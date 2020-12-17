Association of fibroblast growth factor 21 with alcohol consumption and alcohol liver cirrhosis

The datasets generated for this study are available on request from the corresponding author.

Summary

Background Fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) is produced in the liver and binds to different complex receptor/coreceptor systems. Besides many other processes, FGF21 regulates the intake of simple sugars and alcohol. Increased levels of FGF21 decrease harmful alcohol intake in mice. To increase our understanding on the relationship between FGF21 and alcohol intake in humans, we aimed to measure FGF21 levels in patients with alcoholic liver cirrhosis (ALC) in comparison to patients with nonalcoholic liver cirrhosis (NALC) and healthy persons based on their present alcohol consumption.

Methods Alcohol intake was verified by urinary ethyl glucuronide (uETG) levels, eating and drinking behaviour by a Food Frequency Questionnaire and FGF 21 plasma levels were determined by ELISA in 96 persons (ALC n = 41; NALC n = 34; healthy n = 21).

Results Both ALC and NALC patients with elevated ETG levels (≥0.5 μg/ml; indicating alcohol consumption in the last 12–72 h) showed significantly higher FGF21 plasma levels in comparison to patients with negative ETG levels. Eating behaviour did not have an impact on FGF21 plasma levels.