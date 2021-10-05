 Skip to main content
04.10.2021 | short review Open Access

Best of ASCO 2021: new data from triple-negative breast cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
MPH Univ.-Prof. Dr. Christian Singer
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

This year’s ASCO Annual Meeting has been a showcase for the overwhelming success of novel, targeted therapies, particularly in a tumor entity that has – until recently – been felt to be only treatable with chemotherapy. New data are extremely encouraging, but also highlight the need for target identification beyond the classical clinicopathological factors. Both, the Olympia and the Neotala study have been performed in BRCA-mutated tumors, and their results clearly point to the necessity to offer germline testing to HER2-negative high risk early breast cancer. In addition, GeparNuevo once more highlights the fact that immunotherapy is here to stay, not only in the advanced breast cancer setting, but also in early stage breast cancer. The side effect profile is acceptable, and long-term outcome a real improvement to conventional chemotherapy.

