10.02.2022 | original article Open Access

Austria-based real-world data on bevacizumab in newly diagnosed epithelial ovarian cancer

Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Irina Tsibulak, Stephan Polterauer, Alexander Reinthaller, Christian Schauer, Jürg Berger, Christian Marth
Summary

Background

Front-line maintenance therapy with bevacizumab demonstrates high efficacy and safety in epithelial ovarian cancer, as already shown in large phase III trials; however, the corresponding study populations are often not fully representative of patients in clinical routine. In this Austria-based multicenter study, we aimed to explore the real-world outcomes of bevacizumab use in front-line treatment of ovarian cancer, including patients with comorbidities and poor performance status.

Patients

This study is an open label single arm multicenter noninterventional trial and included patients with newly diagnosed advanced epithelial ovarian cancer, who were treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and were candidates for receiving bevacizumab according to the product label. Data collection started in the third quarter of 2012 and ended in the third quarter of 2018.

Results

In this study 50 patients were included and 575 adverse events were reported for 90% of the patients. The majority of the adverse events were mild (47%) or moderate (37%). The most common adverse events were hypertension (60%), anemia (48%), leukopenia (42%), thrombocytopenia (36%), neutropenia (36%) and proteinuria (26%). A relation to bevacizumab was documented only for 10.3% of all adverse events. In almost 50% of all adverse events, no intervention was needed and bevacizumab treatment had to be interrupted only in 3.3% of all adverse events. The median progression-free survival was 1.3 years (95% CI 1.1–1.8).

Conclusion

The routine use of front-line bevacizumab for advanced ovarian cancer is associated with high efficacy comparable with that obtained in randomized phase III clinical trials; however, hypertension and proteinuria were reported significantly more often in our Austria-based real-world population.

