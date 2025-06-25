Austrian Society of Surgical Oncology consensus paper on the classification and treatment of anastomotic leaks after esophageal resections

The aim of this paper is to create an Austrian consensus statement of the ACO ASSO regarding which of the two classifications should be used and to provide treatment recommendations for anastomotic leaks after esophageal resections according to the type of leak/graduation of the leak in the classification.

The ECCG system defines AL as a “full-thickness gastrointestinal defect involving the esophagus, anastomosis, staple line, or conduit, regardless of presentation or method of identification” and divides it into three types of severity, with appropriate treatment recommendations. The German CAES developed, validated, and published a classification of esophageal anastomotic insufficiency in December 2018 []. The classification is based on the endoscopic description and takes into account the clinical picture. Anastomotic leakage after esophageal resection is defined by the CAES as communication between the intra- and extraluminal compartments via a defect in the integrity of the intestinal wall at the anastomosis between the esophagus and stomach, small intestine, or colon or conduit (including suture or staple line on the conduit/stomach/small intestine/colon), regardless of the method of diagnosis.

A clear definition of AL after esophageal resection has been discussed for a long time. Several attempts have been made to establish a generally accepted definition and classification of leakage and lesion severity. A standardized classification system for AL is crucial for guiding treatment and enabling consistent reporting across studies. The lack of a uniform standardized system for defining AL after esophagectomy renders quality control, comparison of results, and analysis of the impact of complications difficult. Over time, there have been several proposals for classifying an AL, but none has managed to gain widespread acceptance. In the search for a clear definition, two rating systems were recently developed. These are the evaluation systems of the Esophagectomy Complications Consensus Group (ECCG) and of the Surgical Association for Endoscopy and Sonography (CAES;) in Germany [].

However, despite technical advances and improvements in perioperative management, anastomotic leakage (AL) remains one of the most serious complications following esophageal resection, significantly affecting patient morbidity, mortality, and overall quality of life. Anastomotic leakage occurs in approximately 5–30% after esophageal surgeries and is associated with longer hospital stays, increased need for intensive care, and a reduction in postoperative survival rates []. The complexity of managing AL has spurred ongoing research into its classification, risk factors, and optimal treatment approaches. Despite advancements in surgical techniques, anastomotic leakage remains a formidable challenge in the field of esophageal surgery, necessitating a comprehensive approach to understanding and managing this complication [].

Surgery is a cornerstone of the treatment of esophageal adenocarcinoma. However, survival after resection alone is weak. Several studies have shown that outcomes improve if chemotherapy or chemoradiotherapy is part of the treatment, and, therefore, a multimodal approach should be the standard for locally advanced tumors [].

The incidence of esophageal cancer is rising worldwide. A recent analysis of 43 cancer registries of Europe, Australia, the United States, and Canada showed that the incidence of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus has risen rapidly in the past two decades []. In Austria, approximately 400 people are newly diagnosed with esophageal cancer each year [].

The expert panel’s preparation of the diagnosis and treatment recommendations was based on selective MEDLINE research (). Relevant articles were retrieved using the search term “anastomotic leakage” combined with the additive search terms “esophageal resection,” “diagnosis,” and “therapy.” Additional literature was identified using reference lists in relevant articles. Articles were included after subjective selection if they contained relevant information regarding the questions formulated above. No systematic review or meta-analysis of the available data was undertaken for this review.

In November 2024, all members of the upper gastrointestinal working group of the ACO ASSO were contacted. This email contained information about the two classification systems up for election, including summary tables (ECCG Tableand CAES Table) and a link to the vote. The number of contact attempts was limited to two per addressee. At intervals of around 2 weeks, an email was sent asking for participation, and then another reminder email was sent. Due to strict data protection regulations, it was impossible to trace which addressee had already answered the survey, which is why all members received a reminder email. The field time was 3 weeks in November 2024; during this time, the survey could be answered online.

The consensus authorship panel first convened on October 4, 2024, at the annual meeting of the Austrian Society of Surgical Oncology (ACO ASSO) in Sankt Wolfgang, Austria. During this meeting, the panel decided upon a systematic approach. In order to achieve a broad consensus, the first step was to be to survey the members regarding which classification they would prefer. Depending on the result of this survey, the next step of the panel was to create the recommendations according to the classification.

