25.10.2021 | short review
Best of ASCO 2021—bladder cancer
Summary
Three trials presented at the meeting investigated the incorporation of immunotherapy into a multimodal bladder-sparing treatment approach. The results of these phase 2 trials are so far promising with most patients achieving complete remission (CR) and estimated bladder-intact disease-free survival (BIDFS) in these patients ranges between 73 and 88%. Additionally, the up to 5-year follow-up data from the KEYNOTE-052 study were discussed. The results confirm the efficacy of pembrolizumab as first-line monotherapy in cisplatin-ineligible patients with a programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) combined positive score (CPS) ≥ 10.