD did not differ significantly between the study groups [76].
The frequency of calcium monitoring depends on the serum levels the day after surgery and on the clinical situation [77]. Concerning the evaluation of BTM after successful surgery, no guidelines exist. In patients with low BMD before surgery, a reassessment of BMD the year after surgery is recommended [77].

Effect of pharmacological treatment on bone disease

In the case of patients with severe comorbidities, the risk of surgery may outweigh its benefits. Additionally, some patients may refuse surgery. According to the guidelines for the management of PHPT-patients [40] these patients should receive the calcimimetic agent cinacalcet in order to reduce the serum calcium level, if necessary, calcium and vitamin D supplementation and a bone-specific treatment. Antiresorptive drugs proved to have positive effects on BMD in PHPT patients [78, 79]. Patients who do not undergo surgery have to be monitored regularly. According to Bilezikian et al. [40], serum levels of calcium and vitamin D as well as the estimation of renal function (creatinine clearance or estimated glomerular filtration rate) should be evaluated at least once a year and BMD measurement every year or every other year. Nevertheless, in the SFE-AFC-SFMN 2024 consensus on primary hyperparathyroidism [77] it is recommended to determine serum calcium levels every 3 months in PHPT patients on medical treatment.
In patients undergoing PTX, BMD increases as described above; however, bone gain is affected by osteoporosis treatment. According to a retrospective study, PTX in bisphosphonate-naïve patients and PTX following bisphosphonate treatment leads to a lower risk of fragility fractures within 2 years following surgery compared to a bisphosphonate start after PTX [80]. For this reason, it has been suggested to start antiresorptive treatment 2 years after successful surgery [81]; however, Ryhänen et al. [82] showed that a start of zoledronate treatment as early as 1–3 months after PTX increased BMD to a significantly higher extent than no antiresorptive treatment the first 2 years after surgery. The daily intake of strontium ranelate, calcium and vitamin D initiated 4 weeks after PTX led to a higher BMD increase the year following surgery compared to the control group (supplementation with calcium and vitamin D) [83]. Bone resorption as well as bone formation markers drop after surgery. Thus, dual mode of action preparations (which increase bone formation) may be an interesting option in PHPT patients after PTX.

Conclusion

Although the clinical presentation of PHPT has significantly changed over time, bone manifestations are still of clinical relevance. According to the current evaluation and management guidelines [40], three-site DXA measurement (lumbar spine, hip, distal radius) and X‑ray or vertebral fracture assessment (VFA) are essential methods to determine PHPT associated bone disease; if available, the TBS is helpful in determining skeletal involvement. Biochemical evaluation of bone turnover is not generally recommended [40]. The surgical cure of the disease leads to a normalization of bone turnover. In contrast, the pharmacological management of patients after successful surgery requires further study.

Funding

The study was supported by the Austrian Science Fund (Project P35262‑B to PP).

Conflict of interest

Regarding this manuscript, K. Kerschan-Schindl has received financial support from Servier Austria GmbH to conduct the study evaluating the efficacy of strontium after parathyroidectomy [80]. P. Pietschmann has received research support and/or honoraria from Amgen GmbH, Fresenius Kabi Austria GmbH, Shire Austria GmbH and UCB Pharma. K. Gelles, M. Butylina and R. Crevenna declare that they have no competing interests.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
Titel
Bone metabolism in primary hyperparathyroidism
Verfasst von
Katharina Kerschan-Schindl
Katharina Gelles
Maria Butylina
Richard Crevenna
Peter Pietschmann
Publikationsdatum
02.12.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-025-02670-z
1.
Zurück zum Zitat Dempster DW, Hughes-Begos CE, Plavetic-Chee K, Brandao-Burch A, Cosman F, Nieves J, Neubort S, Lu SS, Iida-Klein A, Arnett T, Lindsay R. Normal human osteoclasts formed from peripheral blood monocytes express PTH type 1 receptors and are stimulated by PTH in the absence of osteoblasts. J Cell Biochem. 2005;95(1):139–48. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​jcb.​20388.CrossRefPubMed
2.
Zurück zum Zitat Liu S, Zhu W, Li S, Ma J, Zhang H, Li Z, Zhang L, Zhang B, Li Z, Liang X, Shi W. Bovine parathyroid hormone enhances osteoclast bone resorption by modulating V‑ATPase through PTH1R. Int J Mol Med. 2016;37(2):284–92. https://​doi.​org/​10.​3892/​ijmm.​2015.​2423.CrossRefPubMed
3.
