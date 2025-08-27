Bioinformatic analysis of big data in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML)

Big data are characterized by a large amount of digital data which are continually generated by people within clinical care and everyday life. It is hoped that these data will enable implementation of personalized and precise medicine based on personalized information and thus make an important contribution to optimizing patient management. Moreover, these data can be used for validation of findings in a real-life setting. A large quantity of data can be generated in large international cooperations within a limited timeframe or, alternatively, by collection of data over a long period of time. …