In conclusion, type III AL are serious postoperative complications with notable morbidity. An individual treatment regimen in consideration of the patient’s condition and the sequalae of the leakage is necessary; in most cases, the primary management is surgical (Table).

The time of surgical intervention after diagnosis of AL is still a matter of debate. The large observational TENTACLE trial observed no significant differences in patient outcomes following failed primary conservative treatment and secondary more extensive treatment []. However, early reoperation is reasonable for some indications. Early leakage within 72 h postoperatively can be a sign of technical failure. In addition, emergency surgery may be necessary in extended necrosis, early high-volume drainage, and unstable patients [].

In all surgical interventions, assessment of conduit perfusion is recommended. Anastomotic defects with vital conduit are resected, and re-anastomosis can be performed. The repair of the anastomosis can be assisted by creating a flap with viable tissue, such as omentum, pericardial fat, or muscle []. Concerns regarding the tissue and the condition of the patient may render an excision and esophageal diversion necessary. Major defects > 2 cm, partial or complete conduit necrosis, and unsafe tissue for performing a tension-free anastomosis are possible indications for perform an esophagostomy. When possible, the gastric tube is preserved, as it is the preferred organ in reconstruction. After resection, colonic or jejunal interposition is suitable after convalescence [].

The type of operative intervention necessary in type IIIa insufficiency is highly variable, and comparable data are limited []. Pleural or mediastinal fluid collections must be drained. In some cases, washout and drainage is sufficient in a minimally invasive technique via video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS). Loculated pleural collections, i.e., empyema, often require thoracotomy [].

Treatment management depends on multiple factors; the stage of sepsis, size of the anastomotic defect, presence of conduit ischemia/necrosis, and the extent of the leak with possible involvement of other organs such as lung or airway must be considered.

These insufficiencies are characterized by further clinical deterioration of the patient, presepsis, or sepsis. Diagnosis is made by contrast swallow examination or computed tomography, whereas adequate perfusion of the conduit can only be evaluated in endoscopy.

In summary, in type II AL, endoscopic therapy is the gold standard. Endoluminal vacuum therapy is a technique to drain extraluminal fluids and promote granulation, but patients need to undergo repeated endoscopies. A possible strategy is to “clean” the AL with EVT and change to cSEMS therapy when there is good granulation and no longer any extraluminal fluid collection (Table). Prospective studies need to show the risks and benefits of the newly developed VAC-Stent.

Clinical deterioration marks the step from insufficiency type I to II []. Here, patients have systemic symptoms due to the insufficiency. Interventions under sedation or full anesthesia become necessary. Gastroscopy is a valid instrument for diagnosis and treatment in these situations and improves patient outcomes []. For treatment, the most common techniques are covered self-expandable metal stent (cSEMS) placement (Fig.) and endoluminal vacuum therapy (EVT). Studies have shown comparable results between both strategies []. The advantage of EVT is the active local drainage because of the suction and therefore “wound cleaning” of the AL. Furthermore, EVT supports local circulation and granulation. Endoluminal vacuum therapy patients need to undergo repeated endoscopies during a period of 3–7 days. There are two principles of EVT therapy: it can be put outside the anastomosis (intracavitary) in AL of more than 2 cm, especially with extraluminal fluid collections; or it can be put over the anastomosis (intraluminal) in small AL with no extraluminal fluid collections. In contrast to EVT, a cSEMS does not need to be changed but carries the risk of mediastinal fluid retention and migration. A recently developed device, the VAC-Stent (Vacuum Therapy-Stent), combines advantages of both systems. It consists of a nitinol cSEMS that incorporates a sponge in its body. Preliminary data are promising, but broad results are pending (Figs.and; []).

In summary, type I AL is suspected if infection parameters rise inadequately; can be diagnosed by radiological imaging and/or gastroscopy; and are treated with restriction of oral intake, nasogastric tube, and antibiosis. Endoscopic clip closure should only be applied in fresh AL without extraluminal collections (Table).

