Best of ASCO 2021: new data from triple-negative breast cancer

Summary

This year’s ASCO Annual Meeting has been a showcase for the overwhelming success of novel, targeted therapies, particularly in a tumor entity that has – until recently – been felt to be only treatable with chemotherapy. New data are extremely encouraging, but also highlight the need for target identification beyond the classical clinicopathological factors. Both, the Olympia and the Neotala study have been performed in BRCA-mutated tumors, and their results clearly point to the necessity to offer germline testing to HER2-negative high risk early breast cancer. In addition, GeparNuevo once more highlights the fact that immunotherapy is here to stay, not only in the advanced breast cancer setting, but also in early stage breast cancer. The side effect profile is acceptable, and long-term outcome a real improvement to conventional chemotherapy.