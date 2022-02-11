Austria-based real-world data on bevacizumab in newly diagnosed epithelial ovarian cancer

The online version of this article () contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Summary

Background Front-line maintenance therapy with bevacizumab demonstrates high efficacy and safety in epithelial ovarian cancer, as already shown in large phase III trials; however, the corresponding study populations are often not fully representative of patients in clinical routine. In this Austria-based multicenter study, we aimed to explore the real-world outcomes of bevacizumab use in front-line treatment of ovarian cancer, including patients with comorbidities and poor performance status.

Patients This study is an open label single arm multicenter noninterventional trial and included patients with newly diagnosed advanced epithelial ovarian cancer, who were treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and were candidates for receiving bevacizumab according to the product label. Data collection started in the third quarter of 2012 and ended in the third quarter of 2018.

Results In this study 50 patients were included and 575 adverse events were reported for 90% of the patients. The majority of the adverse events were mild (47%) or moderate (37%). The most common adverse events were hypertension (60%), anemia (48%), leukopenia (42%), thrombocytopenia (36%), neutropenia (36%) and proteinuria (26%). A relation to bevacizumab was documented only for 10.3% of all adverse events. In almost 50% of all adverse events, no intervention was needed and bevacizumab treatment had to be interrupted only in 3.3% of all adverse events. The median progression-free survival was 1.3 years (95% CI 1.1–1.8).