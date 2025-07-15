Avicenna’s approach to the treatment of rabies in the perspective of current medicine

The current study explores Avicenna’s approach to rabies management, which is documented in his seminal work, The Canon of Medicine . His diagnostic strategies, therapeutic principles, and suggested medicinal plants against rabies are elucidated. Moreover, we use the current literature to shed light on the extent of alignment of Avicenna’s views and therapies with contemporary medical practice. Some parts of his views, such as the emphasis on wound hygiene and the use of herbal compounds with antiviral and immunomodulatory properties, are in agreement with modern knowledge. Our study summarizes the up-to-date knowledge of the historical recommendations that could be leveraged for new anti-rabies therapeutic options. Pharmacological features of phytochemicals and their potential applications are described. Further studies are necessary to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Avicenna’s proposed treatments and their potential usability, for example as adjuvant therapeutic strategies in anti-rabies management.