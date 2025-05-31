Behavioral recommendations following gynecological surgery

Despite the fact that the enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) concept has been in existence for some time, there is little information regarding postoperative recommendations []. The ERAS initiative, which focuses on perioperative care, is becoming increasingly more important in the field of gynecology; however, of the 10 postoperative components described in the ERAS framework, only 1 relates to aftercare, stating that patients should receive “specific instructions regarding recovery time and emergency contacts” []. There is no evidence for the resumption of work, physical activity, or sexual activity.

The two most extensively studied factors in postoperative behavioral recommendations are physical activity and the duration of sick leave, both of which show significant variability. A systematic review by Moller et al. [] on postoperative behavioral recommendations after hysterectomy found a wide range of recommendations, ranging from 0 to 12 weeks. In a similar manner, Naidu et al. [] identified substantial variations in the duration of convalescence periods and timeframes of return to work as well as significant variations in recommendations for resuming sports and sexual activities.

The current state of research on postoperative behavioral measures following gynecological surgery is inadequate. In contrast to the current state of guidelines in the field, which only provide limited information on postoperative management, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists developed a precise recommendation catalogue for specific activities in 2012, in collaboration with the Department of Work and Pensions []. The lack of evidence-based recommendations has resulted in persistent reliance on conventional practices that are largely based on the personal experiences of medical professionals. Güsgen et al. [] demonstrated in a nationwide survey in Germany that 78% of respondents based their recommendations on personal experience, while only 11% relied on current research evidence.

The development of a standardized postoperative management protocol is complicated by the wide variability of gynecological procedures and the multitude of factors that need to be considered in gynecological aftercare. These include the duration of sick leave, physical rest, and the timing of follow-up appointments as well as restrictions on sexual activity, tampon use, sauna visits and swimming. Furthermore, the frequent scheduling of outpatient surgery results in limited patient contact, which in turn complicates patient education [].

The postoperative management of gynecological patients is crucial for a rapid and complication-free recovery. Despite advances in postoperative care, with reduced hospitalization times and an increased range of surgical procedures, there is currently a lack of standardized guidelines for postoperative behavioral recommendations in gynecology; however, studies by Bisgaard et al. [] and Ottesen et al. [] have demonstrated that the implementation of standardized postoperative counselling significantly reduces the duration of sick leave and consequently leads to substantial cost savings.

In the initial phase of the study, respondents were invited to specify the foundation of their recommendations, with the following options being provided: current research evidence, expert opinion, personal experience, institutional guidelines (termed house opinion), or the option of stating that none of the aforementioned applied. Subsequently, behavioral recommendations were requested for hysteroscopy, large loop excision of the transformation zone (LLETZ) conization, tension-free vaginal tape (TVT), laparoscopy, hysterectomy and cesarean section. For each procedure the following parameters were evaluated: recommended sick leave duration, physical rest, timing of follow-up specialist appointments, restrictions on full baths, tampon usage, sexual intercourse, sporting activities (in weeks), and limitations on lifting heavy objects (in kg). Each question provided four possible responses. The data were analyzed using IBM SPSS Statistics Version 26 (IBM Corp. Released 2020. IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, Version 26.0. Armonk, NY, USA: IBM Corp). The mode was used to evaluate the most frequent responses. The χ 2 -test was employed to compare two or more groups, with a p -value of < 0.05 considered statistically significant.

A nationwide survey was conducted in Austria between December 2023 and April 2024. The survey was administered via the online platform “SurveyMonkey”, and responses were collected at two time points. The questionnaire was distributed via the mailing list of the Austrian Society for Gynecology and Obstetrics (OEGGG) and the Professional Association for Obstetrics and Gynecology. A total of 118 gynecologists in private practice in Tyrol and 79 hospitals with departments of gynecology and obstetrics across Austria were contacted. The questionnaire was addressed to the management board of the respective clinic and was to be completed by the board itself or by a senior consultant. It was imperative that each questionnaire was completed by only one person. It is important to note that the questionnaire explicitly excluded considerations of pre-existing conditions or professional limitations.

