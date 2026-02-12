Zum Inhalt

memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Assessing frailty-related risk in older patients in hematology and oncology

  11.02.2026
  • short review
Verfasst von
Dr. Frédéric H. Witte
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

The increasing prevalence of cancer among older adults underscores the need for individualized therapy approaches. Chronological age alone is insufficient to guide oncological decision-making, as comorbidities, frailty, and functional status vary widely across patients. Risk assessments offer a structured method for evaluating the multidimensional health status of older patients with cancer, encompassing physical, psychological, cognitive, nutritional, and social domains. While a comprehensive geriatric assessment (CGA) remains the gold standard, it is time-intensive. Therefore, screening tools can help identify patients who would benefit most from full evaluation. The Practical Geriatric Assessment (PGA) provides a feasible, validated, and resource-efficient alternative. Tools such as the Cancer Aging Research Group (CARG) score and the Chemotherapy Risk Assessment Scale for High-Age Patients (CRASH) further aid in predicting chemotherapy-related toxicities more accurately than conventional indices. Implementing GA-driven management can reduce treatment-related toxicity, improve adherence, and enhance quality of life, although mortality benefits remain unproven. Integrating risk assessments into routine oncology practice represents a pragmatic, evidence-based approach to personalizing cancer therapy for older adults. Even a brief assessment can meaningfully influence outcomes, enabling oncologists to balance efficacy, tolerability, and quality of life—ultimately ensuring that the best supportive care begins before therapy starts.
Assessing frailty-related risk in older patients in hematology and oncology
Publikationsdatum
11.02.2026