Zurück zum Zitat Iwanowska M, Kochman M, Szatko A, Zgliczyński W, Glinicki P. Bone Disease in Primary Hyperparathyroidism-Changes Occurring in Bone Metabolism and New Potential Treatment. Strategies Int J Mol Sci. 2024;25(21):11639. https://​doi.​org/​10.​3390/​ijms252111639.CrossRefPubMed
4.
Zurück zum Zitat Nakchbandi IA, Lang R, Kinder B, Insogna KL. The role of the receptor activator of nuclear factor-kappaB ligand/osteoprotegerin cytokine system in primary hyperparathyroidism. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2008;93(3):967–73. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1210/​jc.​2007-1645.CrossRefPubMed
5.
Zurück zum Zitat Szymczak J, Bohdanowicz-Pawlak A. Osteoprotegerin, RANKL, and bone turnover in primary hyperparathyroidism: the effect of parathyroidectomy and treatment with alendronate. Horm Metab Res. 2013;45(10):759–64. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1055/​s-0033-1349842.CrossRefPubMed
6.
Zurück zum Zitat Fu Q, Jilka RL, Manolagas SC, O’Brien CA. Parathyroid Hormone Stimulates Receptor Activator of NFκB Ligand and Inhibits Osteoprotegerin Expression via Protein Kinase A Activation of cAMP-response Element-binding Protein. J Biol Chem. 2002;277(50):48868–75. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1074/​jbc.​M208494200.CrossRefPubMed
7.
Zurück zum Zitat Ma YL, Cain RL, Halladay DL, Yang X, Zeng Q, Miles RR, Chandrasekhar S, Martin TJ, Onyia JE. Catabolic effects of continuous human PTH (1–38) in vivo is associated with sustained stimulation of RANKL and inhibition of osteoprotegerin and gene-associated bone formation. Endocrinology. 2001;142(9):4047–54. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1210/​endo.​142.​9.​8356.CrossRefPubMed
8.
Zurück zum Zitat Wein MN. Parathyroid Hormone Signaling in Osteocytes. Jbmr Plus. 2017;2(1):22–30. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​jbm4.​10021.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
9.
Zurück zum Zitat van Lierop AH, Witteveen JE, Hamdy NA, Papapoulos SE. Patients with primary hyperparathyroidism have lower circulating sclerostin levels than euparathyroid controls. Eur J Endocrinol. 2010;163(5):833–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1530/​EJE-10-0699.CrossRefPubMed
10.
Zurück zum Zitat Kaji H, Imanishi Y, Sugimoto T, Seino S. Comparisons of serum sclerostin levels among patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis, primary hyperparathyroidism and osteomalacia. Exp Clin Endocrinol Diabetes. 2011;119(7):440–4. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1055/​s-0031-1275661.CrossRefPubMed
11.
Zurück zum Zitat Ardawi MS, Al-Sibiany AM, Bakhsh TM, Rouzi AA, Qari MH. Decreased serum sclerostin levels in patients with primary hyperparathyroidism: a cross-sectional and a longitudinal study. Osteoporos Int. 2012;23(6):1789–97. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00198-011-1806-8.CrossRefPubMed
12.
Zurück zum Zitat Viapiana O, Fracassi E, Troplini S, Idolazzi L, Rossini M, Adami S, Gatti D. Sclerostin and DKK1 in primary hyperparathyroidism. Calcif Tissue Int. 2013;92(4):324–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00223-012-9665-7.CrossRefPubMed
13.
Zurück zum Zitat Cheng SP, Liu CL, Liu TP, Hsu YC, Lee JJ. Association between parathyroid hormone levels and inflammatory markers among US adults. Mediators Inflamm. 2014;2014:709024. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1155/​2014/​709024.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
14.
Zurück zum Zitat Tawfeek H, Bedi B, Li JY, Adams J, Kobayashi T, Weitzmann MN, Kronenberg HM, Pacifici R. Disruption of PTH receptor 1 in T cells protects against PTH-induced bone loss. Plos One. 2010;5(8):e12290. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1371/​journal.​pone.​0012290.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
15.
