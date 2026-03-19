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Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Bilateral large perilabial/perineal acquired kissing hemangiomas

  • 18.03.2026
  • images in science and medicine
Verfasst von
Dr. S. Kordeva
K. G. Tchernev Jr
Prof. Dr. G. Tchernev
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

A 13-year-old girl presented with two blue-purple, non-pulsating kissing nodules involving the labia majora, measuring approximately 1.0 × 1.5 cm. She also exhibited two smaller lesions in the perineal region with unknown disease onset, which were accompanied by mild pruritus and discomfort in the genital/vaginal area, without bleeding. An international normalized ratio (INR) of 1.41 was noted. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the pelvis and perineum showed a superficial vascular formation in the perineum. Biopsy confirmed hemangioma, and the diagnosis of bilateral large perilabial/perineal acquired kissing hemangiomas was made.
Titel
Bilateral large perilabial/perineal acquired kissing hemangiomas
Verfasst von
Dr. S. Kordeva
K. G. Tchernev Jr
Prof. Dr. G. Tchernev
Publikationsdatum
18.03.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-026-01139-6
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