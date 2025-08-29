Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
Nach oben
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Assessment of choroidal structures in morbidly obese women

  • 28.08.2025
  • original article
Verfasst von
Mustafa Berhuni, MD
Mehmet Sait Berhuni, MD
Tahsin Özenmiş, MD
Özen Atalay Özmen, MD
Erschienen in
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Summary

Background

To evaluate the choroidal vascularity index (CVI), subfoveal choroidal thickness (SFCT), central macular thickness (CMT), retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL), and ganglion cell complex (GCC) in morbidly obese women.

Materials and methods

A prospective, cross-sectional, comparative study was carried out with 42 eyes of 42 morbidly obese women and 54 eyes of 54 normal-weight women. Images taken with the enhanced depth imaging mode in spectral domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) were transferred to the Image J program and CVIs and SFCTs were measured. We also measured and compared CMTs with the retinal map mode of SD-OCT as well as the mean, superior, and inferior RNFLs and the mean, superior, and inferior GCCs with the nerve fiber analyzer mode.

Results

The average age of the morbidly obese group was 31.79 ± 5.4 years and of the normal-weight group, 31.63 ± 6.1. The CVI and SFCT values were significantly lower in the morbidly obese group (p < 0.001 and p < 0.001, respectively). There was a strong negative correlation between BMI and CVI and SFCT (r = −0.674, p < 0.001 and r = −0.787, p < 0.001, respectively). There was no significant difference in intraocular pressure, CMT, RNLF, and GCC between the two groups.

Conclusion

Morbidly obese women have lower CVI and thinner SFCT than normal-weight women.
Literatur
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.
Metadaten
Titel
Assessment of choroidal structures in morbidly obese women
Verfasst von
Mustafa Berhuni, MD
Mehmet Sait Berhuni, MD
Tahsin Özenmiş, MD
Özen Atalay Özmen, MD
Publikationsdatum
28.08.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde
Print ISSN: 0930-4282
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7523
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00717-025-00599-2