Zurück zum Zitat Li JY, D’Amelio P, Robinson J, Walker LD, Vaccaro C, Luo T, Tyagi AM, Yu M, Reott M, Sassi F, Buondonno I, Adams J, Weitzmann MN, Isaia GC, Pacifici R. IL-17A Is Increased in Humans with Primary Hyperparathyroidism and Mediates PTH-Induced Bone Loss in Mice. Cell Metab. 2015;22(5):799–810. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​cmet.​2015.​09.​012.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
16.
Zurück zum Zitat Pepe J, Bonnet N, Cipriani C, Ferrara C, Rossi M, De Martino V, Colangelo L, Sonato C, Cecchetti V, Ferrari S, Minisola S. Higher serum levels of a cathepsin K–generated periostin fragment are associated with fractures in postmenopausal women with primary hyperparathyroidism: a pilot study. Osteoporos Int. 2021;32(11):2365–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00198-021-06018-x.CrossRefPubMed
17.
Zurück zum Zitat Gupta A, Winer K, Econs MJ, Marx SJ, Collins MT. FGF-23 is elevated by chronic hyperphosphatemia. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2004;89(9):4489–92. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1210/​jc.​2004-0724.CrossRefPubMed
18.
Zurück zum Zitat Yamashita H, Yamashita T, Miyamoto M, Shigematsu T, Kazama JJ, Shimada T, Yamazaki Y, Fukumoto S, Fukagaw M, Noguchi S. Fibroblast growth factor (FGF)-23 in patients with primary hyperparathyroidism. Eur J Endocrinol. 2004;151(1):55–60. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1530/​eje.​0.​1510055.CrossRefPubMed
19.
Zurück zum Zitat Kobayashi K, Imanishi Y, Miyauchi A, Onoda N, Kawata T, Tahara H, Goto H, Miki T, Ishimura E, Sugimoto T, Ishikawa T, Inaba M, Nishizawa Y. Regulation of plasma fibroblast growth factor 23 by calcium in primary hyperparathyroidism. Eur J Endocrinol. 2006;154(1):93–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1530/​eje.​1.​02053.CrossRefPubMed
20.
Zurück zum Zitat Columbu C, Rendina D, Gennari L, Pugliese F, Carnevale V, Salcuni AS, Chiodini I, Battista C, Tabacco P, Guarnieri V, Guglielmi G, Eller-Vainicher C, Cipriani C, Cuttitta A, De Filippo G, Velluzzi F, Falchetti A, Minisola S, Scillitani A, Vescini F. Phosphate metabolism in primary hyperparathyroidism: a real-life long-term study. Endocrine. 2025;88(2):571–80. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s12020-025-04173-3.CrossRefPubMed
21.
Zurück zum Zitat Valdemarsson S, Lindergård B, Tibblin S, Bergenfelz A. Increased biochemical markers of bone formation and resorption in primary hyperparathyroidism with special reference to patients with mild disease. J Intern Med. 1998;243(2):115–22. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1046/​j.​1365-2796.​1998.​00241.​x.CrossRefPubMed
22.
Zurück zum Zitat Christiansen P, Steiniche T, Brixen K, Hessov I, Melsen F, Heickendorff L, Mosekilde L. Primary hyperparathyroidism: short-term changes in bone remodeling and bone mineral density following parathyroidectomy. Bone. 1999;25(2):237–44. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​s8756-3282(99)00150-7.CrossRefPubMed
23.
Zurück zum Zitat Lumachi F, Ermani M, Basso SM, Camozzi V, Nardi A, Favia G, Luisetto G. Short- and long-term changes in bone mineral density of the lumbar spine after parathyroidectomy in patients with primary hyperparathyroidism. Calcif Tissue Int. 2003;73(1):44–8. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00223-001-1142-7.CrossRefPubMed
24.
Zurück zum Zitat Seibel MJ, Gartenberg F, Silverberg SJ, Ratcliffe A, Robins SP, Bilezikian JP. Urinary hydroxypyridinium cross-links of collagen in primary hyperparathyroidism. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 1992;74(3):481–6. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1210/​jcem.​74.​3.​1740480.CrossRefPubMed
25.
Zurück zum Zitat Christiansen P, Steiniche T, Vesterby A, Mosekilde L, Hessov I, Melsen F. Primary hyperparathyroidism: iliac crest trabecular bone volume, structure, remodeling, and balance evaluated by histomorphometric methods. Bone. 1992;13(1):41–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​8756-3282(92)90360-9.CrossRefPubMed
26.
