Assessing frailty-related risk in older patients in hematology and oncology

The increasing prevalence of cancer among older adults underscores the need for individualized therapy approaches. Chronological age alone is insufficient to guide oncological decision-making, as comorbidities, frailty, and functional status vary widely across patients. Risk assessments offer a structured method for evaluating the multidimensional health status of older patients with cancer, encompassing physical, psychological, cognitive, nutritional, and social domains. While a comprehensive geriatric assessment (CGA) remains the gold standard, it is time-intensive. Therefore, screening tools can help identify patients who would benefit most from full evaluation. The Practical Geriatric Assessment (PGA) provides a feasible, validated, and resource-efficient alternative. Tools such as the Cancer Aging Research Group (CARG) score and the Chemotherapy Risk Assessment Scale for High-Age Patients (CRASH) further aid in predicting chemotherapy-related toxicities more accurately than conventional indices. Implementing GA-driven management can reduce treatment-related toxicity, improve adherence, and enhance quality of life, although mortality benefits remain unproven. Integrating risk assessments into routine oncology practice represents a pragmatic, evidence-based approach to personalizing cancer therapy for older adults. Even a brief assessment can meaningfully influence outcomes, enabling oncologists to balance efficacy, tolerability, and quality of life—ultimately ensuring that the best supportive care begins before therapy starts.