Body image, self-esteem, emotion regulation, and eating disorders in adults: a systematic review

Eating disorders are complicated and varied psychological illnesses with potentially disastrous effects on individuals’ mental and physical health []. Profound disturbances in eating habits and a strong preoccupation with body weight and shape can lead to disorders such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder, causing significant disease and mortality []. Individuals suffering from anorexia nervosa deliberately starve themselves and have a strong fear of gaining weight, which can be intensely harmful []. This leads to severe malnutrition and failure of many organs, which may be life-threatening []. Bulimia nervosa is characterized by repeated periods of excessive eating, followed by actions such as vomiting or excessive activity to compensate for binge eating []. These behaviors may result in medical complications []. Binge eating disorder, the most widespread eating disorder, is characterized by repeated periods of excessive eating without subsequent compensatory actions, often leading to obesity and its relative comorbidities, such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease []. The connection between eating disorders and body image is well established, with a poor body image often acting as both a precursor and a perpetrator of disordered eating habits []. Body image encompasses an individual’s views, thoughts, and emotions about their physical appearance. Negative body image is discontent with one’s body size, shape, or weight []. Feelings of discontentment may result in detrimental actions focused on modifying physical appearance, which in turn can provoke or intensify symptoms of eating disorders []. Furthermore, the negative psychological consequences of having a poor body image go beyond just having an eating disorder. A poor body image is closely linked to experiencing emotional discomfort, such as sadness, anxiety, and a lack of self-worth []. Emotions and their management are crucial in the formation and maintenance of eating disorders. Individuals with disordered eating habits often have difficulty controlling their emotions and resort to utilizing food-related actions as a means of dealing with unpleasant feelings like stress, depression, or anger []. Emotional dysregulation has a role in both the development and continuation of eating disorders by strengthening unhealthy ways of dealing with emotions []. Low self-esteem is another key factor intertwined with body image and emotion regulation in the context of eating disorders. It influences and is influenced by the other variables, creating a feedback loop that can exacerbate disordered eating behaviors []. Individuals with low self-esteem are more vulnerable to the effects of negative body image and emotional distress, which can lead to the adoption of harmful eating behaviors as a means of managing these feelings []. This complex interplay highlights the need for comprehensive interventions that address all these factors to treat and prevent eating disorders effectively []. While extensive research has examined the relationship between eating disorders and these psychological variables in adolescents [], less attention has been paid to adults. Existing studies often focus on individual factors, such as the connection between eating disorders and body image [] or body image and self-esteem [], without considering the interconnectedness of all these variables within adult populations.