Zurück zum Zitat Guo CY, Thomas WE, al-Dehaimi AW, Assiri AM, Eastell R. Longitudinal changes in bone mineral density and bone turnover in postmenopausal women with primary hyperparathyroidism. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 1996;81(10):3487–91. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1210/​jcem.​81.​10.​8855790.CrossRefPubMed
27.
Zurück zum Zitat Christiansen P, Steiniche T, Brixen K, Hessov I, Melsen F, Charles P, Mosekilde L. Primary hyperparathyroidism: biochemical markers and bone mineral density at multiple skeletal sites in Danish patients. Bone. 1997;21(1):93–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​s8756-3282(97)00078-1.CrossRefPubMed
28.
Zurück zum Zitat Abe Y, Ejima E, Fujiyama K, Kiriyama T, Ide A, Sera N, Tominaga T, Ashizawa K, Yokoyama N, Eguchi K. Parathyroidectomy for primary hyperparathyroidism induces positive uncoupling and increases bone mineral density in cancellous bones. Clin Endocrinol (oxf). 2000;52(2):203–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1046/​j.​1365-2265.​2000.​00900.​x.CrossRefPubMed
29.
Zurück zum Zitat Guo CY, Holland PA, Jackson BF, Hannon RA, Rogers A, Harrison BJ, Eastell R. Immediate changes in biochemical markers of bone turnover and circulating interleukin‑6 after parathyroidectomy for primary hyperparathyroidism. Eur J Endocrinol. 2000;142(5):451–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1530/​eje.​0.​1420451.CrossRefPubMed
30.
Zurück zum Zitat Stilgren LS, Hegedüs LM, Beck-Nielsen H, Abrahamsen B. Osteoprotegerin levels in primary hyperparathyroidism: effect of parathyroidectomy and association with bone metabolism. Calcif Tissue Int. 2003;73(3):210–6. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00223-002-2100-8.CrossRefPubMed
31.
Zurück zum Zitat Stilgren LS, Rettmer E, Eriksen EF, Hegedüs L, Beck-Nielsen H, Abrahamsen B. Skeletal changes in osteoprotegerin and receptor activator of nuclear factor-kappab ligand mRNA levels in primary hyperparathyroidism: effect of parathyroidectomy and association with bone metabolism. Bone. 2004;35(1):256–65. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​bone.​2004.​03.​012.CrossRefPubMed
32.
Zurück zum Zitat Kerschan-Schindl K, Riss P, Krestan C, Rauner M, Bieglmayer C, Gleiss A, Fialka-Moser V, Niederle B, Pietschmann P. Bone metabolism in patients with primary hyperparathyroidism before and after surgery. Horm Metab Res. 2012;44(6):476–81. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1055/​s-0032-1308998.CrossRefPubMed
33.
Zurück zum Zitat Thorsen K, Kristoffersson AO, Lorentzon RP. Changes in bone mass and serum markers of bone metabolism after parathyroidectomy. Surgery. 1997;122(5):882–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​s0039-6060(97)90328-7.CrossRefPubMed
34.
Zurück zum Zitat Pietschmann P, Niederle B, Anvari A, Woloszczuk W. Serum osteocalcin levels in primary hyperparathyroidism. Klin Wochenschr. 1991;69(8):351–3. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​BF02115782.CrossRefPubMed
35.
Zurück zum Zitat Cortet B, Cortet C, Blanckaert F, Racadot A, d’Herbomez M, Marchandise X, Dewailly D. Bone ultrasonometry and turnover markers in primary hyperparathyroidism. Calcif Tissue Int. 2000;66(1):11–5. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s002230050004.CrossRefPubMed
36.
Zurück zum Zitat Suzuki S, Fukushima T, Ami H, Asahi S, Onogi H, Nakamura I, Tsuchiya A, Takenoshita S. Pre- and postoperative bone metabolism of primary hyperparathyroidism. Biomed Pharmacother. 2000;54(Suppl 1):90s–6s. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​s0753-3322(00)80021-9.CrossRefPubMed
37.
Zurück zum Zitat Nakaoka D, Sugimoto T, Kobayashi T, Yamaguchi T, Kobayashi A, Chihara K. Evaluation of changes in bone density and biochemical parameters after parathyroidectomy in primary hyperparathyroidism. Endocr J. 2000;47(3):231–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1507/​endocrj.​47.​231.CrossRefPubMed
38.
