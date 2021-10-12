ASCO 2021: Highlights in central nervous system tumors

Summary

More than 140 abstracts were presented in the Central Nervous System Tumors track during the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) virtual meeting. Here, we review our personal highlights of the presented data. In rare entities such as papillary craniopharyngioma and neurotrophic tyrocine receptor kinase (NTRK)-fusion-positive tumors, promising data on targeted therapies were reported. In addition, early data on olaparib in high-grade glioma and combinational immunotherapy approaches will be briefly reviewed. Furthermore, the eagerly awaited results of the EORTC-1709 phase III trial on the pan-proteasome inhibitor marizomib in newly diagnosed glioblastoma were shown at the meeting. Although no practice-changing trials were presented for glioma patients, new treatments are on the horizon and results from modern platform trials are awaited in the near future.