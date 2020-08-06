Atypical vascular proliferations of the neck

Summary

Atypical vascular proliferations (AVP) are a late complication after radiotherapy. Most cases have been reported in female breast cancer patients on the chest wall. These lesions are mostly of the lymphatic type. Herein, we report a blood vascular-type AVP in a male on the neck 60 years after radiotherapy for a benign hemangioma, which makes this case exceptional. We removed the whole chronic radiodermatitis surgically. Histopathology excluded vascular malignancies but confirmed AVP. We discuss the differential diagnoses and treatment.