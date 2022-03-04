 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

03.03.2022 | original article

Association of HLA-DRB1 alleles with rheumatoid arthritis in Split-Dalmatia County in southern Croatia

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
M.D. PhD Ivanka Marinović, PhD Esma Čečuk-Jeličić, MD PhD Dijana Perković, MD PhD Daniela Marasović Krstulović, MD PhD Jure Aljinović, MD Daniela Šošo, MD Ela Škorić, MD PhD Prof. Dušanka Martinović Kaliterna
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Objective

The aim of this study was to investigate the distribution of HLA-DRB1 alleles in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in the Sinj Region (SR) and the rest of the Split-Dalmatia County (SDC) in Croatia and to determine their relationship with disease severity.

Methods

A total of 74 RA patients and 80 healthy controls from the SR, and 74 RA patients and 80 healthy controls from the rest of the SDC were genotyped using sequence-specific oligonucleotide primed PCR. High-resolution typing of HLA-DRB1*04 alleles was performed using the single specific primed polymerase chain reaction (PCR-SSP) method. Serum anti-CCP, rheumatoid factor, C‑reactive protein, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate were measured in all RA patients, whereas disease activity was assessed by DAS-28 and functional status by the Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index.

Results

The HLA-DRB1*04 allele was more frequent in patients with RA from the SR than that in patients from the rest of the SDC (18.2% vs. 9.5%; P = 0.014), whereas the HLA-DRB1*15 allele was more frequent in patients with RA from the rest of the SDC than in patients from the SR (16.2% vs. 7.4%; P = 0.010). Shared epitope (SE) positive patients from the SR had significantly higher serum anti-CCP and RF antibody levels (P = 0.014 and P = 0.004, respectively), higher disease activity (P = 0.043), and worse functional status (P < 0.001), than SE-positive patients from the rest of the SDC.

Conclusion

The observed higher incidence of more severe forms of RA in the SR in comparison to the rest of the SDC might be associated with the higher incidence of HLA-DRB1*04 allele in the SR.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1821.0