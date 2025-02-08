Best of ASCO 2024

Excerpt At the 2024 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, many inspiring abstracts were published, some of which are virtually practice changing, while others show the permanent search for novel biomarkers and innovative treatment strategies as well as advances in basic science. The most relevant presentations were covered in this series of short reviews. The authors selected the clinical data and set them into perspective. The integration into current treatment algorithms and their clinical relevance is discussed. …