Zurück zum Zitat Steiniche T, Christiansen P, Vesterby A, Ullerup R, Hessov I, Mosekilde LE, Melsen F. Primary hyperparathyroidism: bone structure, balance, and remodeling before and 3 years after surgical treatment. Bone. 2000;26(5):535–43. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​S8756-3282(00)00260-X.CrossRefPubMed
39.
Zurück zum Zitat Costa AG, Bilezikian JP. Bone turnover markers in primary hyperparathyroidism. J Clin Densitom. 2013;16(1):22–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​jocd.​2012.​11.​004.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
40.
Zurück zum Zitat Bilezikian JP, Khan AA, Silverberg SJ, Fuleihan GE, Marcocci C, Minisola S, Perrier N, Sitges-Serra A, Thakker RV, Guyatt G, Mannstadt M, Potts JT, Clarke BL, Brandi ML. International Workshop on Primary Hyperparathyroidism. Evaluation and Management of Primary Hyperparathyroidism: Summary Statement and Guidelines from the Fifth International Workshop. J Bone Miner Res. 2022;37(11):2293–314. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​jbmr.​4677.CrossRefPubMed
41.
Zurück zum Zitat Cipriani C, Biamonte F, Costa AG, Zhang C, Biondi P, Diacinti D, Pepe J, Piemonte S, Scillitani A, Minisola S, Bilezikian JP. Prevalence of kidney stones and vertebral fractures in Primary hyperparathyroidism using imaging technology. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100(4):1309–15. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1210/​jc.​2014-3708.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
42.
Zurück zum Zitat Castellano E, Attanasio R, Boriano A, Pellegrino M, Garino F, Gianotti L, Borretta G. Sex Difference in the Clinical Presentation of Primary Hyperparathyroidism: Influence of Menopausal Status. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2017;102(11):4148–52. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1210/​jc.​2017-01080.CrossRefPubMed
43.
Zurück zum Zitat Castellano E, Attanasio R, Boriano A, Borretta G. Clinical Presentation of Primary Hyperparathyroidism in Older. Adults J Endocr Soc. 2019;3(12):2305–12. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1210/​js.​2019-00316.CrossRefPubMed
44.
Zurück zum Zitat Rubin MR, Bilezikian JP, McMahon DJ, Jacobs T, Shane E, Siris E, Udesky J, Silverberg SJ. The Natural History of Primary Hyperparathyroidism with or without Parathyroid Surgery after 15 Years. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2008;93(9):3462–70. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1210/​jc.​2007-1215.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
45.
Zurück zum Zitat Bilezikian JP, Brandi ML, Rubin M, Silverberg SJ. Primary hyperparathyroidism: New concepts in clinical, densitometric and biochemical features. J Intern Med. 2005;257:6–17. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​j.​1365-2796.​2004.​01422.​x.CrossRefPubMed
46.
Zurück zum Zitat Romagnoli E, Cipriani C, Nofroni I, Castro C, Angelozzi M, Scarpiello A, Pepe J, Diacinti D, Piemonte S, Carnevale V, Minisola S. “Trabecular Bone Score” (TBS): an indirect measure of bone micro-architecture in postmenopausal patients with primary hyperparathyroidism. Bone. 2013;53(1):154–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​bone.​2012.​11.​041.CrossRefPubMed
47.
Zurück zum Zitat Silva BC, Boutroy S, Zhang C, McMahon DJ, Zhou B, Wang J, Udesky J, Cremers S, Sarquis M, Guo XD, Hans D, Bilezikian JP. Trabecular bone score (TBS)—a novel method to evaluate bone microarchitectural texture in patients with primary hyperparathyroidism. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2013;98(5):1963–70. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1210/​jc.​2012-4255.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
48.
Zurück zum Zitat Eller-Vainicher C, Filopanti M, Palmieri S, Ulivieri FM, Morelli V, Zhukouskaya VV, Cairoli E, Pino R, Naccarato A, Verga U, Scillitani A, Beck-Peccoz P, Chiodini I. Bone quality, as measured by trabecular bone score, in patients with primary hyperparathyroidism. Eur J Endocrinol. 2013;169(2):155–62. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1530/​EJE-13-0305.CrossRefPubMed
49.
Zurück zum Zitat Hong AR, Lee JH, Kim JH, Kim SW, Shin CS. Effect of Endogenous Parathyroid Hormone on Bone Geometry and Skeletal Microarchitecture. Calcif Tissue Int. 2019;104(4):382–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00223-019-00517-0.CrossRefPubMed
50.