According to the CAES classification, in type I insufficiencies, conservative therapy is indicated []. This includes antibiosis, nasogastric tube, and considering endoscopic closure devices. Application of nasogastric tubes should be carried out endoscopically to avoid misdeployment. Endoscopic closure devices have gained importance owing to the rapidly growing diverse portfolio of endoscopic interventional techniques. Nevertheless, data on clip closure are scarce and limited to case reports and series with heterogeneous results []. Clip closure carries the risk of clip migration and thereby reactivation of the AL. Further endoscopic closure techniques are indicated and explained in the section on type II insufficiencies.

In some cases, minor insufficiencies may not even be detected. Insufficiency type I is characterized by a clinically stable patient with an insufficiency but with regular perfusion of the esophagus/gastric conduit. Diagnosis in these cases might be difficult. Although routine gastroscopy has been proven to be safe even days after esophagectomy, it does not change patient management and should therefore be abandoned []. Mostly elevated leucocytes and/or CRP can lead to further diagnostic steps. The right timing and technique for diagnostic steps after AL has been suspected remains a matter of debate []. Besides blood tests with unspecific diagnostic value, noninvasive and invasive diagnostic procedures have been described. Contrast swallow in combination with computer tomography has proven to be a sensitive imaging technique []. Endoscopy is a far more invasive diagnostic intervention which usually requires at least some kind of sedation. The advantage in endoscopic diagnostics is the possibility of starting treatment in the same session.

Of the 317 members of the ACO ASSO upper gastrointestinal working group, 20 members took part in the survey. The majority 11/20 (55%) voted for the CAES classification. Based on this, the respective treatment recommendations were created by the expert panel in alignment with clinical decision-making by linking each grade of insufficiency to recommended interventions.

Discussion

Anastomotic leakage (AL) following esophageal resection is a significant complication that adversely impacts patient outcomes. Despite the progress in surgical techniques and postoperative care, AL rates remain a concern in esophageal surgery, necessitating standardized guidelines for classification and treatment.

In many hospitals in Austria, an X‑ray contrast swallow is still often used to diagnose anastomotic insufficiency, although many years of experience have clearly proven the poor sensitivity and high rate of false-negative findings []. Endoscopy is undoubtedly superior in diagnosing AL, and it is therefore not surprising that the majority of surveyed members of the ACO ASSO chose the CAES classification, which is based on endoscopic diagnosis. In many centers in Austria, in contrast to various other countries, endoscopy is also carried out by surgeons, which is why access to gastroscopy has a very low threshold; therefore, in clinical practice, similar to the situation Germany, there is a broad consensus to perform endoscopy if an AL is suspected [].

7 ]. Recently a Dutch group also recommended that all patients with anastomotic leakage, even if considered contained, should undergo endoscopy to evaluate the integrity of the anastomosis [].

There is a strong consensus among the expert panel of this paper that endoscopy plays a central role not only in the diagnosis but also in the treatment of AL, although the role of a stent in the management of anastomotic leakage is still under debate in the literature []. In our opinion, a stent can be used in non-contained leaks to provide source control combined with pleural or mediastinal drainage and, furthermore, to enable oral feeding. In contrast to the Dutch group, we see little to no indication for the use of a nasogastric drain through the defect into the mediastinum, which is why this treatment is not included in the therapeutic recommendations of this consensus paper []. Instead, as a better alternative, we recommend the use of an EVT. With EVT, higher pressures can be achieved through the anastomotic defect into the mediastinum compared to a drain. A possible explanation for why some colleagues prefer to install a nasogastric tube to an EVT could be the lack of availability of endoscopy in these departments. As an EVT has to be changed regularly, this could be an organizational problem for these departments.

The classification of anastomotic leakage is a foundational element of this consensus paper, as it influences the choice of treatment strategy and enables uniform communication between healthcare providers. Treatment recommendations in this paper generally focus on two primary objectives: (1) controlling the infection to prevent systemic sepsis and (2) ensuring anastomotic healing to restore gastrointestinal continuity. The treatment pathways suggested include a range of interventions from conservative management to surgical reintervention.

