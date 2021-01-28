 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

27.01.2021 | main topic

Bone and growth: basic principles behind rare disorders

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Adalbert Raimann, Diana-Alexandra Ertl, Gabriele Haeusler
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise
A. Raimann and D.-A. Ertl are co-first authors.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The heterogeneity of “rare bone disorders” can be explained by the number of molecules and regulatory pathways which are responsible for bone health and normal stature. In this article, the most important basic principles behind bone homeostasis from development to structure and regulation of the growing skeleton are summarized. The aim is to provide the reader with some theoretical background to understand the nature of the different main groups of disorders affecting bone stability, longitudinal growth and disturbances of calcium and phosphate homeostasis.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1264.0