Zurück zum Zitat Hansen S, Beck Jensen JE, Rasmussen L, Hauge EM, Brixen K. Effects on bone geometry, density, and microarchitecture in the distal radius but not the tibia in women with primary hyperparathyroidism: A case-control study using HR-pQCT. J Bone Miner Res. 2010;25(9):1941–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​jbmr.​98.CrossRefPubMed
51.
Zurück zum Zitat Stein EM, Silva BC, Boutroy S, Zhou B, Wang J, Udesky J, Zhang C, McMahon DJ, Romano M, Dworakowski E, Costa AG, Cusano N, Irani D, Cremers S, Shane E, Guo XE, Bilezikian JP. Primary hyperparathyroidism is associated with abnormal cortical and trabecular microstructure and reduced bone stiffness in postmenopausal women. J Bone Miner Res. 2013;28(5):1029–40. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​jbmr.​1841.CrossRefPubMed
52.
Zurück zum Zitat Wang W, Nie M, Jiang Y, Li M, Meng X, Xing X, Wang O, Xia W. Impaired geometry, volumetric density, and microstructure of cortical and trabecular bone assessed by HR-pQCT in both sporadic and MEN1-related primary hyperparathyroidism. Osteoporos Int. 2020;31(1):165–73. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00198-019-05186-1.CrossRefPubMed
53.
Zurück zum Zitat Delmas PD, Demiaux B, Malaval L, Chapuy MC, Edouard C, Meunier PJ. Serum bone gamma carboxyglutamic acid-containing protein in primary hyperparathyroidism and in malignant hypercalcemia. Comparison with bone histomorphometry. J Clin Invest. 1986;77(3):985–91. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1172/​JCI112400.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
54.
Zurück zum Zitat Roschger P, Dempster DW, Zhou H, Paschalis EP, Silverberg SJ, Shane E, Bilezikian JP, Klaushofer K. New observations on bone quality in mild primary hyperparathyroidism as determined by quantitative backscattered electron imaging. J Bone Miner Res. 2007;22(5):717–23. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1359/​jbmr.​070120.CrossRefPubMed
55.
Zurück zum Zitat Ejlsmark-Svensson H, Rolighed L, Rejnmark L. Risk of fractures in primary hyperparathyroidism: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Osteoporos Int. 2021;32(6):1053–60. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00198-021-05822-9.CrossRefPubMed
56.
Zurück zum Zitat Narayanan N, Palui R, Merugu C, Kar SS, Kamalanathan S, Sahoo J, Selvarajan S, Naik D. The Risk of Fractures in Primary Hyperparathyroidism: A Meta-Analysis. Jbmr Plus. 2021;5(4):e10482. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​jbm4.​10482.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
57.
Zurück zum Zitat Nilsson M, Ståhl E, Åkesson KE, Thier M, Nordenström E, Almquist M, Bergenfelz A. Reduced fracture incidence in patients having surgery for primary hyperparathyroidism. Clin Endocrinol (oxf). 2022;97(3):276–83. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​cen.​14703.CrossRefPubMed
58.
Zurück zum Zitat Bilezikian JP, Potts JT Jr, Fuleihan Gel‑H, Kleerekoper M, Neer R, Peacock M, Rastad J, Silverberg SJ, Udelsman R, Wells SA. Summary statement from a workshop on asymptomatic primary hyperparathyroidism: a perspective for the 21st century. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2002;87(12):5353–61. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1210/​jc.​2002-021370.CrossRefPubMed
59.
Zurück zum Zitat Ortiz-Hidalgo C. The latest anatomical discovery: the parathyroid glands or Glandulae parathyreoideae of Owen-Sandström-Gley. Cir Cir. 2022;90(1):140–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​24875/​CIRU.​20001307.CrossRefPubMed
60.
Zurück zum Zitat Karaca MO, Özyıldıran M, Savran MD, Başarır K, Yıldız HY. Brown tumors: Retrospective analysis of 26 cases. Arch Orthop Trauma Surg. 2024;144(7):2927–34. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00402-024-05372-9.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
61.
Zurück zum Zitat Anastasilakis AD, Yavropoulou MP, Kassi E, Adamidou F, Vryonidou A, Tournis S, Makras P. Diagnosis and management of primary hyperparathyroidism: recommendations from the Bone Section of the Hellenic Endocrine Society. Horm (athens). 2025; https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s42000-025-00693-9. Online ahead of print.CrossRef
62.
