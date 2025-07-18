ASH 2024: highlights in multiple myeloma

The treatment landscape of multiple myeloma (MM) is rapidly evolving. In 2024, quadruplet induction regimens have become the new standard of care for transplant-eligible patients and have demonstrated promising efficacy in transplant-ineligible populations. At the ASH 2024 meeting, updates on bispecific antibodies highlighted their expanding role across treatment settings including first-line therapy, treatment of relapsed/refractory MM (r/r MM) and maintenance after autologous stem cell transplantation. Data on daratumumab in smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) were used to assess its potential role in delaying disease progression. In addition, novel immunotherapies such as anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito-cel), a next-generation B‑cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy, and trispecific antibodies demonstrated encouraging clinical activity and may help define future therapeutic strategies. This brief review summarizes key takeaways from ASH 2024 that are shaping the evolving treatment landscape of multiple myeloma.