Gynäkologie in der Praxis

19.02.2025 | Originalien

Assessment of Genotoxicity in Females with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Insights from the Ahmedabad Region

verfasst von: Shubh Oza, Vidisha Bhatt, Priya Chaudhary, Divya Chandel

Erschienen in: Gynäkologie in der Praxis

Abstract

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a prevalent endocrine disorder affecting women’s health, yet its cellular implications remain underexplored. The buccal cytome assay provides a non-invasive means to detect oxidative stress-induced genotoxicity by visualizing and quantifying cellular anomalies. Buccal mucosal cells from 40 participants (20 diagnosed with PCOS, 20 control females) were analyzed using cytological staining and light microscopy to assess nuclear and cytoplasmic changes. Eight distinct cell abnormalities were identified based on their morphology, including nuclear bud, binucleates, karyorrhexis, pyknotic cells, karyolysis, condensed chromatin, and micronucleated cells. The frequencies of cells with condensed chromatin, karyorrhectic cells, pyknotic cells, and karyolytic cells were significantly higher in the case group compared to the control group. These findings support buccal cytometry as a promising diagnostic adjunct for PCOS, warranting further large-scale validation. Poor lifestyle habits such as high-fat diets or sedentary behaviors increase oxidative stress, which creates genotoxicity by damaging DNA and chromosomal structures, disrupting repair mechanisms, and inducing cell death. Hence, the buccal cytome assay is a tool for assessing the impact of oxidative stress and identifying early markers of PCOS.
Galluzzi L, Vitale I, Abrams JM, Alnemri ES, Baehrecke EH, Blagosklonny MV, Dawson TM, Dawson VL, El-Deiry WS, Fulda SJ, Gottlieb E (2012) Molecular definitions of cell death subroutines: recommendations of the Nomenclature Committee on Cell Death 2012. Cell Death Differ 19(1):107–120. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1038/​cdd.​2011.​96CrossRefPubMed
Ghadikolaei RF, Ghorbani H, Seyedmajidi M, Gorji KE, Moudi E, Seyedmajidi S (2023) Genotoxicity and cytotoxicity effects of X‑rays on the oral mucosa epithelium at different fields of view: a cone beam computed tomography technique. Caspian J Intern Med 14(1):121. https://​doi.​org/​10.​22088/​cjim.​14.​1.​121CrossRef
Leonardi S, Poma AM, Colafarina S, D’Aloisio F, Scatigna M, Zarivi O, Mastrantonio R, Tobia L, Fabiani L (2020) Early genotoxic damage through micronucleus test in exfoliated buccal cells and occupational dust exposure in construction workers: a cross-sectional study in L’Aquila, Italy. Ecotoxicol Environ Saf 203:110989. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​ecoenv.​2020.​110989CrossRefPubMed
Nersesyan A, Chobanyan N (2010) Micronuclei levels and other nuclear anomalies in exfoliated buccal cells and DNA damage in leukocytes of patients with polycystic ovary syndrome. J Buon 15:1–3