Zurück zum Zitat Misiorowski W, Czajka-Oraniec I, Kochman M, Zgliczyński W, Bilezikian JP. Osteitis fibrosa cystica—a forgotten radiological feature of primary hyperparathyroidism. Endocrine. 2017;58(2):380–5. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s12020-017-1414-2.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
63.
Zurück zum Zitat Misiorowski W, Bilezikian JP. Osteitis Fibrosa Cystica. Jbmr Plus. 2020;4(9):e10403. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​jbm4.​10403.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
64.
Zurück zum Zitat Arya AK, Bhadada SK, Kumari P, Agrawal K, Mukhopadhyay S, Sarma D, Rao SD. Differences in Primary Hyperparathyroidism Between Pre- and Postmenopausal Women in India. Endocr Pract. 2021;27(7):710–5. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​eprac.​2020.​12.​012.CrossRefPubMed
65.
Zurück zum Zitat Eufrazino C, Veras A, Bandeira F. Epidemiology of Primary Hyperparathyroidism and its Non-classical Manifestations in the City of Recife. Brazil Clin Med Insights Endocrinol Diabetes. 2013;6:69–74. https://​doi.​org/​10.​4137/​CMED.​S13147.CrossRefPubMed
66.
Zurück zum Zitat De Crea C, Traini E, Oragano L, Bellantone C, Raffaelli M, Lombardi CP. Are brown tumours a forgotten disease in developed countries? Acta Otorhinolaryngol Ital. 2012;32(6):410–5.PubMedPubMedCentral
67.
Zurück zum Zitat Bollerslev J, Rejnmark L, Zahn A, Heck A, Appelman-Dijkstra NM, Cardoso L, Hannan FM, Cetani F, Sikjær T, Formenti AM, Björnsdottir S, Schalin-Jantti C, Belaya Z, Gibb FW, Lapauw B, Amrein K, Wicke C, Grasemann C, Krebs M, Ryhänen EM, Makay O, Minisola S, Gaujoux S, Bertocchio JP, Hassan-Smith ZK, Linglart A, Winter EM, Kollmann M, Zmierczak HG, Tsourdi E, Pilz S, Siggelkow H, Gittoes NJ, Marcocci C, Kamenicky P. 2021 PARAT Working Group. European Expert Consensus on Practical Management of Specific Aspects of Parathyroid Disorders in Adults and in Pregnancy: Recommendations of the ESE Educational Program of Parathyroid Disorders. Eur J Endocrinol. 2022;186(2):R33–R63. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1530/​EJE-21-1044.CrossRefPubMed
68.
Zurück zum Zitat Shah VN, Shah CS, Bhadada SK, Rao DS. Effect of 25 (OH) D replacements in patients with primary hyperparathyroidism (PHPT) and coexistent vitamin D deficiency on serum 25(OH) D, calcium and PTH levels: a meta-analysis and review of literature. Clin Endocrinol (oxf). 2014;80(6):797–803. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​cen.​12398.CrossRefPubMed
69.
Zurück zum Zitat Vignali E, Picone A, Materazzi G, Steffe S, Berti P, Cianferotti L, Cetani F, Ambrogini E, Miccoli P, Pinchera A, Marcocci C. A quick intraoperative parathyroid hormone assay in the surgical management of patients with primary hyperparathyroidism: a study of 206 consecutive cases. Eur J Endocrinol. 2002;146(6):783–8. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1530/​eje.​0.​1460783.CrossRefPubMed
70.
Zurück zum Zitat Ye Z, Silverberg SJ, Sreekanta A, Tong K, Wang Y, Chang Y, Zhang M, Guyatt G, Tangamornsuksun W, Zhang Y, Manja V, Bakaa L, Couban RJ, Brandi ML, Clarke B, Khan AA, Mannstadt M, Bilezikian JP. The Efficacy and Safety of Medical and Surgical Therapy in Patients with Primary Hyperparathyroidism: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials. J Bone Miner Res. 2022;37(11):2351–72. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​jbmr.​4685.CrossRefPubMed
71.
Zurück zum Zitat Rajeev P, Movseysan A, Baharani A. Changes in bone turnover markers in primary hyperparathyroidism and response to surgery. Ann R Coll Surg Engl. 2017;99(7):559–62. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1308/​rcsann.​2017.​0092.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
72.