Results

1 2 3 Hysteroscopy LLETZ TVT Laparoscopy Hysterectomy Cesarean section Duration of sick leave Up to 1 week (75%) 1–2 weeks (49%) 1–2 weeks (43%) 1–2 weeks (53%) 3–6 weeks (62%) 3–6 weeks (47%) Lifting and carrying No restriction (56%) 5–10 kg (32%) 5–10 kg (40%) 5–10 kg (44%) 5–10 kg (43%) 5–10 kg (45%) Specialist check-up 4–6 weeks (63%) 4–6 weeks (60%) 4–6 weeks (55%) 4–6 weeks (65%) 4–6 weeks (61%) 4–6 weeks (52%) No full baths 1–2 weeks (41%) 2–4 weeks (55%) 2–4 weeks (39%) 1–2 weeks (42%) 4–6 weeks (63%) 4–6 weeks (50%) No tampons 1–2 weeks (34%) 2–4 weeks (33%) 1–2 weeks (25%) No restriction (50%) 4–6 weeks (47%) 4–6 weeks (45%) No sexual intercourse 1–2 weeks (39%) 2–4 weeks (45%) 2–4 weeks (57%) 1–2 weeks (34%) 4–6 weeks (56%) 4–6 weeks (48%) No physical activity Up to 1 week (43%) 1–2 weeks (44%) 2–4 weeks (60%) 2–4 weeks (38%) 4–6 weeks (53%) 4–6 weeks (42%) Hysteroscopy LLETZ TVT Laparoscopy Hysterectomy Cesarean section Duration of sick leave Until 1 week (80%) Until 1 week (45%) Until 1 week (37%) 1–2 weeks (41%) 3–6 weeks (61%) 3–6 weeks (43%) Lifting and carrying No restriction (67%) No restriction (45%) 1–5 kg = 5–10 kg (29%) No restriction (37%) 5–10 kg (39%) 5–10 kg (39%) Specialist check-up 4–6 weeks (61%) 4–6 weeks (57%) 4–6 weeks (49%) 4–6 weeks (61%) 4–6 weeks (61%) 4–6 weeks (55%) No full baths Until 1 week = 1–2 weeks (37%) 2–4 weeks (49%) 1–2 weeks (39%) 1–2 weeks (41%) 4–6 weeks (51%) 4–6 weeks (43%) No tampons 1–2 weeks (33%) 1–2 weeks = 2–4 weeks (29%) 1–2 weeks (29%) No restriction (57%) 4–6 weeks (37%) 4–6 weeks (37%) No sexual intercourse 1–2 weeks (35%) 2–4 weeks (41%) 2–4 weeks (55%) 1–2 weeks (31%) 4–6 weeks (49%) 4–6 weeks (41%) No physical activity Until 1 week (35%) 1–2 weeks (43%) 2–4 weeks (51%) 1–2 weeks = 2–4 weeks (31%) 4–6 weeks (43%) 4–6 weeks (39%) Hysteroscopy LLETZ TVT Laparoscopy Hysterectomy Cesarean section Duration of sick leave Until 1 week (70%) 1–2 weeks (59%) 1–2 weeks (50%) 1–2 weeks (65%) 3–6 weeks (61%) 3–6 weeks (50%) Lifting and carrying No restriction (46%) 5–10 kg (44%) 5–10 kg (52%) 5–10 kg (54%) 5–10 kg (48%) 5–10 kg (50%) Specialist check-up 4–6 weeks (65%) 4–6 weeks (63%) 4–6 weeks (61%) 4–6 weeks (70%) 4–6 weeks (61%) 4–6 weeks (61%) No full baths 1–2 weeks (44%) 2–4 weeks (61%) 2–4 weeks (46%) 1–2 weeks (43%) 4–6 weeks (74%) 4–6 weeks (56%) No tampons 1–2 weeks (35%) 2–4 weeks (39%) 2–4 weeks (39%) No restriction (41%) 4–6 weeks (57%) 4–6 weeks (52%) No sexual intercourse 1–2 weeks (43%) 2–4 weeks (48%) 2–4 weeks (59%) 1–2 weeks (37%) 4–6 weeks (63%) 4–6 weeks (54%) No physical activity Until 1 week (50%) 2–4 weeks (48%) 2–4 weeks (69%) 2–4 weeks (44%) 4–6 weeks (61%) 4–6 weeks (44%) The response rate for clinics was 62%, with a total of 49 included. The response rate among specialists was 46%, with 54 questionnaires out of a total of 118 returned. The values that occur most frequently in the sample (in %) of all questions from the total collective (clinics and specialists) are displayed in Table. A comparison of the responses from both groups reveals that clinics tend to give more limited recommendations and restrictions compared to specialists. This discrepancy is most pronounced in the cases of LLETZ conization, TVT and laparoscopy. In contrast, the recommendations of specialists and clinics are congruent for hysterectomy and cesarean section. The individual recommendations of the clinics and specialists are shown separately in Tablesand

