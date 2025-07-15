Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

14.07.2025 | review

Avicenna’s approach to the treatment of rabies in the perspective of current medicine

verfasst von: Mohammad Amrollahi-Sharifabadi, Jamal Rezaei Orimi, Nemat Shams, Bushra Shakoor, Sara Gonçalves, Syed Mohd Abbas Zaidi, Sayeed Ahmad

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

The current study explores Avicenna’s approach to rabies management, which is documented in his seminal work, The Canon of Medicine. His diagnostic strategies, therapeutic principles, and suggested medicinal plants against rabies are elucidated. Moreover, we use the current literature to shed light on the extent of alignment of Avicenna’s views and therapies with contemporary medical practice. Some parts of his views, such as the emphasis on wound hygiene and the use of herbal compounds with antiviral and immunomodulatory properties, are in agreement with modern knowledge. Our study summarizes the up-to-date knowledge of the historical recommendations that could be leveraged for new anti-rabies therapeutic options. Pharmacological features of phytochemicals and their potential applications are described. Further studies are necessary to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Avicenna’s proposed treatments and their potential usability, for example as adjuvant therapeutic strategies in anti-rabies management.
Literatur
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.
Metadaten
Titel
Avicenna’s approach to the treatment of rabies in the perspective of current medicine
verfasst von
Mohammad Amrollahi-Sharifabadi
Jamal Rezaei Orimi
Nemat Shams
Bushra Shakoor
Sara Gonçalves
Syed Mohd Abbas Zaidi
Sayeed Ahmad
Publikationsdatum
14.07.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-025-01096-6