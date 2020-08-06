 Skip to main content
05.08.2020 | case report

Atypical vascular proliferations of the neck

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Uwe Wollina, MD Jacqueline Schönlebe, MD André Koch, PhD Michael Tirant, MD José C. Cardoso, MD Ayşe Serap Karadag
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Atypical vascular proliferations (AVP) are a late complication after radiotherapy. Most cases have been reported in female breast cancer patients on the chest wall. These lesions are mostly of the lymphatic type. Herein, we report a blood vascular-type AVP in a male on the neck 60 years after radiotherapy for a benign hemangioma, which makes this case exceptional. We removed the whole chronic radiodermatitis surgically. Histopathology excluded vascular malignancies but confirmed AVP. We discuss the differential diagnoses and treatment.

