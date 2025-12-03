Bone metabolism in primary hyperparathyroidism

Parathyroid surgery (PTX) is the treatment option, which definitively cures the disease. An intraoperative reduction of PTH levels by half within 10 minutes after adenoma resection indicates removement of all hyperfunctioning parathyroid tissue []. The day after surgery, normal total and ionized as well as PTH levels predict cure []. According to a meta-analysis including 6 trials (441 patients), surgery achieves long-term biochemical cure in 96.1% []. Bone resorption markers decrease within a few hours after surgery; however, the reduction of the bone formation markers lags behind []. Serial analyses of the BTM of PHPT patients (classically symptomatic, minimal symptomatic or asymptomatic) revealed a steady decrease of osteocalcin and bone-specific alkaline phosphatase the first year after surgery, whereas the bone resorption marker C‑terminal telopeptide of type I collagen (CTX) showed a different pattern. A transient drop within the first 24 h after surgery was followed by a slight increase and thereafter by a slow and steady decrease within the year after PTX []. A retrospective investigation of BTM 6–12 months after PTX also showed significantly lower serum levels of bone formation (procollagen type 1 N‑terminal propeptide and bone-specific alkaline phosphatase) and bone resorption marker CTX (C-terminal telopeptide of type 1 collagen or C‑telopeptide cross-linked type I collagen) compared with presurgery values []. Greater declines of BTM after PTX are assumed to be associated with higher increases of BMD after surgery []. A prospective study showed that BMD of the lumbar spine increased significantly within 1 year whereas BMD of the femoral neck did not change significantly []. Guo et al. [] detected significant bone gains at total body, lumbar spine and femoral neck 2 years after surgery. A meta-analysis of 4 trials investigating BMD changes up to 5 years after surgery revealed an increase of lumbar spine BMD (MD 4.82), total hip BMD (MD 4.41) and femoral neck BMD (MD 3.18), although the latter was not significant []. Compared to not surgically treated patients, PTX patients have higher annual percentage BMD gains at the lumbar spine, femoral neck, total hip and radius []. Additionally, early surgical intervention seems to be associated with higher BMD increases than a larger intervention time window [].