9 ]. The proposed classification grades AL based on the severity of the leak and its impact on patient outcomes, it aligns with clinical decision-making by linking each type to recommended interventions, helping to streamline treatment protocols and improving clarity in clinical documentation and research. Furthermore, the classification is easy to use, and recent studies could show a significant correlation with the classification of surgical complications according to Clavien–Dindo [].

The timing of the intervention is another crucial element we wish to highlight. Early intervention, especially in the case of high-grade leaks, is crucial to achieving better outcomes. As a result, we recommend routine postoperative monitoring for all high-risk patients, including frequent clinical assessment and the use of biomarkers like C‑reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin levels, which can serve as early indicators of infection.

32 , 33 ]. Failure to rescue has emerged as a key quality indicator for surgical care and has led to the introduction of early warning scores, rapid response teams, and other perioperative safety initiatives [ 33 ]. We are convinced that the recommendations in this consensus paper can help to reduce the rate of FTR. However, this will only be the case if the operation has been performed in those hospitals in which treatment of the complication is possible according to the recommendations. Furthermore, in order to achieve routine in the treatment of complications, appropriate numbers of cases are necessary, which is why we are convinced that a certain minimum number of cases of esophageal resections in a center makes sense. A major clinical problem in the treatment of complications is represented by those that are recognized too late or are not treated adequately, and the rescue attempt fails. Failure to rescue (FTR) refers to the rate of death among patients with postoperative complications and was first described in 1992 by Silber et al. as an explanation for disparities in postoperative mortality between hospitals with similar complication rates []. Failure to rescue has emerged as a key quality indicator for surgical care and has led to the introduction of early warning scores, rapid response teams, and other perioperative safety initiatives []. We are convinced that the recommendations in this consensus paper can help to reduce the rate of FTR. However, this will only be the case if the operation has been performed in those hospitals in which treatment of the complication is possible according to the recommendations. Furthermore, in order to achieve routine in the treatment of complications, appropriate numbers of cases are necessary, which is why we are convinced that a certain minimum number of cases of esophageal resections in a center makes sense.

However, there are limitations to this consensus papers that merit discussion. The recommendations in the paper rely on the available literature, and articles were included after subjective selection by the expert panel; however, these articles vary in quality. Furthermore, much of the existing data on AL treatment are based on retrospective studies or limited prospective trials, which may reduce the generalizability of the recommendations. As mentioned above, not all hospitals have access to advanced endoscopic tools or interventional radiology, and regional differences in healthcare resources may limit the applicability of certain recommendations.

Another limiting factor could be the individual variability of the patients, which can hardly be taken into account in general recommendations. The recommendations provide generalized guidelines but may not account for unique patient-specific factors that could affect treatment decisions. For example, a frail elderly patient may not tolerate surgical reoperation as well as a younger, healthier individual, and may thus require more personalized management. Furthermore, it should be borne in mind that this consensus paper is only a current recommendation. We acknowledge the need for ongoing research to refine AL classification and treatment further.

One can also discuss the low number of working group members taking part in the survey. We believe that several factors could be responsible for this. One reason could be that only a small proportion of members work in one of the centers in which the procedures are carried out, and, therefore, the number of members interested in the topic might be limited. Another possible explanation could be that the young members of the society, who are still in training themselves, did not have the confidence to take part in the survey.

34 ]. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive models are promising for improving risk stratification and guiding preoperative planning. Furthermore, randomized controlled trials comparing various treatment modalities, such as endoscopic stenting versus EVT, could help to clarify optimal strategies and inform future consensus revisions. Finally, future consensus papers may address the role of enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols in preventing AL as well as novel adjunct therapies, including stem cell therapy and tissue engineering, which are currently under investigation for promoting anastomotic healing [].

In conclusion, this paper, created by a panel of experts, synthesizes current clinical experience and research evidence into a standardized protocol. It provides a cohesive framework for defining, classifying, and managing AL and aims to improve consistency in reporting outcomes, thereby facilitating cross-institutional and international comparisons. With this consensus paper, the ACO ASSO has created a clear guideline for current treatment and a recommendation for the classification of anastomotic leaks after esophageal resections. This will help to streamline treatment protocols and improve clarity in clinical documentation and research.