Hysteroscopy The majority of medical specialists recommended a sick leave duration of up to 1 week (70%), whereas 30% advised a period of 1–2 weeks. In comparison, 80% of clinics recommended a sick leave of no more than 1 week. With respect to restrictions on heavy load lifting, 46% of specialists imposed no limitations, while 20% advised a maximum load of 5–10 kg. Among clinics, 67% imposed no restrictions, and only 10% recommended limiting lifting to 1–5 kg. In terms of recommendations concerning swimming and full baths, 44% of specialists advised a restriction period of 1–2 weeks, 26% recommended 1 week, and 28% suggested a duration of 2–4 weeks. Clinics tended to adopt more conservative guidance, with 37% each advising restrictions for up to 1 week and 1–2 weeks. With respect to tampon use, 33% of specialists recommended restrictions for up to 1 week, 35% for 1–2 weeks, and 24% for 2–4 weeks. A comparable distribution was observed among clinics, with 27% advising up to 1 week, 33% 1–2 weeks, and 20% 2–4 weeks. Concerning sexual activity, 43% of specialists recommended abstinence for 1–2 weeks, 32% for up to 1 week, and 24% for 2–4 weeks. A similar pattern was observed in the clinics, with 35% recommending 1–2 weeks, 29% up to 1 week and 22% 2–4 weeks. Half of the specialists (50%) recommended abstaining from sports for up to 1 week, while the remaining respondents suggested either 1–2 weeks restriction or no restriction. Among clinics, 35% advised a limitation of 1 week, whereas 31% placed no restriction on resuming sports activities. In most cases, both specialists and clinics recommend a follow-up consultation approximately 4–6 weeks postoperatively. A statistically significant discrepancy was observed between the recommendations of clinics and specialists with respect to the recommendation against bathing postsurgery (clinics: 37% 1–2 weeks; specialists: 44% 1–2 weeks, p = 0.047) and the utilization of tampons (clinics: 33% 1–2 weeks; specialists: 35% 1–2 weeks, p = 0.037).

LLETZ conization Among medical specialists, 19% recommended a sick leave of up to 1 week, 59% advised 1–2 weeks, and 19% suggested 2–4 weeks. Conversely, 45% of clinics recommended a duration of up to 1 week, and 37% suggested 1–2 weeks. Regarding restrictions on lifting heavy loads, 24% of specialists advised a limit of 1–5 kg, 44% recommended 5–10 kg, 17% permitted 10–15 kg, and 15% imposed no restrictions. Among clinics, 18% advised limits of 1–5 kg or 5–10 kg, while 45% imposed no restrictions. The majority of both specialists (63%) and clinics (57%) recommended a subsequent consultation within a period of 4–6 weeks. Restrictions on swimming and full baths were advised for 1–2 weeks by 35% of specialists and for 2–4 weeks by 61%. Clinics offered similar guidance, with 31% recommending 1–2 weeks and 49% suggesting 2–4 weeks. Regarding tampon use, 28% of specialists recommended restrictions of up to 1 week, 33% 1–2 weeks, and 39% 2–4 weeks. In clinics, 27% recommended up to 1 week, while 29% each advised 1–2 weeks and 2–4 weeks. For sexual activity, 24% of specialists advised abstinence for up to 1 week, 28% for 1–2 weeks, and 48% for 2–4 weeks. Clinic recommendations were similar, with 14%, 33%, and 41%, respectively. With respect to the resumption of sporting activities, 44% of specialists recommended a period of abstinence ranging from 1–2 weeks, while 48% recommended a duration of 2–4 weeks. Among clinics, 43% advised 1–2 weeks restriction, and 29% suggested 2–4 weeks. A significant discrepancy was observed between the recommendations of clinics and specialists concerning sick leave duration (clinics: 45% up to one week; specialists: 59% 1–2 weeks, p = 0.002). There was also a discrepancy in recommendations for sports restriction (clinics: 43% 1–2 weeks; specialists 48% 2–4 weeks, p = 0.001).