Zurück zum Zitat Kongsaree N, Thanyajaroen T, Dechates B, Therawit P, Mahikul W, Ngaosuwan K. Skeletal effect of parathyroidectomy on patients with primary hyperparathyroidism: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2024;109(10):e1922–e35. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1210/​clinem/​dgae326.CrossRefPubMed
73.
Zurück zum Zitat Song Z, Reddy S, Wu C, Gillis A, Fazendin J, Lindeman B, Chen H. Changes in Bone Mineral Density After Parathyroidectomy in Patients With Primary Hyperparathyroidism. J Surg Res. 2025;306:431–6. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​jss.​2025.​01.​003.CrossRefPubMed
74.
Zurück zum Zitat Khan R, Martin J, Das G. The Impact of Observation Versus Parathyroidectomy on Bone Mineral Density and Fracture Risk Determined by FRAX Tool in Patients With Primary Hyperparathyroidism. J Clin Densitom. 2021;24(4):571–80. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​jocd.​2020.​12.​005.CrossRefPubMed
75.
Zurück zum Zitat Norenstedt S, Pernow Y, Brismar K, Sääf M, Ekip A, Granath F, Zedenius J, Nilsson IL. Primary hyperparathyroidism and metabolic risk factors, impact of parathyroidectomy and vitamin D supplementation, and results of a randomized double-blind study. Eur J Endocrinol. 2013;169(6):795–804. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1530/​EJE-13-0547.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
76.
Zurück zum Zitat Norenstedt S, Pernow Y, Zedenius J, Nordenström J, Sääf M, Granath F, Nilsson IL. Vitamin D supplementation after parathyroidectomy: effect on bone mineral density—a randomized double-blind study. J Bone Miner Res. 2014;29(4):960–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​jbmr.​2102.CrossRefPubMed
77.
Zurück zum Zitat Barraud S, Lopez AG, Sokol E, Menegaux F, Briet C. Chapter 14: Post surgical follow-up of primary hyperparathyroidism. Ann Endocrinol (paris). 2025;86(1):101703. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​ando.​2025.​101703.CrossRefPubMed
78.
Zurück zum Zitat Yeh MW, Zhou H, Adams AL, Ituarte PH, Li N, Liu IL, Haigh PI. The Relationship of Parathyroidectomy and Bisphosphonates with fracture risk in primary hyperparathyroidism: An observational study. Ann Intern Med. 2016;164(11):715–23. https://​doi.​org/​10.​7326/​M15-1232.CrossRefPubMed
79.
Zurück zum Zitat Miyaoka D, Imanishi Y, Kato E, Toi N, Nagata Y, Kurajoh M, Yamada S, Inaba M, Emoto M. Effects of denosumab as compared with parathyroidectomy regarding calcium, renal, and bone involvement in osteoporotic patients with primary hyperparathyroidism. Endocrine. 2020;69(3):642–9. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s12020-020-02401-6.CrossRefPubMed
80.
Zurück zum Zitat Orr LE, Zhou H, Zhu CY, Haigh PI, Adams AL, Yeh MW. Skeletal effects of combined medical and surgical management of primary hyperparathyroidism. Surgery. 2020;167(1):144–8. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​surg.​2019.​04.​059.CrossRefPubMed
81.
Zurück zum Zitat Perrier N, Lang BH, Farias LCB, Poch LL, Sywak M, Almquist M, Vriens MR, Yeh MW, Shariq O, Duh QY, Yeh R, Vu T, LiVolsi V, Sitges-Serra A. Surgical Aspects of Primary Hyperparathyroidism. J Bone Miner Res. 2022;37(11):2373–90. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​jbmr.​4689.CrossRefPubMed
82.
Zurück zum Zitat Ryhänen EM, Koski AM, Löyttyniemi E, Välimäki MJ, Kiviniemi U, Schalin-Jäntti C. Postoperative zoledronic acid for osteoporosis in primary hyperparathyroidism: a randomized placebo-controlled study. Eur J Endocrinol. 2021;185(4):515–24. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1530/​EJE-21-0322.CrossRefPubMed
83.
Zurück zum Zitat Niederle MB, Foeger-Samwald U, Riss P, Selberherr A, Scheuba C, Pietschmann P, Niederle B, Kerschan-Schindl K. Effectiveness of anti-osteoporotic treatment after successful parathyroidectomy for primary hyperparathyroidism: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Langenbecks Arch Surg. 2019;404(6):681–91. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00423-019-01815-9.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral