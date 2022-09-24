Austrian treatment algorithms in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer: a 2022 update

New evidence from recent presentations and publications

9 ] delivered the first randomized data set on T‑DXd which was approved in January 2021 based on phase II data from the DESTINY-Breast01 trial [ 10 ]. The trial demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) of T‑DXd compared with T‑DM1 in patients with HER2-positive mBC (hazard ratio, HR 0.28; P = 7.8 × 1022) and an encouraging overall survival (OS) trend at the time of the first interim analysis (12-month OS rate was 94.1% for T‑DXd vs. 85.9% for T‑DM1). The safety profile was comparable between the two arms, showing similar rates of all grades and grade ≥ 3 drug-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) and no grade 4 or 5 interstitial lung disease (ILD) or pneumonitis events in either arm [ 2 ]. DESTINY-Breast03 compared T‑DXd with T‑DM1 in patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab and taxanes. This randomized, open-label, multicenter, phase III study [] delivered the first randomized data set on T‑DXd which was approved in January 2021 based on phase II data from the DESTINY-Breast01 trial []. The trial demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) of T‑DXd compared with T‑DM1 in patients with HER2-positive mBC (hazard ratio, HR 0.28;= 7.8 × 10) and an encouraging overall survival (OS) trend at the time of the first interim analysis (12-month OS rate was 94.1% for T‑DXd vs. 85.9% for T‑DM1). The safety profile was comparable between the two arms, showing similar rates of all grades and grade ≥ 3 drug-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) and no grade 4 or 5 interstitial lung disease (ILD) or pneumonitis events in either arm [].

Anzeige

8 ]. A poster presented at SABCS 2021 on cohorts 1 and 3 from the Spanish DEBBRAH trial reported data on T‑DXd in patients with HER2-postitive mBC with stable BM after surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and/or whole brain radiation therapy (WBRT) (cohort 1) and in patients with HER2-positive mBC with progressing BM after surgery, SRS and/or WBRT (cohort 3) [ 4 ]. Preliminary data demonstrated efficacy with manageable toxicity in heavily pretreated patients with HER2-positive mBC with stable and progressing BM after local treatment. Given the small patient numbers in these trials, further investigation is required in larger cohorts to validate these findings and provide more complete evidence on the activity and safety of T‑DXd in this population [ 4 , 8 ]. Still, preliminary results from TUXEDO‑1 and DEBBRAH provide the proof-of-principle of T‑DXd activity in active BM. In addition, preliminary results from the TUXEDO‑1 trial were presented at the ESMO 2021 meeting. This phase II trial evaluated the role of T‑DXD in patients with active de novo untreated brain metastases (BM) or BM progressing upon prior local therapy. In the first stage of a Simon-optimal two-stage design, six patients were included and five intracranial responses by RANO-BM criteria were observed []. A poster presented at SABCS 2021 on cohorts 1 and 3 from the Spanish DEBBRAH trial reported data on T‑DXd in patients with HER2-postitive mBC with stable BM after surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and/or whole brain radiation therapy (WBRT) (cohort 1) and in patients with HER2-positive mBC with progressing BM after surgery, SRS and/or WBRT (cohort 3) []. Preliminary data demonstrated efficacy with manageable toxicity in heavily pretreated patients with HER2-positive mBC with stable and progressing BM after local treatment. Given the small patient numbers in these trials, further investigation is required in larger cohorts to validate these findings and provide more complete evidence on the activity and safety of T‑DXd in this population []. Still, preliminary results from TUXEDO‑1 and DEBBRAH provide the proof-of-principle of T‑DXd activity in active BM.

7 ]. Most of the patients had received trastuzumab, pertuzumab and T‑DM1 in previous treatment lines. T‑DXd showed a response rate of 56.7% which is comparable to the response rate reported in DESTINY-Breast01 of 62%. The safety profile of T‑DXd appeared manageable and no additional safety signals were observed in the cohort program. Of particular interest was the lack of high grade and/or fatal cases of ILD [ 7 ]. In addition, an analysis of 468 patients treated with T‑DXd from the French cohort temporary authorization for use program, which offered first real-world data was presented at ASCO 2021 []. Most of the patients had received trastuzumab, pertuzumab and T‑DM1 in previous treatment lines. T‑DXd showed a response rate of 56.7% which is comparable to the response rate reported in DESTINY-Breast01 of 62%. The safety profile of T‑DXd appeared manageable and no additional safety signals were observed in the cohort program. Of particular interest was the lack of high grade and/or fatal cases of ILD [].

5 ]. In addition, updated results from the HER2CLIMB study and tucatinib use in patient subpopulations were presented at ASCO 2021. The median OS benefit for patients in the tucatinib arm was reported to lie 5.5 months (24.7 months vs. 19.2 months, HR 0.73) over those in the placebo arm. All subgroups benefited from the addition of tucatinib [].

11 ]. An evaluation of the impact of tucatinib on health-related quality of life (HR-QoL) in HER2CLIMB demonstrated that HR-QoL was preserved for patients with HER2-positive mBC who were treated with tucatinib when added to trastuzumab and capecitabine. Additionally, HR-QoL was maintained longer with tucatinib therapy than with placebo among those with BM [].

12 ] and in combination with T‑DM1 (HER2CLIMB-02) [ 13 ] and will provide insights into possible combination options for future therapeutic regimens. Ongoing trials are evaluating the efficacy of tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and pertuzumab for HER2-postitive mBC (HER2CLIMB-05) [] and in combination with T‑DM1 (HER2CLIMB-02) [] and will provide insights into possible combination options for future therapeutic regimens.