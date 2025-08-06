ASH 2024—aggressive B cell lymphoma highlights

At American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2024, extended follow-up of the POLARIX phase 3 trial reaffirmed the durable progression-free survival (PFS) benefit of polatuzumab vedotin combined with rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R/CHP) in newly diagnosed diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients with International Prognostic Index (IPI) scores of 2–5, showing a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 64.9 months versus 59.1 months for rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone (R/CHOP). No significant overall survival (OS) difference was observed. Promising phase 2 studies evaluated bispecific CD20/CD3 antibodies combined with chemoimmunotherapy in DLBCL patients, demonstrating high response rates for all subgroups. Real-world data confirmed the efficacy of lisocabtagene maraleucel in early relapse, with a complete response (CR) rate of 68% and a manageable safety profile. Additionally, phase Ib/II trials of golcadomide and zilovertamab vedotin in combination with R/CHOP or R/CHP showed excellent tolerability and promising efficacy, supporting further investigation. These findings highlight ongoing advancements in targeted therapies and immunotherapies for aggressive B‑cell lymphomas.