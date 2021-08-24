 Skip to main content
23.08.2021 | main topic

Beethoven’s death mask and a short history of face masks

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autor:
MLS Prim. Univ.-Prof. Dr. Roland Sedivy
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The year 2020 was also about the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. On this occasion, his rarely discussed life and death masks should be presented. In addition, a short historical outline is given of the history of face masks in general, which now accompanies us in everyday life in the form of the face–nose mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

