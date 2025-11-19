ASCO 2025 highlights: emerging therapies and biomarkers in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) remains one of the most lethal malignancies, ranking as the fourth leading cause of cancer-related mortality in Europe and showing an upward trend in death rates across both sexes []. Most patients are diagnosed at an unresectable or metastatic stage, where standard palliative chemotherapy has not achieved a median overall survival beyond 12 months in phase III clinical trials. Notably, at this year’s ASCO annual meeting, several pivotal studies were presented, including positive phase III trials in both early and advanced PDAC, complemented by encouraging early-phase data.

#LBA4004: CASSANDRA

2 ]. A total of 260 patients were randomized to receive either PAXG or mFOLFIRINOX every 14 days for 4 months. Patients without disease progression or unacceptable toxicity underwent a second randomization to either immediate surgery followed by 2 months of the same chemotherapy or completion of 6 months of chemotherapy prior to surgical resection. The results of the first randomization with the primary endpoint event-free survival (EFS)—defined as the absence of disease progression, recurrence, intraoperative metastases or unresectability, a significant rise in CA19-9 levels, or death—were reported at ASCO 2025. The randomized phase III CASSANDRA trial investigated the efficacy of the quadruple chemotherapy regimen PAXG (nab-paclitaxel, capecitabine, cisplatin, gemcitabine) versus a current standard regimen modified (m)FOLFIRINOX (5-fluorouracil + leucovorin, irinotecan, oxaliplatin) in stage I–III resectable and borderline resectable PDAC in the neoadjuvant setting []. A total of 260 patients were randomized to receive either PAXG or mFOLFIRINOX every 14 days for 4 months. Patients without disease progression or unacceptable toxicity underwent a second randomization to either immediate surgery followed by 2 months of the same chemotherapy or completion of 6 months of chemotherapy prior to surgical resection. The results of the first randomization with the primary endpoint event-free survival (EFS)—defined as the absence of disease progression, recurrence, intraoperative metastases or unresectability, a significant rise in CA19-9 levels, or death—were reported at ASCO 2025.

Anzeige

The PAXG regimen demonstrated a significant EFS improvement, with a median EFS of 16.0 months compared to 10.2 months with mFOLFIRINOX (hazard ratio [HR] 0.64, p = 0.003). The 1‑ and 3‑year EFS rates were 61% vs 45% and 31% vs 13%, respectively. Furthermore, PAXG also achieved superior disease control (DCR) (98% vs 91%; p = 0.01), higher CA19‑9 response rates (≥ 50% reduction: 88% vs 64%; p < 0.001) and fewer intra- or postoperative metastases (5% vs 12%; p = 0.03).

In contrast, resection rates (75% vs 67%; p = 0.16) and R0 resection rate (51% vs 52%; p = 0.63) were similar between the two regimens. At the time of data presentation, overall survival (OS) data were still immature but showed a trend toward improved outcomes with PAXG (median OS: 37.3 vs 26.0 months; p = 0.07). Although PAXG represents a quadruple-agent intensification compared to the triple-agent mFOLFIRINOX regimen, their safety profiles were largely comparable. The PAXG regimen was associated with higher rates of hematologic adverse events and hand–foot syndrome, whereas diarrhea more frequently occurred in the mFOLFIRINOX group. The majority of patients completed the assigned preoperative chemotherapy (PAXG: 76%, mFOLFIRINOX: 67%).