memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Erschienen in:

01.02.2025 | editorial

Best of ASCO 2024

verfasst von: Ewald Wöll

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 1/2025

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

At the 2024 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, many inspiring abstracts were published, some of which are virtually practice changing, while others show the permanent search for novel biomarkers and innovative treatment strategies as well as advances in basic science. The most relevant presentations were covered in this series of short reviews. The authors selected the clinical data and set them into perspective. The integration into current treatment algorithms and their clinical relevance is discussed. …
Metadaten
Titel
Best of ASCO 2024
verfasst von
Ewald Wöll
Publikationsdatum
01.02.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology / Ausgabe 1/2025
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-025-01023-w

