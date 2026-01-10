ASCO 2025: key highlights in endometrial cancer

Dr. Shannon Westin presented a post hoc circulating tumor (ctDNA) analysis of the DUO‑E study cohort. DUO‑E was a randomized phase III trial comparing durvalumab plus carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by durvalumab with or without olaparib as first-line treatment for advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. As reported previously, DUO‑E met its dual primary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement of PFS with the addition of durvalumab to platinum-based chemotherapy followed by durvalumab ± olaparib versus chemotherapy alone. Furthermore, maintenance olaparib improved PFS in patients without mismatch repair (MMR) deficiency. The biomarker evaluable population included in this post hoc analysis comprised 352 patients and ctDNA was detectable in 80% of them. The presence of baseline ctDNA was associated with shorter PFS across all treatment arms. In both MMR deficient (dMMR) and non-deficient (non-dMMR) patients, combination of durvalumab and chemotherapy led to numerically greater reductions in detectable ctDNA during the chemotherapy phase, compared with chemotherapy alone. Furthermore, continued treatment with durvalumab led to lower ctDNA detection during the maintenance phase due to a lower proportion of patients with rebound (switching from ctDNA− to ctDNA+). The addition of maintenance olaparib to chemotherapy and durvalumab had a limited effect on ctDNA levels in patients with dMMR tumors; however, in patients with non-dMMR tumors, the ctDNA detection rate was lower during the maintenance phase as compared to patients who received chemotherapy or chemotherapy + durvalumab only, which was due to increased ctDNA clearance (change from ctDNA+ to ctDNA−) during the maintenance phase. In summary, this post hoc exploratory analysis showed that baseline ctDNA was associated with shorter PFS. The addition of durvalumab correlated with rapid reductions in ctDNA detection during chemotherapy and the addition of maintenance olaparib was associated with further reduction of detectable ctDNA and increased ctDNA clearance in non-dMMR patients, reflecting an additional activity of the combination in this group of patients [].