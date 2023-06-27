Austrian consensus on the diagnosis and management of portal hypertension in advanced chronic liver disease (Billroth IV)

US before the procedure with the patient already positioned: Extracorporeal marking of the portal vein bifurcation.

Access via right internal jugular vein, if possible.

Advance a stiff guidewire into the inferior vena cava through a short 10F airlock.

Insertion of the possibly adapted pre-bent open Colapinto or Ross TIPS needle into the inferior vena cava with the tip safely retracted into the guiding catheter.

Direct probing of the right hepatic vein (in exceptional cases the middle hepatic vein) with guiding catheter/needle system via the Amplatz wire and US control of the position plus digital subtraction angiography (DSA).

Positioning the TIPS guiding catheter at the site identified by US and DSA for parenchymal incision.

Liver parenchymal incision with the needle usually directed anteromedially under alternating control of ultrasound and fluoroscopy.

Blood aspiration and, if necessary, injection with saline or, in the case of presumed location of the needle tip within the portal vein, with contrast medium for radiographic visualization of the regular portal incision. If correctly positioned, insertion of the Amplatz wire via the portal vein into the splenic vein or the superior mesenteric vein.

Retraction of the guiding catheter/needle system.

Exchange for a long 10F airlock.

2 , 21 ]) before TIPS placement. (C1) Insertion of a catheter (multipurpose or pigtail) over the Amplatz wire for DSA portogram and measurement of the PPG (gradient between the portal—measured via the catheter—and the hepatic vein/inferior vena cava—measured via the side-port of the sheath; notably right atrial pressure should not be used as a reference point []) before TIPS placement. (C1)

Pre-dilatation of the parenchymal tract with 8/80 mm balloon catheter.

Stent graft placement: Covered stent graft (e.g., 10 mm GORE VIATORR) with the length of the covered portion selected according to the length of the parenchymal tract. If possible, the covered portion of the stent should not overlap the outlet of portal vein branches on the portal side. Moreover, the uncovered outermost distal portion of the stent (2 cm) should not reach into the parenchymal tract due to increased thrombogenicity. On the side of the hepatic vein, attention should be paid to a harmonically curved outflow tract in the area of the proximal stent end—otherwise, overlapping stent extension should be considered.

TIPS expansion during the initial procedure: For ascites: 8 mm; for variceal bleeding indication 8 (to max. 10) mm aiming at achieving a target PPG of < 12 mm Hg or a > 50% reduction in patients with high pre-TIPS PPG values. (B1)

Insertion of a catheter (multipurpose or pigtail) over the Amplatz wire for portogram and measurement of the PPG after each TIPS expansion in case multiple expansions are needed.

In patients with bleeding, consideration of embolization of portosystemic collaterals in the gastric and esophageal regions that are still visualized.

Removal of the devices and airlock and application of a light pressure bandage or exchange for a Quinton catheter.