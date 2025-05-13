Best of ESMO 2024: gynecologic cancers

Ovarian cancer

PARP inhibitors (PARPi) have shown significant benefits in the treatment of high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC), particularly in patients with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), as this subgroup experiences improved progression-free survival due to heightened sensitivity to DNA repair inhibition. In contrast, the benefit of PARPi is less pronounced in homologous recombination-proficient (HRP) tumors, highlighting the importance of HRD status in guiding treatment decisions and optimizing therapeutic outcomes.

Anzeige

7 ]. Final OS results, assessed after 60% maturity, showed no significant difference between niraparib ( n = 487) and placebo ( n = 246) in the overall population (hazard ratio [HR] 1.01; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.84–1.23; P = 0.8834). Subgroup analysis revealed OS HRs of 0.95 (95% CI 0.70–1.29) in the HRD population and 0.93 (95% CI 0.69–1.26) in the HR-proficient group. Subsequent PARPi therapy was more common in placebo-treated patients, with rates of 37.8% versus 11.7% in the overall population and 48.4% versus 15.8% in the HRD subgroup. At 5 years, PFS numerically favored niraparib, with rates of 22% versus 12% in the overall population and 35% versus 16% in the HRD subgroup. The incidence of myelodysplastic syndromes/acute myeloid leukemia was low (< 2.5%), and no new safety signals emerged. Final overall survival (OS) data from the phase III PRIMA/ENGOT-OV26/GOG-3012 trial was presented at ESMO 2024 and demonstrated that niraparib significantly prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer responding to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of HRD status []. Final OS results, assessed after 60% maturity, showed no significant difference between niraparib (= 487) and placebo (= 246) in the overall population (hazard ratio [HR] 1.01; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.84–1.23;= 0.8834). Subgroup analysis revealed OS HRs of 0.95 (95% CI 0.70–1.29) in the HRD population and 0.93 (95% CI 0.69–1.26) in the HR-proficient group. Subsequent PARPi therapy was more common in placebo-treated patients, with rates of 37.8% versus 11.7% in the overall population and 48.4% versus 15.8% in the HRD subgroup. At 5 years, PFS numerically favored niraparib, with rates of 22% versus 12% in the overall population and 35% versus 16% in the HRD subgroup. The incidence of myelodysplastic syndromes/acute myeloid leukemia was low (< 2.5%), and no new safety signals emerged.

In conclusion, while OS was comparable between arms, niraparib doubled the likelihood of 5‑year PFS in HRD patients. Long-term safety remained consistent with niraparib’s established profile. In a personalized treatment approach patient and tumor factors such as HRD status and response to platinum-based chemotherapy should be considered.