Tension-free vaginal tape (TVT) Among medical specialists, 17% recommended a sick leave of up to 1 week, 50% advised 1–2 weeks and 32% suggested 2–4 weeks. In comparison, 37% of clinics advised a sick leave of up to 1 week, and 35% recommended 1–2 weeks. Regarding lifting restrictions, 26% of specialists recommended limiting to 1–5 kg, 52% to 5–10 kg and 17% to 10–15 kg. Among clinics, 29% each advised restrictions of 1–5 kg and 5–10 kg, respectively, while 18% placed no restrictions. A follow-up consultation within a period of 4–6 weeks was recommended by 61% of medical experts and 49% of clinics. Restrictions on swimming and bathing were suggested for 1–2 weeks by 37% of specialists and for 2–4 weeks by 46% of clinics. Clinics exhibited slightly less restrictive guidance, with 39% recommending 1–2 weeks and 31% recommending 2–4 weeks. For tampon use, 30% of specialists advised 1–2 weeks of restriction, and 39% recommended 2–4 weeks. Clinics reported 29% for 1–2 weeks, 25% for 2–4 weeks, and 22% imposed no restrictions. Concerning sexual activity, 30% of specialists recommended abstinence for 1–2 weeks and 59% for 2–4 weeks. The recommendations made by clinics were found to be aligned with these figures, with 20% suggesting 1–2 weeks and 55% suggesting 2–4 weeks. Sports restrictions were advised by 22% of specialists for 1–2 weeks and 69% for 2–4 weeks. Among clinics, 16% recommended 1–2 weeks restriction, and 51% recommended 2–4 weeks, while 10% placed no restrictions or advised abstinence for up to 1 week. The recommendations of specialists and clinics diverged significantly in terms of the duration of absence from work (45% up to 1 week for clinics; 50% 1–2 weeks for specialists, p = 0.013).

Laparoscopy Among medical specialists, 65% recommended a sick leave of 1–2 weeks, and 24% suggested 2–4 weeks. In contrast, clinics advised up to 1 week in 20% of cases, 1–2 weeks in 41%, and 2–4 weeks in 25%. For lifting restrictions, 54% of specialists recommended a limit of 5–10 kg, while 13% advised 10–15 kg or placed no restrictions. Among clinics, 33% suggested limiting lifting to 5–10 kg, while 37% advised no restrictions. A postoperative consultation within 4–6 weeks was recommended by 70% of specialists and 61% of clinics. Restrictions on swimming and full baths were advised by 43% of specialists for 1–2 weeks and 37% for 2–4 weeks. Clinics recommended 1–2 weeks in 41% of cases and 2–4 weeks in 20%. In relation to the use of tampons, 24% of specialists recommended a restriction period of 1–2 weeks, while 41% did not impose any restrictions. Clinics similarly placed no restrictions in 57% of cases. For sexual activity, 37% of specialists recommended abstinence for 1–2 weeks and 30% for 2–4 weeks, while 17% placed no restrictions. Clinic recommendations were similar, with 31% advising 1–2 weeks, 22% 2–4 weeks, and 27% imposing no restriction. Regarding sports, 39% of specialists recommended 1–2 weeks restriction and 44% advised 2–4 weeks. Among clinics, 31% recommended both 1–2 and 2–4 weeks of restriction, while 18% imposed no limitations. There was a significant difference between the recommendations of specialists and clinics for physical rest, with 37% of clinics reporting no restriction and 54% of specialists reporting a restriction of 5–10 kg ( p = 0.045).

Among medical specialists, 61% recommended sick leave of 3–6 weeks, and 22% advised 6–8 weeks. Similarly, 61% of clinics recommended 3–6 weeks, while 12% suggested either shorter (1–3 weeks) or longer (6–8 weeks) durations. Regarding lifting restrictions, 28% of specialists advised 1–5 kg, 48% 5–10 kg, and 19% 10–15 kg. Clinics reported similar recommendations, with 27% suggesting 1–5 kg, 39% 5–10 kg, and 14% imposing no restriction. A follow-up consultation within 4–6 weeks was recommended by 61% of both specialists and clinics. Restrictions on swimming and full baths were suggested by 74% of specialists for 4–6 weeks and by 15% for 6–8 weeks. Clinics showed a broader range, with 20% recommending 1–4 weeks, 51% 4–6 weeks, and 14% 6–8 weeks. For tampon use, 57% of specialists recommended 4–6 weeks of restriction, and 22% advised 6–8 weeks. Clinics recommended shorter durations more often, with 14% suggesting 1–4 weeks, 37% 4–6 weeks, and 18% 6–8 weeks. Regarding sexual activity, 63% of specialists and 49% of clinics advised abstinence for 4–6 weeks, while 28% and 29%, respectively, suggested 6–8 weeks. Sports restrictions were advised by 61% of specialists for 4–6 weeks and by 26% for 6–8 weeks. Among clinics, 18% recommended 1–4 weeks, 43% 4–6 weeks, and 16% 6–8 weeks.